Dinner: It doesn't get any easier than this

Right now, I am fascinated by everything pickles. In fact, I dropped a pretty penny last week scooping up various pickle-flavored items to sample before realizing I had much research left to do. I've placed my pickle ideas on the back burner for the moment, but if you have a favorite dill pickle-flavored food obsession you think I should try, please leave a comment below telling me what you love about it and maybe I will share your discovery with the masses.

This week I did something I've planned to do for quite some time. I ate healthy. I purchased my obligatory bag of spinach, then I left it alone and forgotten in the crisper bin of my refrigerator to live out the last stages of its life cycle. R.I.P. Popeye would not approve. I briefly chastised myself for the failure. Then, I swerved. That's right, I got out of my own way and immediately got back on track. I headed out to Aldi to purchase some more fresh vegetables (and a bag of dill pickle popcorn), but when I arrived at the store I saw a line of shoppers outside waiting patiently for their turn. I did not feel like waiting in line for a few items. I regrouped and headed across the street to Schnucks. The moment my hands grasped the recently sanitized shopping cart from the attendant, I realized I had committed the cardinal sin of grocery shopping: I arrived with an empty stomach.

I was filled with trepidation. Could I do this? Could I resist temptation as I walked the gauntlet of new and improved food items? My stomach grumbled. I said a quick prayer. I mentally put on my armor. I pushed forward. As I turned to my right I saw it: "Dinner Made Easy." Directly in front of the fresh produce section was some type of refrigerated case containing individually packaged, pre-seasoned items. The meat side contained packaged shrimp, salmon and chicken, while the other side had packets of fresh vegetables. The directions indicated the items could be cooked in a microwave right inside of the bags. No mess. No thawing. No need to buy additional seasonings. Quick preparation. Healthy fresh food. This seemed too good to be true. I selected the salmon and some green beans before collecting some additional items and checking out.