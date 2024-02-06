Desserts for your Easter gathering

Every Easter gathering deserves a sweet dessert for everyone. Some people like to keep things simple with a fruit salad or ice cream, but if you are feeling like a little more than that, I have just the recipes for you to try.

Any of these desserts would be a nice addition to your Easter buffet, so consider adding a pie, cake or gelatin dessert to the menu you are planning. Enjoy!

Easter Pie

3/4 cup powdered sugar, plus extra for garnish

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 (15-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese

1/2 cup cooked short-grained rice

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts

6 sheets fresh phyllo sheets or frozen, thawed

3/4 stick (3 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

Blend 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, eggs, vanilla, orange zest and ricotta in a food processor until smooth. Stir in the rice and pine nuts. Set the ricotta mixture aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly butter a 9-inch glass pie dish. Lay 1 phyllo sheet over the bottom and up the sides of the dish, allowing the phyllo to hang over the sides. Brush the phyllo with the melted butter. Top with a second sheet of phyllo dough, laying it in the opposite direction as the first phyllo sheet. Continue layering the remaining sheets of phyllo sheets, alternating after each layer and buttering each sheet. Spoon the ricotta mixture into the dish. Fold the overhanging phyllo dough over the top of the filling to enclose it completely. Brush completely with melted butter.

Bake the pie until the phyllo is golden brown and the filling is set, about 35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Sift powdered sugar over the pie and serve.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/easter-pie-recipe-1952152

Carrot Sheet Cake

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cups shredded carrots

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups confectioners' sugar

2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts. Pour into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/carrot-sheet-cake/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea

Rhubarb Torte

Each year when Grandmother asked what kind of birthday cake I'd like, I always said I wanted her rhubarb torte.

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 large egg yolks, room temperature

1/2 cup shortening

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Filling:

4 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb

2 cups sugar

2 large egg yolks, room temperature

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Meringue:

4 large egg whites, room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine first 6 ingredients with a fork until crumbly. Press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Combine filling ingredients; mix well. Pour over crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. In a bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, beating well. Spread or pipe over hot filling. Return to the oven until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes longer.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/rhubarb-torte/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea

Classic Lemon Meringue Pie

This is the one and only lemon meringue pie recipe you'll ever need. The flaky and tender from-scratch crust is worth the effort.

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shortening

1 to 3 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups water

3 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1/3 cup lemon juice

Meringue:

1/2 cup sugar, divided

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup cold water

4 large egg whites

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening until crumbly. Gradually add 3 tablespoons cold water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball.

Roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer crust to pie plate. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt. Gradually stir in water until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir two minutes longer.

Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in butter and lemon zest. Gradually stir in lemon juice just until combined. Pour into the crust.

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. For meringue, in a saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in cold water. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is clear. Transfer to a bowl; cool.

Beat egg whites and vanilla until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat in cornstarch mixture on high until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved (meringue will not be smooth). Spread evenly over hot filling, sealing edge to crust.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until the meringue is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Refrigerate for at least three hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/classic-lemon-meringue-pie/print/

Broken Glass Dessert

When it's cut into squares, this dessert looks just like stained-glass windows. The buttery graham cracker crust pairs perfectly with the lovely creamy topping. Switch the flavors of gelatin to change the colors as you choose.

1 package (3 ounces) lime gelatin

4 1/2 cups boiling water, divided

1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin

1 package (3 ounces) orange gelatin

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 cup pineapple juice

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine lime gelatin and 1-1/2 cups boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Pour into a lightly greased 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf pan; chill until very firm. Repeat to make the strawberry and orange gelatins in separate pans. Combine the crumbs, sugar and butter; press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch dish. Chill.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, soften unflavored gelatin in cold water for five minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in unflavored gelatin until dissolved. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside until room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes.

When flavored gelatins are firm, cut into 1/2-inch cubes. In a large bowl, whisk whipped topping into pineapple juice mixture. Gently fold 2/3 of the cubes into whipped topping mixture. Spoon over crust; top with the remaining cubes. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/broken-glass-dessert/

No-Cook Coconut Pie

This creamy No-Cook Coconut Pie proves that a quick meal doesn't have to go without dessert.

2 packages (3.4 ounces each) instant vanilla pudding mix

2 3/4 cups cold 2% milk

1 teaspoon coconut extract

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Additional coconut, toasted

In a large bowl, whisk the pudding mixes, milk and extract for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping and 1/2 cup coconut.