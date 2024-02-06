Dinner: It doesn't get any easier than this

Right now, I am fascinated by everything pickles. In fact, I dropped a pretty penny last week scooping up various pickle-flavored items to sample before realizing I had much research left to do. I've placed my pickle ideas on the back burner for the moment, but if you have a favorite dill pickle-flavored food obsession you think I should try, please leave a comment below telling me what you love about it and maybe I will share your discovery with the masses.
This week I did something I've planned to do for quite some time. I ate healthy. I purchased my obligatory bag of spinach, then I left it alone and forgotten in the crisper bin of my refrigerator to live out the last stages of its life cycle. R.I.P. Popeye would not approve. I briefly chastised myself for the failure. Then, I swerved. That's right, I got out of my own way and immediately got back on track. I headed out to Aldi to purchase some more fresh vegetables (and a bag of dill pickle popcorn), but when I arrived at the store I saw a line of shoppers outside waiting patiently for their turn. I did not feel like waiting in line for a few items. I regrouped and headed across the street to Schnucks. The moment my hands grasped the recently sanitized shopping cart from the attendant, I realized I had committed the cardinal sin of grocery shopping: I arrived with an empty stomach.
I was filled with trepidation. Could I do this? Could I resist temptation as I walked the gauntlet of new and improved food items? My stomach grumbled. I said a quick prayer. I mentally put on my armor. I pushed forward. As I turned to my right I saw it: "Dinner Made Easy." Directly in front of the fresh produce section was some type of refrigerated case containing individually packaged, pre-seasoned items. The meat side contained packaged shrimp, salmon and chicken, while the other side had packets of fresh vegetables. The directions indicated the items could be cooked in a microwave right inside of the bags. No mess. No thawing. No need to buy additional seasonings. Quick preparation. Healthy fresh food. This seemed too good to be true. I selected the salmon and some green beans before collecting some additional items and checking out.
Later at home, it took me less than 10 minutes to cook and plate my dinner. There was no shrinkage of the fish and I realized the salmon fillet was too large for just one meal. I grabbed a plastic container and portioned half the meal to serve as my lunch the following day. Finally, I dug in to my dinner. The salmon had a great flavor and the fresh green beans were still crisp. I will definitely be enjoying this quick, convenient, healthy option again in the near future.
Now, before you start cheering me on, I did treat myself to dessert. On a previous shopping trip to Schnucks, I came across a chocolate whoopie pie made by the Boston Baking Company near the register. It was in the impulse buy area, and I shelled out a buck and obliged. Upon returning to my car that day, I had that baby in hand before I even thought about putting my key in the ignition. It had all of the decadent, caky, chocolaty, cream-filled richness I had hoped for and I knew I would return for another one day. I looked for one while waiting in line, but I was only able to find the birthday cake flavored whoopie pie made by the same company. Why not? Add to cart. It was pretty great, but I still prefer the chocolate version. If you enjoy the flavor of birthday cake I think you will thoroughly enjoy it.
Whether you are looking for something inexpensive, fresh, convenient and healthy to eat or a quick sweet treat, I recommend these two options.
