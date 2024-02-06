Don't Stay Away, Ohh! Fu-Fu-Fudio

In this time of caution and uncertainty, the last thing on our minds is probably locating the hippest, freshest new or undiscovered places to eat. I'm saying this so that you know I am not tone deaf. I know things are stressful and scary. However, I am also a firm believer in finding joy in the little things, and with this in mind, I'm going to continue to order curbside service from restaurants, and let you know where you can, too.
Food is on everybody's mind in one way or the other, and last week I was scrambling to find somewhere to write about. I decided to try a place I've been meaning to try for a couple of months. In a small section of the Indie House, Fudio is a food studio, a place to taste amazing local farm-to-table food, dishes both simple and fancy. Fudio can seat eight and that intimate atmosphere is absolutely intentional. In a pre-social-distancing time, Fudio ran small cooking classes that I will be partaking in when the circumstances allow again.
It was St. Patrick's Day and besides wearing an obnoxious green shirt with velociraptors on it that said "Life, uhhh, finds a way," I was looking for a way to celebrate. I like corned beef, and I like cabbage, but in the past, the two always came together for me in a unseasoned mushy combination that was OK but not fantastic. Enter Fudio with a Facebook announcement that corned beef was the special of the day. I texted the phone number given to order, then arrived to pick up my two servings of Corned Beef and Cabbage with Potatoes and Carrots in broth with a warm piece of Irish Soda bread. Lisa Essmyer, the lovely proprietor of Fudio, delivered my meals curbside piping hot. After we had the obligatory talk about how the pandemic was changing the way food service works, I thanked her and drove home.
The food was still piping hot when I got home, and I took a moment to arrange it in my 23-year-old dishes for a picture for you. I already knew it was going to taste heavenly. The scent coming off this simple meat and vegetable dish was complex, distinct and delectable. After getting the shot, I finally tasted it. Oh, wow! Rich spices abounded. The corned beef and broth was succulent, delicately spiced with ginger and cloves or allspice (or both). Small tender potatoes were saturated in the seasoned broth. The cabbage was soft without being broken down and the carrots were sweet and savory.
I didn't know what Irish soda bread was, but after tasting this slice, I'm eager to learn more. The soft, medium-density bread had a hint of salt. It was embedded with little nuggets of sweetness in the form of golden raisins and carroway seeds were sprinkled intermittently throughout. The bread wasn't dry, but it wasn't caky either. Rich and simple, it was sublime even without butter, and I wish I had a whole loaf of it here with me right now.
In every bite, this dish showed me sophisticated flavor that any palate can appreciate, a high-class taste with down home comfort. Let's talk about how you can try it out.
First of all, this food was so blazing hot and fresh when Lisa gave it to me that all worry of contagion was banished. This virus is vulnerable to heat and it doesn't take much to kill it, so after washing my hands and dishing it up with clean utensils, there was no fear in me. The easiest way to find out what and when Fudio is serving is to check its Facebook or Instagram page. There, Lisa will tell you about the special of the day and how to order. If you don't have internet access, ask a friend to check and they can get Fudio's phone number for you.
My fear is these special newly opened and small places such as Fudio will struggle to survive during these trying times, and as good stewards of each other, we should do all we can to help our neighbors and our local businesses. If you feel comfortable, try carry out, and if you don't, make sure you jot down Fudio's name for the future. You can find Fudio in the Indie House at 605 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, and look forward to more pictures of my Corelle in the future.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.