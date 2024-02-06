Dani Dunn is the owner and designer of Dragonfly Designs, located at 2370 N. High St. Suite No. 4 in Jackson.

The business offers custom vinyl items, paint parties and DIY workshops, and specializes in custom wedding gifts, memorial items, customized T-shirts, tumblers, wine glasses, beer mugs, ornaments and floating frames.

The name of her business came from a children's book, "Waterbugs and Dragonflies" that Dunn says explains death in a positive way.

Dunn came across the book after the death of her oldest son, Aaron McKinney, who, at age 15, died in a car accident on Halloween in 2004. Dunn was also in the car accident.

"[Because of the book], when I see a dragonfly, I feel like that's God's promise that I will see my son again," Dunn says.

By line / Cutline:Macy Archer, right, Paige Cooper, Audrey Jaco and Bella Grant apply vinyl stencils to painted boards during a paint party at Dragonfly Designs in Jackson. Fred Lynch

Dunn opened her business three and a half years ago and worked out of her home until last November when she and her husband, Matt, opened the store.

Dunn describes her husband as her biggest cheerleader.

"He works full time out at P&G, but still cuts and sands all of the boards for my paint parties," Dunn says. "We were newlyweds when my son passed, and he stuck by me through the toughest part of my life."

Dunn's daughter, Jessica Roberts, has been helping with the store as well.

"She just took a full-time job, though, so she probably won't be able to help as much now," Dunn says.

By line / Cutline:LaNita Grein adds paint to the letters on a vinyl stencil during a paint party at Dragonfly Designs in Jackson. Fred Lynch

And, while Dunn's youngest son, Joshua Roberts (he and Jessica are twins), is busy with work and he is in the National Guard, Dunn says he's always there to lend moral support.