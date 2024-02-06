Eagle Scout class honored

It is estimated that less than 5% of all scouts will ever earn the rank of Eagle. The prestigious award requires formal demonstration of leadership over several years, creating and managing a significant service project that benefits the community and earning a minimum of 21 merit badges that require proficiencies such as first aid, environmental science, lifesaving, emergency preparedness, personal management, citizenship and outdoor skills. A lengthy formal review before a board of Eagle Scouts and community representatives is the final hurdle prior to a scout's elevation to the rank of Eagle.

Herbst is a native of Cape Girardeau and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 16 in 1976. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and completed the Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy that same year. He has spent his career in service of the public, both in his professional and volunteer roles. He spent 10 years performing community policing with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He has served on the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau County Commissioners. He is a member of the Regional Homeland Security Committee.