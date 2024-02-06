All sections
FeaturesFebruary 15, 2020

Eagle Scout class honored

Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association announced commissioner Charles J. Herbst as the honored sponsor of the 2019 class of Eagle Scouts. Officially named the 2019 Commission Charles J. Herbst Class of Eagle Scouts, 79 Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois were honored Feb. 8 at Academic Auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University...

Submitted story
Pictured are the 35 of the 79 members of the 2019 Eagle Scouts in attendance at Academic Auditorium. In the front row is Dr. Bruce Skinner, Eagle Scout and VIP of Student Life at Southeast Missouri State University; Ron Green, Scout Executive and CEO of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA; Charlie Herbst, 2019 class sponsor; and Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association.
Pictured are the 35 of the 79 members of the 2019 Eagle Scouts in attendance at Academic Auditorium. In the front row is Dr. Bruce Skinner, Eagle Scout and VIP of Student Life at Southeast Missouri State University; Ron Green, Scout Executive and CEO of the Greater St. Louis Area Council, BSA; Charlie Herbst, 2019 class sponsor; and Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association.

Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association announced commissioner Charles J. Herbst as the honored sponsor of the 2019 class of Eagle Scouts. Officially named the 2019 Commission Charles J. Herbst Class of Eagle Scouts, 79 Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois were honored Feb. 8 at Academic Auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University.

It is estimated that less than 5% of all scouts will ever earn the rank of Eagle. The prestigious award requires formal demonstration of leadership over several years, creating and managing a significant service project that benefits the community and earning a minimum of 21 merit badges that require proficiencies such as first aid, environmental science, lifesaving, emergency preparedness, personal management, citizenship and outdoor skills. A lengthy formal review before a board of Eagle Scouts and community representatives is the final hurdle prior to a scout's elevation to the rank of Eagle.

Herbst is a native of Cape Girardeau and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 16 in 1976. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and completed the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy that same year. He has spent his career in service of the public, both in his professional and volunteer roles. He spent 10 years performing community policing with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He has served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau County Commissioners. He is a member of the Regional Homeland Security Committee.

