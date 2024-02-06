Entree-vous: main dishes to welcome to your table

We are off and running into a new year, which calls for some new entree recipes to try. All of us have our favorite go-to recipes we love and frequently turn to, but with this entrance of the new year, it is a great time to introduce something new to the recipe rotation.
I have found a few recipes that sound interesting and I hope you will, too. There are a few that will call for using the slow-cooker, some with beef while others may use chicken or shrimp. Take a look and start adding these new recipes to your family menus in this new year.
Sweet apples combine nicely with tangy mustard in this dish to create a luscious topping for skillet-fried ham steak. This is a nice way to use leftover Christmas ham from your freezer.
In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, brown ham steaks in batches over medium heat; remove and keep warm.
In same skillet, saute onion until tender. Stir in apple juice and mustard; bring to a boil. Add apples. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 4 minutes or until apples are tender.
Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into apple juice mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in sage and pepper. Return steaks to skillet; heat through.
Using kitchen shears or a sharp knife, cut the beef into bite-size cubes. Place the beef in a gallon-size zip-lock bag and add 1 cup of the marinade. Let the beef marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour or up to eight hours.
Thirty minutes before you plan to cook the kebabs, preheat the oven to 350 and place 8 to 12 wooden skewers in a bowl and cover them with water to soak.
Remove the skewers from the bowl and thread the beef and vegetables onto them, placing a vegetable between each piece of beef.
Place the beef kebabs on an ungreased, rimmed baking sheet and bake the kebabs, turning them every 10 minutes, until the beef is lightly browned on the outside and just lightly pink in the very center, about 30 minutes.
Serve with a side of seasoned rice pilaf and vegetables of your choice.
Place the first 5 ingredients in a 3-quart slow cooker; stir to combine. Cook, covered, on high until water is absorbed and grits are tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours, stirring every 45 minutes.
Stir in cheese and butter until melted. Stir in remaining ingredients; cook, covered, on high until heated through, 15-30 minutes.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 9-inch pie plate. Cook ground beef and onion in 10-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix (dry). Spoon into pie plate; top with chilies.
Stir milk, eggs and baking mix until blended. Pour into pie plate.
Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes longer. Cool 5 minutes. Serve with salsa, sour cream, Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes or black olives, as desired.
In 12-inch skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned on all sides.
Spray 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In cooker, mix browned beef and remaining ingredients.
Cover; cook on low heat setting 9 to 10 hours.
Notes: Because tapioca is one of the few thickeners that does not break down during long, slow cooking, it can be added at the beginning of the cooking time. Thickeners such as flour and cornstarch are best added at the end of the cooking time.
Choose the right beef for stew -- you may be able to buy already cut up stew meat in the meat department or buy a chuck roast, that has a good ratio of fat and collagen marbled through the meat. Chuck will hold up to the long, moist braising, only getting more tender, and is inexpensive.
Don't skip the step to really brown the chunks of beef before spooning them into the slow cooker. The browning adds a wonderful depth of flavor and appealing color to the meat; the high heat used to sear also caramelizes the surface of the meat and is worth the extra time.
Add a handful of chopped parsley or grated lemon peel to finish your dish, both are fresh matches to the deep richness of the stew.
To freeze this stew, pour into freezer containers, leaving 1/2 to 1-inch head space (because stews expand as they freeze) and store for up to 6 months.
To store this stew for later, refrigerate in a shallow container so it cools rapidly. Once completely cooled, cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Consider stirring in other old-fashioned root vegetables like chunks of turnip, parsnip, or rutabaga
For the Garlic-Butter Orzo:
For the Chicken:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread uncooked orzo evenly in baking dish.
Add broth, melted butter, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the black pepper to orzo in baking dish; stir. Spread tomatoes evenly over mixture.
In large bowl, mix oil, Italian seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the red pepper flakes. Add chicken; turn to coat. Place chicken evenly over tomatoes; cover with foil. Bake 55 to 65 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut, and chicken and mixture are both heated to at least 165 degrees in center.
Remove foil, and sprinkle chicken with mozzarella cheese; bake uncovered 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with basil.
Notes: Use butter to flavor the pasta but coat the chicken breasts in olive oil since melted butter doesn't coat cold chicken breasts as well. Butter hardens like a shell when it hits cold meat.
Don't worry if there's still some liquid in the casserole after baking. Simply plate chicken breasts, and stir the pasta mixture to better incorporate the liquid before serving the orzo.
Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta that's especially delicious in soups and casseroles and is found in the pasta aisle at your supermarket.
Warm up weeknights with bowls of this thick, cheesy soup that captures the zippy flavors of the Southwest.
In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, cook and stir the chicken, peppers and onion in oil until vegetables are crisp-tender. Stir in the water, corn, rice, enchilada sauce, chiles and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer until rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes.
Remove from the heat. Stir in cheese and sour cream until cheese is melted. Serve with chips and chives if desired.
This mushroom chicken recipe is the perfect way to dress up a standard weeknight dinner with tender and flavorful mushroom chicken every time.
Flatten each chicken breast half to 1/4-inch thickness. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Dip chicken in flour to coat both sides; shake off excess.
In a large skillet, brown chicken in 2 tablespoons butter on both sides. Transfer to a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. In the same skillet, saute mushrooms in the remaining butter until tender. Add the broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 5 minutes. Spoon over chicken.
Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees until chicken is no longer pink, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cheeses and scallions. Bake until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes longer.
Heat 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon; cook 4 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until crisp. Transfer to plate lined with paper towels. Drain drippings from skillet, and discard.
Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to skillet; sprinkle both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper. Add pork chops to skillet; cook uncovered over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes, turning once, until browned (at least 145 degrees). Remove from skillet; cover and keep warm.
Reduce heat to medium; add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the shallots to skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until lightly browned. Add apple cider, chicken broth and bacon to skillet; simmer uncovered 5 to 7 minutes or until liquid is reduced. Add pork back to skillet; heat 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Notes: Try using apple wood smoked bacon for a nice smoky flavor in the sauce.
Cooked wild rice is another great side dish to serve with this meal.
This is a nice change from traditional Salisbury steak and if desired, you can top each serving with mozzarella or Parmesan cheese.
In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into four oval patties. In a large skillet, brown patties in oil on both sides. Drain.
In a small bowl, combine diced tomatoes and tomato sauce. Pour over patties. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until meat is no longer pink.
Freeze option: Freeze individual cooled steaks with some tomato mixture in resealable freezer bags. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Microwave, covered, on high in a microwave-safe dish until heated through, gently stirring and adding a little water if necessary.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, brown pork in oil; drain. Stir in the beans, soup, tomatoes, chiles, rice, water, salsa and cumin.
Pour into an ungreased 2-quart baking dish. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; let stand 5 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with jalapeÃ±o slices.
Freeze option: Sprinkle cheese over cooled unbaked casserole. Cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake casserole as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees. If desired, serve with jalapeÃ±o slices.
Place carrots, celery and potatoes in a 6-quart slow cooker; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Place lemon halves and garlic in chicken cavity. Tuck wings under chicken; tie drumsticks together. Place chicken over vegetables in slow cooker, breast side up. Mix together rosemary, lemon juice, oil, paprika and remaining salt in small bowl; rub over chicken.
Cook, covered, on low until a thermometer inserted in thigh reads at least 170 degrees and vegetables are tender, 6-8 hours.
Remove chicken from slow cooker; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before carving. Serve with vegetables.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together peanut sauce and broth; toss with chicken, coleslaw mix and scallions.
Prepare noodles according to package directions; drain and toss immediately with chicken mixture. Transfer to a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Bake, covered, until heated through, 10-15 minutes. If desired, top with peanuts and cilantro.
Beef tips remind me of a childhood favorite. Cook this beef tips recipe with mushrooms, then serve over brown rice, noodles or mashed potatoes.
Place mushrooms and onion in a 3-quart slow cooker. Sprinkle beef with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat; brown meat in batches, adding additional oil as needed. Transfer meat to slow cooker.
Add 1/3 cup broth to skillet, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Stir in 2 cups broth and Worcestershire sauce; pour over meat. Cook, covered, on low 6 to 8 hours or until meat is tender.
In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and cold water until smooth; gradually stir into slow cooker. Cook, covered, on high 15 to 30 minutes or until gravy is thickened. Serve with mashed potatoes.
This easy, baked spaghetti stuffed garlic bread makes a great family dinner. Crisp garlic bread stuffed with homemade, cheesy spaghetti made with a beef and sausage meat sauce will turn dinner time into Italian bistro night.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large sauce pan, boil spaghetti until al dente. Remove from heat and drain.
While pasta is cooking, brown beef and sausage in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion while browning meat. When brown, drain off any excess fat and return to skillet. Add tomato sauce, paste, Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix well. Simmer for 5-8 minutes. Add cooked pasta. Mix well again and remove from heat.
While meat sauce is simmering, cut the Italian bread loaf in half using a bread knife. Carve out the middle of each half of the loaf. Remove any remaining bread to create a large hollow in each half. Brush insides of the hollows and sides of the halves with butter. Sprinkle with garlic powder. Toast in oven.
When bread is toasted, spoon the prepared spaghetti and meat sauce into the hollow of each half, filling the hollows completely. (You will have spaghetti and meat sauce left over.) Top with cheeses: one divided half of the cheeses for one loaf and one for the other.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 or until cheese is melted and golden. Remove from oven and gently cut with a bread knife to serve.
Notes: You will have spaghetti and meat sauce left over. You can freeze this and a have a small spaghetti meal later or make a 3rd garlic bread boat using a half of another Italian loaf.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.