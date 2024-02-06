Downsizing your casseroles

Cooking quantities and habits have sure changed since our children are out of our house. It is quite an adjustment to cook for two and not a teenage boy. Scott does not mind an occasional casserole but he sure doesn't want to eat leftover leftovers.

Today, I have a few recipes that fit in an 8-inch-by-8-inch casserole dish, which is about right for us to have a couple of meals from. If you are cooking for just a few people, maybe these recipes will help you as they have helped me.

Chicken Club Casserole

This chicken club casserole freezer meal is a warm, welcoming casserole that tastes as fresh and creamy after it's frozen as it does right out of the oven.

4 cups uncooked spiral pasta

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted

1 cup crumbled cooked bacon

1 cup 2-percent milk

1 cup mayonnaise

4 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine chicken, soup, bacon, milk and mayonnaise. Stir in tomatoes and spinach.

Drain pasta; stir into chicken mixture. Transfer to two greased 8-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheese.

Cover and bake until bubbly and cheese is melted, 35 to 40 minutes. Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casseroles for up to three months. To use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cover and bake until bubbly, 60 to 70 minutes.

Crescent Turkey Casserole

When your children won't eat turkey and vegetables on a plate, turn it into a pie and they will be praising you for making something so delicious.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup 2-percent milk

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 ounces), thawed

1-1/2 cups cubed cooked turkey breast

1 tube (4 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a saucepan, mix first four ingredients until smooth; gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add vegetables and turkey; cook and stir until heated through. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking pan.

Unroll crescent dough and separate into eight triangles; arrange over turkey mixture. Bake until heated through and topping is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Turkey Biscuit Potpie: In a bowl, combine turkey breast, thawed mixed vegetables, one 10-3/4-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme. Place in a greased 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Mix 1 cup biscuit/baking mix, 1/2 cup milk and 1 lightly beaten egg; spoon over top. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Turkey Asparagus Casserole: In a bowl, combine turkey breast, one thawed 10-ounce package frozen cut asparagus, one 10-3/4-ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup and 1/4 cup water. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, topping with one 2.8-ounce can french-fried onions during the last 5 minutes.

Note: Reduced-fat or fat-free mayonnaise is not recommended for this recipe.

Beef Potpie

This casserole may be simple to put together but is not lacking in flavor.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons shortening

2 tablespoons cold butter

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 cup cold water

For the filling:

1 pound ground beef

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (7 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

In a large bowl, combine flours and salt. Cut in shortening and butter until crumbly. Add cheese; toss to blend. Gradually add water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate.

For filling, in a large skillet, cook the beef, celery, onion and green pepper over medium heat until meat browns; drain. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out one portion of dough to fit the bottom of an ungreased 8-inch square baking dish. Transfer to dish. Spoon filling over crust. Roll out remaining dough to fit top of dish; cut slits or use cookie cutters to cut out shapes. Place dough over filling; trim and flute edges.

If desired, arrange cutouts over pastry. Bake at 375 degrees until bubbly and crust is golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes before cutting.

BLT Egg Bake

BLTs are a popular favorite, so this recipe combines those flavors into a warm, cozy casserole. It is nice for an evening family meal or for a brunch with guests.

1/4 cup mayonnaise

5 slices bread, toasted

4 slices process American cheese

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup 2-percent milk

4 large eggs

1 medium tomato, halved and sliced

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Shredded lettuce

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.

In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness; place over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes. Cut in squares; serve with lettuce.

Spaghetti Casserole Bake

This casserole is nice because it uses a few convenience ingredients and comes together very quickly.

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3 cans (14-3/4 ounces each) spaghetti in tomato sauce with cheese

1 jar (6 ounces) sliced mushrooms, drained

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a large skillet, cook the beef, green pepper, onion, salt and pepper over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in the spaghetti, mushrooms and olives.

Transfer to two greased 8-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle with cheeses. Cover and freeze one casserole for up to 3 months. Bake remaining casserole, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.

To use frozen casserole: Remove from the freezer 30 minutes before baking (do not thaw). Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover; bake 15-20 minutes longer or until heated through.

Polish Casserole

4 cups uncooked penne pasta

1-1/2 pounds smoked Polish sausage or kielbasa, cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 cans (10-3/4 ounces each) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1 jar (16 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained

3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided

1-1/3 cups 2-percent milk

4 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

4 garlic cloves, minced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Stir in sausage, soup, sauerkraut, 2 cups cheese, milk, onions, mustard and garlic.

Spoon into two greased 8-inch square baking dishes; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and bubbly, 45-50 minutes. Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casserole up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and bubbly, 50-55 minutes.