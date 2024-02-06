Entree-vous: main dishes to welcome to your table

We are off and running into a new year, which calls for some new entree recipes to try. All of us have our favorite go-to recipes we love and frequently turn to, but with this entrance of the new year, it is a great time to introduce something new to the recipe rotation.

I have found a few recipes that sound interesting and I hope you will, too. There are a few that will call for using the slow-cooker, some with beef while others may use chicken or shrimp. Take a look and start adding these new recipes to your family menus in this new year.

Apple-Topped Ham Steak

Sweet apples combine nicely with tangy mustard in this dish to create a luscious topping for skillet-fried ham steak. This is a nice way to use leftover Christmas ham from your freezer.

4 fully cooked boneless ham steaks (8 ounces each)

1 cup chopped onion

3 cups apple juice

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 medium green apples, thinly sliced

2 medium red apples, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

1 tablespoon minced fresh sage or 1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet coated with cooking spray, brown ham steaks in batches over medium heat; remove and keep warm.

In same skillet, saute onion until tender. Stir in apple juice and mustard; bring to a boil. Add apples. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 4 minutes or until apples are tender.

Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into apple juice mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in sage and pepper. Return steaks to skillet; heat through.

Oven Steak Kebabs

2 pounds top sirloin

1 recipe All-Purpose Marinade or 1 bottle of Dale's or Moore's Marinade

2 large onions, peeled and cut into wedges

1 pound cherry tomatoes, bell peppers (cored, seeded, and cut into 1 inch pieces), and/or small mushrooms, or other vegetables of your choice

Using kitchen shears or a sharp knife, cut the beef into bite-size cubes. Place the beef in a gallon-size zip-lock bag and add 1 cup of the marinade. Let the beef marinate in the refrigerator for at least one hour or up to eight hours.

Thirty minutes before you plan to cook the kebabs, preheat the oven to 350 and place 8 to 12 wooden skewers in a bowl and cover them with water to soak.

Remove the skewers from the bowl and thread the beef and vegetables onto them, placing a vegetable between each piece of beef.

Place the beef kebabs on an ungreased, rimmed baking sheet and bake the kebabs, turning them every 10 minutes, until the beef is lightly browned on the outside and just lightly pink in the very center, about 30 minutes.

Serve with a side of seasoned rice pilaf and vegetables of your choice.

Carolina Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

1 cup uncooked stone-ground grits

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups water

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound)

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped

4 scallions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

4 teaspoons lemon juice

2 to 3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Place the first 5 ingredients in a 3-quart slow cooker; stir to combine. Cook, covered, on high until water is absorbed and grits are tender, 2-1/2 to 3 hours, stirring every 45 minutes.

Stir in cheese and butter until melted. Stir in remaining ingredients; cook, covered, on high until heated through, 15-30 minutes.

Impossibly Easy Taco Pie

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles, drained

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk baking mix

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese (3 ounces)

Salsa (any variety)

Sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, black olives, etc., as desired toppings

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease 9-inch pie plate. Cook ground beef and onion in 10-inch skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown; drain. Stir in seasoning mix (dry). Spoon into pie plate; top with chilies.

Stir milk, eggs and baking mix until blended. Pour into pie plate.

Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake 8 to 10 minutes longer. Cool 5 minutes. Serve with salsa, sour cream, Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes or black olives, as desired.

Slow-Cooker Old-Fashioned Beef Stew

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into bite-size pieces if needed

4 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices (2 cups)

3 medium red potatoes, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (3 cups)

1 large onion, cut into 1-inch pieces (1 1/2 cups)

1 medium stalk celery, cut into 1-inch pieces (1 cup)

3 cups vegetable-tomato blend juice

3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

1 tablespoon beef bouillon granules

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In 12-inch skillet or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 4 to 6 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned on all sides.

Spray 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In cooker, mix browned beef and remaining ingredients.

Cover; cook on low heat setting 9 to 10 hours.

Notes: Because tapioca is one of the few thickeners that does not break down during long, slow cooking, it can be added at the beginning of the cooking time. Thickeners such as flour and cornstarch are best added at the end of the cooking time.

Choose the right beef for stew -- you may be able to buy already cut up stew meat in the meat department or buy a chuck roast, that has a good ratio of fat and collagen marbled through the meat. Chuck will hold up to the long, moist braising, only getting more tender, and is inexpensive.

Don't skip the step to really brown the chunks of beef before spooning them into the slow cooker. The browning adds a wonderful depth of flavor and appealing color to the meat; the high heat used to sear also caramelizes the surface of the meat and is worth the extra time.

Add a handful of chopped parsley or grated lemon peel to finish your dish, both are fresh matches to the deep richness of the stew.

To freeze this stew, pour into freezer containers, leaving 1/2 to 1-inch head space (because stews expand as they freeze) and store for up to 6 months.

To store this stew for later, refrigerate in a shallow container so it cools rapidly. Once completely cooled, cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Consider stirring in other old-fashioned root vegetables like chunks of turnip, parsnip, or rutabaga

Garlic-Butter Orzo Chicken Casserole

For the Garlic-Butter Orzo:

1 cup uncooked orzo or rosamarina pasta

1 cup chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

For the Chicken:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, as desired

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 to 8 ounces each)

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounces)

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Spread uncooked orzo evenly in baking dish.

Add broth, melted butter, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the black pepper to orzo in baking dish; stir. Spread tomatoes evenly over mixture.

In large bowl, mix oil, Italian seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the red pepper flakes. Add chicken; turn to coat. Place chicken evenly over tomatoes; cover with foil. Bake 55 to 65 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut, and chicken and mixture are both heated to at least 165 degrees in center.

Remove foil, and sprinkle chicken with mozzarella cheese; bake uncovered 5 to 7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with basil.

Notes: Use butter to flavor the pasta but coat the chicken breasts in olive oil since melted butter doesn't coat cold chicken breasts as well. Butter hardens like a shell when it hits cold meat.

Don't worry if there's still some liquid in the casserole after baking. Simply plate chicken breasts, and stir the pasta mixture to better incorporate the liquid before serving the orzo.

Orzo is a rice-shaped pasta that's especially delicious in soups and casseroles and is found in the pasta aisle at your supermarket.

Chicken Fajita Chowder

Warm up weeknights with bowls of this thick, cheesy soup that captures the zippy flavors of the Southwest.