Different strokes for different folks

I was at a place the other day and was visiting with a friend of mine when a lady she knew walked by. The lady is probably 50 or so and is slim and pretty good looking. My friend mentioned to me that she doesn't care for vegetables of any kind. I was surprised. Most women really go for veggies, while most men go for the meat and potatoes. I don't want to, but I probably could become a vegetarian. I probably could do it a week or two until someone fried up a skillet of bacon.

But when it comes down to it, all of us have our likes and dislikes. I tend to like all kinds of veggies, but there are some I do not enjoy. I'm not fond of eggplant. I can eat it, but I don't enjoy it. I'm not fond of the taste, but also am not fond of the texture. It has a kind of mushy feel. If I could find a way of making it crunchy, I'd probably like it more.

One food I simply can't get down is mincemeat pie. I just can't do it. It won't go down. We stopped at our pastor's house back in Nebraska, and she had just made a fresh mincemeat pie and wanted us to try it. I hadn't had it before, so why not? Mistake. I didn't want to be rude, but I simply couldn't swallow it. It reminded me of raisins that Mom used to cook. She would put them in rice or oatmeal and they'd be slimy, and even the rice or oatmeal would be slimy. The only way I could eat them was alone with sugar. So I'd pick out the raisins and sugar them up and eat them.

Leroy, a friend of mine, grew up northeast of Cape Girardeau in a good Lutheran home. Leroy likes head cheese, blood pudding and all that good German food. I can do the head cheese but can't do the blood pudding. I can do his bologna salad that he makes. Man, that stuff is awesome, but not the blood pudding. I can take a slice of head cheese and put it with crackers and, now, that's pretty good.

Years ago we used to take care of a church camp up by Sam A. Baker. Camp Lee was just a fun place to go and unwind and spend some time. One time we had a group from Michigan stay overnight. They had brought some deer steaks, so we proceeded to cook them over an open fire. It was dark out, but I was sitting so that I could kind of see the steaks in the lights from the building. I noticed that one of the steaks had a few pieces of hair on it. I wanted my steak extra done that night. I figured the fire would take care of all the hair. It actually tasted pretty good. I did eat it with a bunch of ketchup on it.