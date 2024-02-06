Don't Stay Away, Ohh! Fu-Fu-Fudio

In this time of caution and uncertainty, the last thing on our minds is probably locating the hippest, freshest new or undiscovered places to eat. I'm saying this so that you know I am not tone deaf. I know things are stressful and scary. However, I am also a firm believer in finding joy in the little things, and with this in mind, I'm going to continue to order curbside service from restaurants, and let you know where you can, too.

Food is on everybody's mind in one way or the other, and last week I was scrambling to find somewhere to write about. I decided to try a place I've been meaning to try for a couple of months. In a small section of the Indie House, Fudio is a food studio, a place to taste amazing local farm-to-table food, dishes both simple and fancy. Fudio can seat eight and that intimate atmosphere is absolutely intentional. In a pre-social-distancing time, Fudio ran small cooking classes that I will be partaking in when the circumstances allow again.

It was St. Patrick's Day and besides wearing an obnoxious green shirt with velociraptors on it that said "Life, uhhh, finds a way," I was looking for a way to celebrate. I like corned beef, and I like cabbage, but in the past, the two always came together for me in a unseasoned mushy combination that was OK but not fantastic. Enter Fudio with a Facebook announcement that corned beef was the special of the day. I texted the phone number given to order, then arrived to pick up my two servings of Corned Beef and Cabbage with Potatoes and Carrots in broth with a warm piece of Irish Soda bread. Lisa Essmyer, the lovely proprietor of Fudio, delivered my meals curbside piping hot. After we had the obligatory talk about how the pandemic was changing the way food service works, I thanked her and drove home.

The food was still piping hot when I got home, and I took a moment to arrange it in my 23-year-old dishes for a picture for you. I already knew it was going to taste heavenly. The scent coming off this simple meat and vegetable dish was complex, distinct and delectable. After getting the shot, I finally tasted it. Oh, wow! Rich spices abounded. The corned beef and broth was succulent, delicately spiced with ginger and cloves or allspice (or both). Small tender potatoes were saturated in the seasoned broth. The cabbage was soft without being broken down and the carrots were sweet and savory.