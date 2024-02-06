All sections
March 21, 2019

Downsizing your casseroles

Cooking quantities and habits have sure changed since our children are out of our house. It is quite an adjustment to cook for two and not a teenage boy. Scott does not mind an occasional casserole but he sure doesn't want to eat leftover leftovers...

Susan McClanahan

Cooking quantities and habits have sure changed since our children are out of our house. It is quite an adjustment to cook for two and not a teenage boy. Scott does not mind an occasional casserole but he sure doesn't want to eat leftover leftovers.

Today, I have a few recipes that fit in an 8-inch-by-8-inch casserole dish, which is about right for us to have a couple of meals from. If you are cooking for just a few people, maybe these recipes will help you as they have helped me.

Chicken Club Casserole

This chicken club casserole freezer meal is a warm, welcoming casserole that tastes as fresh and creamy after it's frozen as it does right out of the oven.

  • 4 cups uncooked spiral pasta
  • 4 cups cubed cooked chicken
  • 2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
  • 1 cup crumbled cooked bacon
  • 1 cup 2-percent milk
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • 3 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped
  • 2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine chicken, soup, bacon, milk and mayonnaise. Stir in tomatoes and spinach.

Drain pasta; stir into chicken mixture. Transfer to two greased 8-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheese.

Cover and bake until bubbly and cheese is melted, 35 to 40 minutes. Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casseroles for up to three months. To use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cover and bake until bubbly, 60 to 70 minutes.

Crescent Turkey Casserole

When your children won't eat turkey and vegetables on a plate, turn it into a pie and they will be praising you for making something so delicious.

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 3/4 cup 2-percent milk
  • 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces), thawed
  • 1-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
  • 1 tube (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a saucepan, mix first four ingredients until smooth; gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add vegetables and turkey; cook and stir until heated through. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking pan.

Unroll crescent dough and separate into eight triangles; arrange over turkey mixture. Bake until heated through and topping is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Turkey Biscuit Potpie: In a bowl, combine turkey breast, thawed mixed vegetables, one 10-3/4-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme. Place in a greased 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Mix 1 cup biscuit/baking mix, 1/2 cup milk and 1 lightly beaten egg; spoon over top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Turkey Asparagus Casserole: In a bowl, combine turkey breast, one thawed 10-ounce package frozen cut asparagus, one 10-3/4-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1/4 cup water. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, topping with one 2.8-ounce can french-fried onions during the last 5 minutes.

Note: Reduced-fat or fat-free mayonnaise is not recommended for this recipe.

Beef Potpie

This casserole may be simple to put together but is not lacking in flavor.

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons shortening
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup cold water

For the filling:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 celery ribs, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1 can (7 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, combine flours and salt. Cut in shortening and butter until crumbly. Add cheese; toss to blend. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate.

For filling, in a large skillet, cook the beef, celery, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat browns; drain. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out one portion of dough to fit the bottom of an ungreased 8-inch square baking dish. Transfer to dish. Spoon filling over crust. Roll out remaining dough to fit top of dish; cut slits or use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Place dough over filling; trim and flute edges.

If desired, arrange cutouts over pastry. Bake at 375 degrees until bubbly and crust is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting.

BLT Egg Bake

BLTs are a popular favorite, so this recipe combines those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. It is nice for an evening family meal or for a brunch with guests.

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 5 slices bread, toasted
  • 4 slices process American cheese
  • 12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup 2-percent milk
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 medium tomato, halved and sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • Shredded lettuce

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.

In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.

Spaghetti Casserole Bake

This casserole is nice because it uses a few convenience ingredients and comes together very quickly.

  • 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3 cans (14-3/4 ounces each) spaghetti in tomato sauce with cheese
  • 1 jar (6 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained
  • 1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet, cook the beef, green pepper, onion, salt and pepper over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in the spaghetti, mushrooms and olives.

Transfer to two greased 8-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheeses. Cover and freeze one casserole for up to 3 months. Bake remaining casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.

To use frozen casserole: Remove from the freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover; bake 15-20 minutes longer or until heated through.

Polish Casserole

4 cups uncooked penne pasta

1-1/2 pounds smoked Polish sausage or kielbasa, cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 jar (16 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

1-1/3 cups 2-percent milk

4 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 garlic cloves, minced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in sausage, soup, sauerkraut, 2 cups cheese, milk, onions, mustard and garlic.

Spoon into two greased 8-inch square baking dishes; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casserole up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and bubbly, 50-55 minutes.

Ham & Veggie Casserole

A natural pairing with ham is broccoli and cauliflower. This recipe combines those ingredients into a nice casserole that just needs a green salad or hot roll to complete the meal.

  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets
  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower
  • 2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups 2-percent milk
  • 3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cook broccoli and cauliflower according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt 2 teaspoons butter. Add breadcrumbs; cook and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from heat.

In a large saucepan, melt remaining butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in cheeses until blended. Stir in ham, pepper and vegetables.

Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with toasted crumbs. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 10-15 minutes.

Caramelized Onion and Bacon Strata

  • 6 bacon strips, chopped
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 3/4 cups 2-percent milk or half-and-half cream
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard n 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 cups cubed Italian bread
  • 1 cup fresh baby kale or spinach
  • 1/2 cup shredded Fontina cheese
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium-low heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan.

Add onions to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat 2-4 minutes or until softened. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook 20-30 minutes or until deep golden brown, stirring occasionally.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, melted butter, mustard, salt and pepper until blended. Stir in bread, kale, cheeses, caramelized onions and bacon. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Taco Salad Casserole

This casserole tastes like a taco salad and is a breeze to assemble. Just crush tortilla chips to form a bottom layer, then spread on refried beans, a spicy meat mixture and cheese.

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 envelope taco seasoning
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 cup crushed tortilla chips (nacho cheese flavored, if desired)
  • 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Toppings: Chopped lettuce and tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, sour cream and picante sauce

In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in taco seasoning and water. Cook and stir until thickened, about 3 minutes; set aside.

Place chips in a greased 8-inch square baking dish. In a small bowl, stir refried beans; spread over chips. Top with beef mixture and cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees until heated through, 15-20 minutes. Top with lettuce, tomatoes and olives. Serve with sour cream and picante sauce.

Italian Hot Dish

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked multigrain bow tie pasta (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 pound lean ground beef (90-percent lean)
  • 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet coated with cooking spray, cook and crumble beef with 1/2 cup mushrooms, onion and green pepper over medium-high heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes. Stir in seasonings and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 minutes.

Place pasta in an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with meat sauce and remaining mushrooms. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese and 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese.

Bake, covered, 35 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.

Favorite Chilaquiles

  • 1/2 pound lean ground beef (90-percent lean)
  • 1/2 pound fresh chorizo or bulk spicy pork sausage
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
  • 4 cups tortilla chips (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Optional toppings: Sour cream, diced avocado and sliced red onion

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef and chorizo with onion and garlic over medium heat until beef is no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain. Stir in both tomatoes; bring to a boil. In a greased 8-inch square baking dish, layer 2 cups chips, half of the meat mixture and 1/2 cup cheese; repeat layers.

Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 12-15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro. If desired, serve with toppings.

Fontina Chicken and Pasta Bake

Eat it tonight, or freeze it for later. This cheesy casserole is still awesome from the freezer months after you make it.

  • 1 package (16 ounces) uncooked spiral pasta
  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Fontina cheese, divided
  • 4 teaspoons minced fresh oregano or 1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh baby spinach, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente.

Meanwhile, heat 3 teaspoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add chicken in batches; cook and stir 3-5 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from pan.

In same pan, add mushrooms to remaining oil; cook and stir over medium-high heat 3-5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in soup, broth, 1 cup cheese, oregano and pepper. Add spinach and tomatoes; return chicken to pan.

Drain pasta; add to soup mixture and toss to combine. Divide between two greased 8-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, covered, 15-20 minutes or until heated through. Freeze option: Cool unbaked casseroles; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover casseroles with foil; bake as directed, increasing baking time to 1-1/4 hours or until heated through and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees.

Sausage and Apple Cornbread Bake

Make a cornbread-style bake with sausage, maple syrup and apples when you want a hearty breakfast. It's sweet, savory and easy to make.

  • 1 pound bulk pork sausage
  • 4 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced (about 4 cups)
  • 1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix
  • 1/3 cup 2-percent milk
  • 1 large egg
  • Maple syrup

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, breaking into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Top with apples.

In a small bowl, combine muffin mix, milk and egg just until moistened. Pour over apples. Bake, uncovered, until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 30-40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve with maple syrup.

Make-Ahead: Refrigerate unbaked casserole, covered, several hours or overnight. To use, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove casserole from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake as directed, increasing time as necessary until edges are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Serve with syrup.

Turkey Mushroom Tetrazzini

Your family will flip over this turkey and mushroom casserole. In fact, the creamy Parmesan-topped tetrazzini is so satisfying, no one will suspect it's lower in fat.

  • 8 ounces uncooked spaghetti
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
  • Dash pepper
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 can (12 ounces) fat-free evaporated milk
  • 2 1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast
  • 1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain.

Mix cornstarch, broth and seasonings. In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute onion until tender. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir cornstarch mixture and add to pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Add milk; cook and stir 2-3 minutes. Stir in turkey, mushrooms and spaghetti.

Transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese and paprika; bake, uncovered, until heated through, 5-10 minutes.

And until next time, happy cooking.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

