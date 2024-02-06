Eggnog recipes for Christmas

Eggnog is such an underused ingredient during the Christmas baking and cooking season. Eggnog has far more uses than just sipping from a cup around a fire with friends and family.

Some of your favorite recipes can be made very special for the holiday season just by using eggnog as an ingredient. Personally, I am one of those people who would much rather cook and bake with eggnog than drink it from a cup or glass.

Enjoy these recipes with many different uses for eggnog. And, remember to go online to read all of the recipes in this column.

Cranberry Eggnog Crumb Coffee Cake

Best coffee cake ever! Cranberry Eggnog Crumb Coffee Cake has so much flavor, is super moist and that crumb topping is everything! A tender eggnog, vanilla cake is filled with cranberries and topped with a buttery crumb topping. A delicious treat for breakfast or dessert.

For Cake:

1 1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup butter at room temperature

3 large eggs room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon peppermint extract or 1 tablespoon peppermint Coffee-mate liquid coffee creamer

1 1/4 cup eggnog room temperature, or heavy cream

2 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon salt

1 1/2 cup dried cranberries you can reduce this to 1 cup, if you prefer Crumb topping:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon salt

Spray a 10-inch springform pan with non-stick spray or coat, generously with solid vegetable shortening.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For cake: Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, cream until smooth. Add vanilla, peppermint and eggnog and continue mixing until combined.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a small bowl, cover cranberries with 1 tablespoon flour mixture. Toss to coat.*

Stir the flour mixture into the sugar/egg mixture, slowly. Mix until combined.

For the crumb topping: Combine sugar, flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in the melted butter. Combine, mixture will have the texture of wet sand.

Assemble: Pour the cake batter into prepared 10-inch springform pan. Spread evenly.

Sprinkle cranberries over batter. Sprinkle crumb topping over cranberries.

Place springform pan on a cookie and into the oven. Bake one hour to one hour and 10 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Start checking cake at 55 minutes unless you know exactly how your oven bakes. It took my cake one hour and 10 minutes, but my neighbor only baked hers for one hour. Every oven is different.

Remove from oven when cake test comes out clean and cake is no longer 'jiggly' in the center. Allow to cool on a wire rack. After 10 minutes, run a knife around the edge, but do not try to remove from pan until it is only slightly still warm (like an hour!)

Note: *Tossing cranberries in flour will prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the cake.

Source: www.callmepmc.com/cranberry-eggnog-crumb-coffee-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0gCnoq4f94W4rEYyjUxJwR1l-6FLGb8uoOWPUhpIbIO2ebr21sgFKBIlk

Eggnog Bread Pudding

A perfect Christmas dessert! This easy pudding is just bread, eggnog, eggs, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg for a delicious holiday taste.

6 cups white bread, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 cups eggnog

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 large egg

2 egg whites

Powdered sugar and raspberries, for garnish, if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together eggnog, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, egg and egg whites. Add in bread cubes. Stir to combine. Leave mixture sit for 10 minutes.

Pour mixture into springform pan. Bake one hour. Let stand 10 minutes and release the sides of the springform pan. Top with powdered sugar and raspberries, if desired.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-bread-pudding/?fbclid=IwAR0EdTh-tkVcvofrBt5rVsYDmdrEkIege2gLDM8qOcD-iU0pe80KKQM_FDM#recipe

Soft Eggnog Cookies

These Soft Eggnog Cookies are covered with an Eggnog frosting.

1-1/3 cups butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

4 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons eggnog

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

Eggnog Frosting:

4-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 to 3 tablespoons eggnog

In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks, eggnog and rum extract. Gradually mix in the flour. Chill for two hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Shape into 1 1/2- inch balls and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are golden brown (tops won't brown much). Cool completely.

For the Frosting: Beat In a large bowl, beat the first five frosting ingredients until blended; Mix in additional eggnog to reach desired consistency. Frost cookies and sprinkle with nutmeg if desired. Store in airtight containers.

Notes: The cookies will not flatten much. If you prefer a flatter cookie, flatten slightly with hand before baking.

Half a recipe of frosting is almost enough but if you want a lot of frosting make a regular batch.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/soft-eggnog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR20T2jZgAW36NEJCzvZT_uchfrfRgREKUJkz0eJW_ScfWffWQY3aO89Kjs#recipe

Eggnog Whipped Cream

Yummy spiced rum-flavored whipped cream. Great on pies, breads, drinks...just about everything! This recipe is very sweet; adjust to taste.

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon rum

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Chill metal beaters for an electric mixer and a large metal bowl in the freezer for at least 5 minutes. Pour cream into chilled bowl and whip with electric mixer on high speed until cream is soft and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Slowly beat in sugar, whipping cream until it holds stiff peaks. Gradually beat in vanilla, rum, nutmeg; whipping cream to stiff peaks each time before adding next ingredient. Serve immediately.

Note: Instead of rum, you can use 2 teaspoons of rum extract.

Source: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/232416/eggnog-whipped-cream/

Eggnog Fudge

3/4 cup unsalted butter

3 cups granulated sugar

2/3 cup eggnog

2 tablespoon heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 ounces white chocolate, roughly chopped

1 cup marshmallow cream

1 cup pecans, roughly chopped

Line a 9x9-inch pan with aluminum foil and spray with nonstick spray.

In a large pot, heat butter, sugar, eggnog, and heavy cream over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring frequently, until a candy thermometer reads 234 degrees (soft ball stage), about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla, white chocolate, and marshmallow cream until smooth. Fold in pecans.

Pour into the prepared pan and rotate pan so fudge reaches the corners. Chill at least 4 hours before cutting into 36 pieces.

Source: fakeginger.com/eggnog-fudge/?fbclid=IwAR2leXKewqoMwmlckZ56b5-oCifITSgx3KaNcRcOc54ksCuncsXd6uI8BMs

Eggnog Pound Cake

Celebrate the holidays with Eggnog Pound Cake, flavored with rich eggnog and warm spices of cinnamon and nutmeg. There's just something special about homemade pound cake, and this one is an outstanding addition to any holiday celebration.

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup vegetable shortening (solid form)

5 large eggs, room temperature

3 cups sugar

3 cups flour, sifted

1 cup eggnog

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners' sugar

3-4 tablespoons eggnog

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a tube pan by coating with cooking spray and dusting with flour.

Using a stand or hand mixer, cream butter and shortening together. Mix in sugar and whip until light and fluffy. Add in eggs, one at a time, blending thoroughly. Continue to mix while adding in nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla.

With the beater running, add flour and eggnog alternating into sugar mixture, starting and stopping with flour. Pour into prepared 10-inch tube pan. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a skewer that should come out clean when cooked completely.

Let cake cool for 20 minutes then remove from pan. When cake is completely cooled, store covered.

Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together confectioners' sugar and eggnog until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake.

Notes: The best way to store pound cake is on the counter, covered, or in a sealed container. Keeping it in the refrigerator is unnecessary, and I've found that it dries the cake out.

This cake freezes beautifully! After baking and cooling, wrap the cake in plastic wrap tightly. Store it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Before serving, let it thaw overnight in the fridge, then place it on the counter to come to room temperature. Make the glaze, drizzle over the cake, and serve.

I use a traditional aluminum tube pan or a bundt pan to make this cake. If you want to use a loaf pan, that's fine too. You'll have enough batter for two cakes. I divide the cake batter in half and bake the cakes simultaneously. I do take off about 10 minutes — start checking then to make sure they are done but not overcooked.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/eggnog-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2T9fmhSStNI0K7o0WJM3fmYWZJbY5Zn0PB2jDx6tTVB4r0IaFLCtN50F8

Eggnog Cheesecake Bars

Creamy rich eggnog cheesecake with a spicy gingersnap cookie crust.

Crust:

1 1/2 cups gingersnap crumbs

3 tablespoons sugar

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted

Cheesecake:

2 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

2 large eggs

1 egg yolk

3/4 cup eggnog

3/4 cup sugar

4 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon rum extract

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9Ã—9-inch square baking pan.

Mix gingersnap crumbs, 3 tablespoons of sugar and melted butter in a bowl. Press the mixture in a 9Ã—9 inch baking pan forming a crust. Bake for 12 minutes.

With a mixer, beat cream cheese on medium speed until fluffy. Add 3/4 cup sugar, eggs, egg yolk, eggnog, flour, rum extract, vanilla extract, nutmeg and salt. Mix until smooth.

Pour cheesecake filling over crust.

Put the baking pan in a larger pan and add enough hot water to come halfway up the baking pan.

Bake for 45 minutes or until set.

Remove cheesecake pan from water bath and cool on wire rack for approximately 30 minutes.

Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving. Dust with ground nutmeg.

Note: For the gingersnap crust, I crushed gingersnap cookies with a rolling pin.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-cheesecake-bars/#recipe

Eggnog Cupcakes

Christmas is calling! Eat your eggnog with this delicious and decadent holiday dessert. Sweet eggnog is infused in the cupcakes and topped with a creamy eggnog buttercream icing.

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch salt

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

2 large eggs

1/2 cup eggnog

Frosting:

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup eggnog

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Nutmeg for garnish, if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

Add flour, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl and stir to combine.

In another bowl add butter and sugar and beat with an electric mixer on medium until creamy (about 2 to 3 minutes). Add in eggs, one at a time, continuing to beat. Then add in the eggnog and beat to combine.

Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and stir to combine.

Spoon batter into muffin tin, about 1/2 way full. Bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. Once cooled completely, you are ready to frost the cupcakes.

To Make the Frosting: Cream the butter and powdered sugar together with an electric mixer on medium. Add in eggnog and vanilla extract and cream till smooth.

Scoop icing into a pastry bag with a large tip to frost the cupcakes. Start from the outside edge and work your way towards the center. Sprinkle with nutmeg, if desired.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-cupcakes/#recipe

Eggnog Pie

This creamy and sweet Christmas dessert is a family favorite for the holidays. It's easy to make with a pre-made pie crust and eggnog cream pie filling.

1 (9-inch) pie crust

1 (4-serving size) package vanilla instant pudding

1 1/2 cups eggnog

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon rum extract

2 cups Cool Whip, thawed

Optional toppings: whipped cream, nutmeg

Bake the pie crust according to package directions. Let cool.

Add vanilla pudding mix, eggnog, nutmeg and rum extract to a large mixing bowl. Beat with a mixer on a low speed for 2 minutes until thickened. Fold in Cool Whip.

Spread mixture into baked pie shell. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Notes: I used a Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust. Use the instant vanilla pudding mix powder. DO NOT make the pudding.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/eggnog-pie/#mv-creation-1134-jtr