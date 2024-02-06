In many regions, sufficient rain falls throughout the growing season that you can pretty much forget about watering except to get newly planted transplants established. But even in those places, timely watering often spells the difference between a ho-hum garden and one that is truly exuberant.

Timely watering need not involve setting up your sprinkler and then moving it around each day to ensure that the roots of all your plants get a good soaking.

One way to avoid being a slave to your sprinkler is to grow plants that can get by with natural or little rainfall. In the vegetable garden, plants like tomatoes and melons, once established, can go long periods without rain. (They will yield more fruit with additional water, though.) Among flowers, many familiar plants are drought-tolerant, including such favorites as sedum, yarrow, alyssum, butterfly weed, cerastium, black-eyed Susan, morning glory, moss rose, cornflower, sunflower and zinnia.

Another effective alternative to the hose and sprinkler is drip-irrigation.

Effective watering

Of course, it can be relaxing to stand out in the early morning sun on a Saturday, iced tea in one hand and hose in the other. But unless you have a lot of patience, watering like this does little more than wet plants' leaves. You don't believe me? Scratch down into the soil after this watering and see how deep the water penetrated.

Effective watering can be just as easy, but takes some planning.

First of all, you're more apt to water a plant in need if you don't have to unroll the hose and drag it across the lawn, or fight through some shrubbery to get to a spigot. Make your garden as convenient as possible to a hose spigot, or vice versa.