Eggnog recipes for Christmas

Eggnog is such an underused ingredient during the Christmas baking and cooking season. Eggnog has far more uses than just sipping from a cup around a fire with friends and family.
Some of your favorite recipes can be made very special for the holiday season just by using eggnog as an ingredient. Personally, I am one of those people who would much rather cook and bake with eggnog than drink it from a cup or glass.
Enjoy these recipes with many different uses for eggnog. And, remember to go online to read all of the recipes in this column.
Best coffee cake ever! Cranberry Eggnog Crumb Coffee Cake has so much flavor, is super moist and that crumb topping is everything! A tender eggnog, vanilla cake is filled with cranberries and topped with a buttery crumb topping. A delicious treat for breakfast or dessert.
For Cake:
Spray a 10-inch springform pan with non-stick spray or coat, generously with solid vegetable shortening.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For cake: Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, cream until smooth. Add vanilla, peppermint and eggnog and continue mixing until combined.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
In a small bowl, cover cranberries with 1 tablespoon flour mixture. Toss to coat.*
Stir the flour mixture into the sugar/egg mixture, slowly. Mix until combined.
For the crumb topping: Combine sugar, flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Combine, mixture will have the texture of wet sand.
Assemble: Pour the cake batter into prepared 10-inch springform pan. Spread evenly.
Sprinkle cranberries over batter. Sprinkle crumb topping over cranberries.
Place springform pan on a cookie and into the oven. Bake one hour to one hour and 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Start checking cake at 55 minutes unless you know exactly how your oven bakes. It took my cake one hour and 10 minutes, but my neighbor only baked hers for one hour. Every oven is different.
Remove from oven when cake test comes out clean and cake is no longer 'jiggly' in the center. Allow to cool on a wire rack. After 10 minutes, run a knife around the edge, but do not try to remove from pan until it is only slightly still warm (like an hour!)
Note: *Tossing cranberries in flour will prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the cake.
Source: www.callmepmc.com/cranberry-eggnog-crumb-coffee-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0gCnoq4f94W4rEYyjUxJwR1l-6FLGb8uoOWPUhpIbIO2ebr21sgFKBIlk
A perfect Christmas dessert! This easy pudding is just bread, eggnog, eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg for a delicious holiday taste.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large bowl, stir together eggnog, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, egg and egg whites. Add in bread cubes. Stir to combine. Leave mixture sit for 10 minutes.
Pour mixture into springform pan. Bake one hour. Let stand 10 minutes and release the sides of the springform pan. Top with powdered sugar and raspberries, if desired.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-bread-pudding/?fbclid=IwAR0EdTh-tkVcvofrBt5rVsYDmdrEkIege2gLDM8qOcD-iU0pe80KKQM_FDM#recipe
These Soft Eggnog Cookies are covered with an Eggnog frosting.
Eggnog Frosting:
In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks, eggnog and rum extract. Gradually mix in the flour. Chill for two hours.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Shape into 1 1/2- inch balls and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown (tops won't brown much). Cool completely.
For the Frosting: Beat In a large bowl, beat the first five frosting ingredients until blended; Mix in additional eggnog to reach desired consistency. Frost cookies and sprinkle with nutmeg if desired. Store in airtight containers.
Notes: The cookies will not flatten much. If you prefer a flatter cookie, flatten slightly with hand before baking.
Half a recipe of frosting is almost enough but if you want a lot of frosting make a regular batch.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/soft-eggnog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR20T2jZgAW36NEJCzvZT_uchfrfRgREKUJkz0eJW_ScfWffWQY3aO89Kjs#recipe
Yummy spiced rum-flavored whipped cream. Great on pies, breads, drinks...just about everything! This recipe is very sweet; adjust to taste.
Chill metal beaters for an electric mixer and a large metal bowl in the freezer for at least 5 minutes. Pour cream into chilled bowl and whip with electric mixer on high speed until cream is soft and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Slowly beat in sugar, whipping cream until it holds stiff peaks. Gradually beat in vanilla, rum, nutmeg; whipping cream to stiff peaks each time before adding next ingredient. Serve immediately.
Note: Instead of rum, you can use 2 teaspoons of rum extract.
Source: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232416/eggnog-whipped-cream/
Line a 9x9-inch pan with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick spray.
In a large pot, heat butter, sugar, eggnog, and heavy cream over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently, until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage), about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla, white chocolate, and marshmallow cream until smooth. Fold in pecans.
Pour into the prepared pan and rotate pan so fudge reaches the corners. Chill at least 4 hours before cutting into 36 pieces.
Source: fakeginger.com/eggnog-fudge/?fbclid=IwAR2leXKewqoMwmlckZ56b5-oCifITSgx3KaNcRcOc54ksCuncsXd6uI8BMs
Celebrate the holidays with Eggnog Pound Cake, flavored with rich eggnog and warm spices of cinnamon and nutmeg. There's just something special about homemade pound cake, and this one is an outstanding addition to any holiday celebration.
Glaze:
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a tube pan by coating with cooking spray and dusting with flour.
Using a stand or hand mixer, cream butter and shortening together. Mix in sugar and whip until light and fluffy. Add in eggs, one at a time, blending thoroughly. Continue to mix while adding in nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla.
With the beater running, add flour and eggnog alternating into sugar mixture, starting and stopping with flour. Pour into prepared 10-inch tube pan. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a skewer that should come out clean when cooked completely.
Let cake cool for 20 minutes then remove from pan. When cake is completely cooled, store covered.
Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together confectioners' sugar and eggnog until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake.
Notes: The best way to store pound cake is on the counter, covered, or in a sealed container. Keeping it in the refrigerator is unnecessary, and I've found that it dries the cake out.
This cake freezes beautifully! After baking and cooling, wrap the cake in plastic wrap tightly. Store it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Before serving, let it thaw overnight in the fridge, then place it on the counter to come to room temperature. Make the glaze, drizzle over the cake, and serve.
I use a traditional aluminum tube pan or a bundt pan to make this cake. If you want to use a loaf pan, that's fine too. You'll have enough batter for two cakes. I divide the cake batter in half and bake the cakes simultaneously. I do take off about 10 minutes — start checking then to make sure they are done but not overcooked.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/eggnog-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2T9fmhSStNI0K7o0WJM3fmYWZJbY5Zn0PB2jDx6tTVB4r0IaFLCtN50F8
Creamy rich eggnog cheesecake with a spicy gingersnap cookie crust.
Crust:
Cheesecake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9Ã—9-inch square baking pan.
Mix gingersnap crumbs, 3 tablespoons of sugar and melted butter in a bowl. Press the mixture in a 9Ã—9 inch baking pan forming a crust. Bake for 12 minutes.
With a mixer, beat cream cheese on medium speed until fluffy. Add 3/4 cup sugar, eggs, egg yolk, eggnog, flour, rum extract, vanilla extract, nutmeg and salt. Mix until smooth.
Pour cheesecake filling over crust.
Put the baking pan in a larger pan and add enough hot water to come halfway up the baking pan.
Bake for 45 minutes or until set.
Remove cheesecake pan from water bath and cool on wire rack for approximately 30 minutes.
Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Dust with ground nutmeg.
Note: For the gingersnap crust, I crushed gingersnap cookies with a rolling pin.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-cheesecake-bars/#recipe
Christmas is calling! Eat your eggnog with this delicious and decadent holiday dessert. Sweet eggnog is infused in the cupcakes and topped with a creamy eggnog buttercream icing.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cupcake pan with paper liners.
Add flour, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl and stir to combine.
In another bowl add butter and sugar and beat with an electric mixer on medium until creamy (about 2 to 3 minutes). Add in eggs, one at a time, continuing to beat. Then add in the eggnog and beat to combine.
Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and stir to combine.
Spoon batter into muffin tin, about 1/2 way full. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Once cooled completely, you are ready to frost the cupcakes.
To Make the Frosting: Cream the butter and powdered sugar together with an electric mixer on medium. Add in eggnog and vanilla extract and cream till smooth.
Scoop icing into a pastry bag with a large tip to frost the cupcakes. Start from the outside edge and work your way towards the center. Sprinkle with nutmeg, if desired.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-cupcakes/#recipe
This creamy and sweet Christmas dessert is a family favorite for the holidays. It's easy to make with a pre-made pie crust and eggnog cream pie filling.
Bake the pie crust according to package directions. Let cool.
Add vanilla pudding mix, eggnog, nutmeg and rum extract to a large mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer on a low speed for 2 minutes until thickened. Fold in Cool Whip.
Spread mixture into baked pie shell. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.
Notes: I used a Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust. Use the instant vanilla pudding mix powder. DO NOT make the pudding.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-pie/#mv-creation-1134-jtr
Cookie:
Topping:
In a large mixing bowl cream the butter, eggnog, and sugar. Add the egg and mix well. Add the baking soda and baking powder and mix again. Add the flour and nutmeg and mix until incorporated. Cover and chill at least one hour.
Roll dough into 32 balls and roll each one in granulated sugar. Place 2-inches apart on a baking sheet and bake at 350 for 7-8 minutes. They will stay very light in color - do not over bake! Place an unwrapped kiss in the center of each cookie.
Allow to cool on sheet for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: www.backforseconds.com/eggnog-blossoms/?fbclid=IwAR0shvGFVNN7sIbRmsPd8SjR6-pIOu3NjGif5spqp9zo_o_hqEXZYvth5Kk
Prepare an 8x8-inch pan by lining it with aluminum foil.
Heat butter, eggnog, and sugar over medium heat in a large saucepan, stirring continuously.
When mixture begins to simmer (do not boil), add white bark. Continue to stir until all white bark is melted.
Remove from heat and stir in marshmallow creme, nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and vanilla until uniform.
Pour fudge into prepared 8x8-inch pan. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon evenly over top.
Chill for about 2 hours or until fudge is set. Cut as desired.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/creamy-eggnog-fudge/?fbclid=IwAR0H2xT1pfO_6OAGyWcRRcvpQmg-aGf5UnGCsJQ5bwtfltLYRvNf464nutY
Cookies:
Frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine flour and salt in a medium sized bowl and set aside.
Using a handheld mixer, beat the butter and both sugars in a large bowl until creamy. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until combined. Sift in flour mixture and stir until just combined.
Scoop about a tablespoon of dough for each cookie and roll in balls, using your thumb or the back of a teaspoon, make an indentation in the center of each cookie.
Bake for 11 to 12 minutes and transfer to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.
Frosting: In a small bowl, beat the butter, sugar, and rum extract until smooth.
Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a desired piping tip and pipe the frosting into the indentations of each cookie.
Dust the cookies with ground nutmeg and serve.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/eggnog-thumbprint-cookies-with-rum-frosting/?fbclid=IwAR1Y2xBDImbY-UA5qaBbl4iJpi3Nv3F_WHGA9vfJZF5kSuDzgNnSc9IUBNw
Using two favorites flavors, bananas and eggnog, this recipe makes a yummy cake! Very moist and flavorful!
Cake:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x13-inch pan.
Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Beat margarine and white sugar together in a separate bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until fully incorporated; stir in 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Stir butter mixture into flour mixture, alternating with eggnog, until well combined. Fold in bananas. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
Beat butter and cream cheese together in a bowl until creamy and smooth; beat in 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Add confectioners' sugar; beat on medium-low speed with an electric hand mixer until combined. Spread frosting onto cooled cake.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/230169/banana-nog-cake/
These Eggnog Cookies with Eggnog Buttercream Frosting are delicious, decadent, and so perfect for your festive holiday cookie trays! Made with real eggnog and warm spices they are the best sweet treats to enjoy with a cup of eggnog while cozying up over Christmas!
Eggnog Cookies:
Eggnog Buttercream Frosting:
Eggnog Cookies: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl or using a stand mixer combine softened butter with granulated sugar and brown sugar and cream until light and fluffy. Add the vegetable oil to the mixture and cream until combined. Add egg plus one egg yolk to creamed butter mixture with vanilla extract, rum extract, and eggnog. Mix to combine.
In a separate bowl combine dry ingredients of all purpose flour, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg. Add the mixture a little bit at a time, mixing until fully combined.
Chill cookie dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, but preferably 1 hour.
Scoop cookie dough using a medium size cookie scoop size #50 and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with 2nd scoop and press down.
Flatten each cookie using the bottom of a glass. Dip the bottom of the glass in sugar to help prevent sticking. Make sure cookies are at least 2-3 inches apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for 9-10 minutes or until edges are set and the centers are no longer glossy.
Remove from oven and allow cookies to cool on a baking sheet for 2-3 minutes before removing cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Eggnog Buttercream Frosting: In a large bowl cream softened butter with powdered sugar until smooth. Add rum extract and then add eggnog, a little at a time mixing until desired consistency is reached.
Pipe frosting onto cookies only once they have completely cooled, and dust with ground nutmeg (optional).
Notes: To make a bar cookie, spread cookie dough into the prepared baking dish or a 1/4 size cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes. The cookie bar slab is done when the edges have turned a light golden brown and the center is set.
Remove from oven and allow cookie bar slab to fully cool before frosting.
Freezing: Eggnog cookies can be frozen for up to 3 months. Freeze the cookies unfrosted. Wrap each cookie individually in plastic wrap, or place a piece of parchment paper between each cookie to prevent sticking. Then put the cookies into a Ziploc bag or freezer-safe container and freeze them for up to 3 months. Defrost cookies in the refrigerator overnight, then add frosting before serving.
Storage: Refrigerate these eggnog cookies in a single layer in an airtight container for up to 1 week. These cookies are best enjoyed within 2-3 days after freshly baking them.
Source: www.bestcookierecipes.com/eggnog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2qnxIOwjSjoblzrB-MqBMT_Ypj_lz7Ur_rN-n7JfkXb0eGg-rtwya0Vv4
Spiced Eggnog Snickerdoodle Cookies topped with a run glaze. Sweet and delicious with every bite in this chewy cookie recipe.
Cookies:
Topping:
Rum glaze:
Cookie Dough: Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl or stand mixer, cream the butter and granulated sugar for 3 minutes until light and fluffy. The mixture will be a pale-yellow color.
Add eggs, vanilla extract, and rum extract, and cream together until smooth.
In a separate medium size bowl combine dry ingredients of all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and ground nutmeg. Mix to combine.
Gradually add the dry ingredients a little bit at a time to better make sure it is fully combined. Do not over-mix.
Topping: In a small mixing bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for the cinnamon sugar topping.
Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop and shape the cookie dough into 1-tablespoon size dough balls and roll them in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place the coated cookie dough balls on a prepared baking sheet, 2-inches apart to allow for spreading while they bake.
Bake at 375 degrees for 9-11 minutes, or until edges are set and centers are no longer glossy.
Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before moving to wire cooling racks.
Rum Glaze: In a small bowl combine the powdered sugar with vanilla extract and rum extract.
Gradually add eggnog to thin the mixture into a glaze consistency that can be drizzled on cooled cookies.
Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and dust with nutmeg. Allow them to set before storing them.
Notes: Storage: Store cooled cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Cookies are best if enjoyed within 2-3 days.
Freezing: Cookies can be stored in a sealed container and frozen for up to 3 months. Place parchment paper between each cookie to prevent sticking.
Source: www.bestcookierecipes.com/eggnog-snickerdoodle-cookies/#recipe
For the optional drizzle:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until light and whipped, about 2 minutes.
Add the eggnog and rum extract and beat until combined.
In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and salt.
Slowly beat the dry ingredients in the butter mixture until fully incorporated.
Use a cookie scoop to portion out the cookie dough onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press a maraschino cherry into the center of each cookie dough ball. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until just lightly golden brown on the edges.
Allow the cookies to cool completely before adding the optional drizzle.
To make the drizzle: combine the powdered icing sugar, nutmeg and 2 tablespoons of eggnog. Add the rum extract, if using. Beat until fully combined, adding more eggnog as needed to achieve a thick yet runny consistency.
Scoop the drizzle mixture into a piping bag and make a small snip at the end. Drizzle over the cookies. Allow the drizzle to set before eating or storing.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/eggnog-thumbprint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR20T2jZgAW36NEJCzvZT_uchfrfRgREKUJkz0eJW_ScfWffWQY3aO89Kjs
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.