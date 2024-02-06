All sections
April 7, 2022

Desserts for your Easter gathering

Every Easter gathering deserves a sweet dessert for everyone. Some people like to keep things simple with a fruit salad or ice cream, but if you are feeling like a little more than that, I have just the recipes for you to try. Any of these desserts would be a nice addition to your Easter buffet, so consider adding a pie, cake or gelatin dessert to the menu you are planning. Enjoy!

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

Every Easter gathering deserves a sweet dessert for everyone. Some people like to keep things simple with a fruit salad or ice cream, but if you are feeling like a little more than that, I have just the recipes for you to try.

Any of these desserts would be a nice addition to your Easter buffet, so consider adding a pie, cake or gelatin dessert to the menu you are planning. Enjoy!

Easter Pie

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar, plus extra for garnish
  • 3 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 (15-ounce) container whole milk ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup cooked short-grained rice
  • 1/3 cup toasted pine nuts
  • 6 sheets fresh phyllo sheets or frozen, thawed
  • 3/4 stick (3 ounces) unsalted butter, melted

Blend 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, eggs, vanilla, orange zest and ricotta in a food processor until smooth. Stir in the rice and pine nuts. Set the ricotta mixture aside.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Lightly butter a 9-inch glass pie dish. Lay 1 phyllo sheet over the bottom and up the sides of the dish, allowing the phyllo to hang over the sides. Brush the phyllo with the melted butter. Top with a second sheet of phyllo dough, laying it in the opposite direction as the first phyllo sheet. Continue layering the remaining sheets of phyllo sheets, alternating after each layer and buttering each sheet. Spoon the ricotta mixture into the dish. Fold the overhanging phyllo dough over the top of the filling to enclose it completely. Brush completely with melted butter.

Bake the pie until the phyllo is golden brown and the filling is set, about 35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Sift powdered sugar over the pie and serve.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/easter-pie-recipe-1952152

Carrot Sheet Cake

  • 4 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 cups shredded carrots
  • 2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Frosting:

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 2/3 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts. Pour into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/carrot-sheet-cake/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea

Rhubarb Torte

Each year when Grandmother asked what kind of birthday cake I'd like, I always said I wanted her rhubarb torte.

  • 1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 large egg yolks, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Filling:

  • 4 cups chopped fresh or frozen rhubarb
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 large egg yolks, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Meringue:

  • 4 large egg whites, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine first 6 ingredients with a fork until crumbly. Press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Combine filling ingredients; mix well. Pour over crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. In a bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, beating well. Spread or pipe over hot filling. Return to the oven until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes longer.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/rhubarb-torte/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea

Classic Lemon Meringue Pie

This is the one and only lemon meringue pie recipe you'll ever need. The flaky and tender from-scratch crust is worth the effort.

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 1 to 3 tablespoons cold water

Filling:

  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 3 large egg yolks, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice

Meringue:

  • 1/2 cup sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a small bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening until crumbly. Gradually add 3 tablespoons cold water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball.

Roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer crust to pie plate. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt. Gradually stir in water until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir two minutes longer.

Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in butter and lemon zest. Gradually stir in lemon juice just until combined. Pour into the crust.

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. For meringue, in a saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in cold water. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is clear. Transfer to a bowl; cool.

Beat egg whites and vanilla until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat in cornstarch mixture on high until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved (meringue will not be smooth). Spread evenly over hot filling, sealing edge to crust.

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until the meringue is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Refrigerate for at least three hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/classic-lemon-meringue-pie/print/

Broken Glass Dessert

When it's cut into squares, this dessert looks just like stained-glass windows. The buttery graham cracker crust pairs perfectly with the lovely creamy topping. Switch the flavors of gelatin to change the colors as you choose.

  • 1 package (3 ounces) lime gelatin
  • 4 1/2 cups boiling water, divided
  • 1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin
  • 1 package (3 ounces) orange gelatin
  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine lime gelatin and 1-1/2 cups boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Pour into a lightly greased 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf pan; chill until very firm. Repeat to make the strawberry and orange gelatins in separate pans. Combine the crumbs, sugar and butter; press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch dish. Chill.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, soften unflavored gelatin in cold water for five minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in unflavored gelatin until dissolved. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside until room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes.

When flavored gelatins are firm, cut into 1/2-inch cubes. In a large bowl, whisk whipped topping into pineapple juice mixture. Gently fold 2/3 of the cubes into whipped topping mixture. Spoon over crust; top with the remaining cubes. Chill for at least 2 hours.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/broken-glass-dessert/

No-Cook Coconut Pie

This creamy No-Cook Coconut Pie proves that a quick meal doesn't have to go without dessert.

  • 2 packages (3.4 ounces each) instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 2 3/4 cups cold 2% milk
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract
  • 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
  • Additional coconut, toasted

In a large bowl, whisk the pudding mixes, milk and extract for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping and 1/2 cup coconut.

Pour into the crust. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Chill until serving.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/no-cook-coconut-pie/?_cmp=recipeoftheday&_ebid=recipeoftheday3292022&_mid=484695&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea

Fresh Berry Chantilly Cake

Vanilla Sponge Cake:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk warmed to 100 degrees
  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 1/2 cups cake flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Chantilly Cream:

  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

Berry Filling:

  • 2/3 cup seedless raspberry or strawberry jam
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 4 cups fresh berries strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, or blueberries
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoon lemon juice

Vanilla Sponge Cake: Grease two 9-inch pans. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar together, 2 minutes, until creamy. Beat in vanilla extract.

Use a fork to combine the milk, eggs, and vegetable oil together in a bowl or 2 cup liquid measuring cup. Set aside. In another mixing bowl stir together cake flour, baking powder, and salt.

Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix in until just combined. Add in half of the milk mixture and combine. Add in another 1/3 of the dry ingredients until combined followed by the remainder of the milk mixture. Add in the remainder of the dry ingredients and mix with the hand mixer until just combined, using a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom to make sure everything is mixed in.

Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans. Bake at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes. Let sit in pans for 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Chantilly Cream: In a large mixing bowl, beat heavy cream with vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

In a separate mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and mascarpone until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in powdered sugar until combined and smooth.

Fold whipped cream and cream cheese mixture together using a rubber spatula. Fold until just combined. Refrigerate until ready to assemble cake.

Berry Filling: Place mixed berries into a medium sized mixing bowl. Add in lemon zest and juice and toss to combine.

In a microwave safe bowl, stir together jam with water. Microwave until melted, about 30 seconds.

Assemble Cake: Slice each vanilla cake layer in half to create four layers.

Spread 1/3 of the jam filling onto the bottom cake layer. Top with an even layer of chantilly cream and then place 2/3 cup of fresh berries on top of the cream.

Continue layering with cake, jam, chantilly cream, and berries. Top final layer with remaining chantilly cream and frost the outside. Optional garnish the top with additional berries.

Source: www.thestayathomechef.com/chantilly-cake/?fbclid=IwAR30qrvSZAw_VhqTwWO3Jos67S_YCQRYBu0aovzHWTCFxDO46kpVyqAgHhA

Strawberry Cake

This strawberry cake has fresh strawberries in the cake as well as the frosting. If you are a fan of strawberries, this is a must try!

For the cake:

  • 1 white cake mix
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 (3 ounce) package strawberry gelatin
  • 1/2 cup frozen strawberries, thawed, drained

Frosting:

  • 1 1/2 sticks butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup frozen strawberries, thawed, drained
  • 4 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.

Combine cake mix, flour, oil, water, eggs and jell-o in your mixer. I mixed for 2 minutes. Gently fold in frozen strawberries.

Pour into prepared cake pans and bake for approximately 25 minutes. Use the "toothpick test" to make sure cake is done in the middle. Turn out on a cooling rack to cool completely.

Pre-pare the frosting: combine frosting ingredients until frosting is desired consistency. Add more sugar to thicken, more strawberries to thin. Frost in between layers, and the outside as you would any cake.

Garnish with fresh strawberries if desired. Don't do this step too far in advance, as they will become syrupy.

Notes: 1/2 cup frozen strawberries is equivalent to one 10 ounce container of frozen strawberries. Reserve the liquid from the strawberries, it's nice to add to the frosting if you feel you need to thin it out as you're making it.

Original recipe calls for a lot less frosting. This amount was perfect to add plenty in between the layers, and to frost the outside of the cake generously. I did do a "crumb coat" and placed the cake in the fridge for 30 minutes and then frosted the rest. If you are making this cake as a 9x13, you won't need this much frosting. Cut in half and you will have a good plenty.

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/strawberry-cake/?fbclid=iwar2t8hemig3brqletb4evpqt__ignjc-jx58bidebyf7m-na29vsqz9nra0

Cake Mix Italian Cream Cake

For the cake:

  • 1 (18 1/4 ounce) white cake mix
  • 1 (3 1/2 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup chopped pecans or 1 cup walnuts, etc
  • 2 cups flaked coconut

For the Frosting:

  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 to-2 tablespoon cream
  • 2 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups flaked coconut

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixer bowl add the cake mix, vanilla pudding, water, eggs and oil. With electric mixer, beat for 2 minutes at medium speed. Fold in the chopped nuts and coconut.

Pour the batter into a 9 x 13-inch pan that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray or lightly greased and floured.

Bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted off center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.

In a medium sized mixer bowl, blend the butter and cream cheese.

Add the confectioners' sugar and enough cream to make it a smooth spreading consistency.

Frost cake with frosting and sprinkle with coconut.

Source: www.food.com/recipe/cake-mix-italian-cream-cake-120381

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

