Desserts for your Easter gathering

Every Easter gathering deserves a sweet dessert for everyone. Some people like to keep things simple with a fruit salad or ice cream, but if you are feeling like a little more than that, I have just the recipes for you to try.
Any of these desserts would be a nice addition to your Easter buffet, so consider adding a pie, cake or gelatin dessert to the menu you are planning. Enjoy!
Blend 3/4 cup of powdered sugar, eggs, vanilla, orange zest and ricotta in a food processor until smooth. Stir in the rice and pine nuts. Set the ricotta mixture aside.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Lightly butter a 9-inch glass pie dish. Lay 1 phyllo sheet over the bottom and up the sides of the dish, allowing the phyllo to hang over the sides. Brush the phyllo with the melted butter. Top with a second sheet of phyllo dough, laying it in the opposite direction as the first phyllo sheet. Continue layering the remaining sheets of phyllo sheets, alternating after each layer and buttering each sheet. Spoon the ricotta mixture into the dish. Fold the overhanging phyllo dough over the top of the filling to enclose it completely. Brush completely with melted butter.
Bake the pie until the phyllo is golden brown and the filling is set, about 35 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and cool completely. Sift powdered sugar over the pie and serve.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/easter-pie-recipe-1952152
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, beat eggs, oil and sugar until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt; add to egg mixture and beat well. Stir in carrots and walnuts. Pour into a greased 15-inch-by-10-inch-by-1-inch baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
For frosting, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla in a bowl until smooth; beat in sugar. Spread over cake. Sprinkle with nuts. Decorate as desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/carrot-sheet-cake/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea
Each year when Grandmother asked what kind of birthday cake I'd like, I always said I wanted her rhubarb torte.
Filling:
Meringue:
Combine first 6 ingredients with a fork until crumbly. Press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Combine filling ingredients; mix well. Pour over crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. In a bowl, beat egg whites until stiff. Gradually add sugar and vanilla, beating well. Spread or pipe over hot filling. Return to the oven until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes longer.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/rhubarb-torte/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl3302022&_mid=484979&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea
This is the one and only lemon meringue pie recipe you'll ever need. The flaky and tender from-scratch crust is worth the effort.
Filling:
Meringue:
In a small bowl, combine flour and salt; cut in shortening until crumbly. Gradually add 3 tablespoons cold water, tossing with a fork until dough forms a ball.
Roll out dough to fit a 9-inch pie plate. Transfer crust to pie plate. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Bake at 425 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, flour and salt. Gradually stir in water until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat; cook and stir two minutes longer.
Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in butter and lemon zest. Gradually stir in lemon juice just until combined. Pour into the crust.
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. For meringue, in a saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Gradually stir in cold water. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is clear. Transfer to a bowl; cool.
Beat egg whites and vanilla until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in the remaining sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat in cornstarch mixture on high until stiff peaks form and sugar is dissolved (meringue will not be smooth). Spread evenly over hot filling, sealing edge to crust.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until the meringue is golden brown. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Refrigerate for at least three hours before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/classic-lemon-meringue-pie/print/
When it's cut into squares, this dessert looks just like stained-glass windows. The buttery graham cracker crust pairs perfectly with the lovely creamy topping. Switch the flavors of gelatin to change the colors as you choose.
Combine lime gelatin and 1-1/2 cups boiling water; stir until gelatin is dissolved. Pour into a lightly greased 8-inch-by-4-inch loaf pan; chill until very firm. Repeat to make the strawberry and orange gelatins in separate pans. Combine the crumbs, sugar and butter; press into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch dish. Chill.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, soften unflavored gelatin in cold water for five minutes. In a small saucepan, bring pineapple juice to a boil. Stir in unflavored gelatin until dissolved. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside until room temperature, 20 to 30 minutes.
When flavored gelatins are firm, cut into 1/2-inch cubes. In a large bowl, whisk whipped topping into pineapple juice mixture. Gently fold 2/3 of the cubes into whipped topping mixture. Spoon over crust; top with the remaining cubes. Chill for at least 2 hours.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/broken-glass-dessert/
This creamy No-Cook Coconut Pie proves that a quick meal doesn't have to go without dessert.
In a large bowl, whisk the pudding mixes, milk and extract for 2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping and 1/2 cup coconut.
Pour into the crust. Sprinkle with toasted coconut. Chill until serving.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/no-cook-coconut-pie/?_cmp=recipeoftheday&_ebid=recipeoftheday3292022&_mid=484695&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&_PermHash=26c42d347a716295d58ff36ec50ef386a9d466e5db42de7aae0e17d0c424a8ea
Vanilla Sponge Cake:
Chantilly Cream:
Berry Filling:
Vanilla Sponge Cake: Grease two 9-inch pans. Line the bottom with parchment paper. Preheat an oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to cream the butter and sugar together, 2 minutes, until creamy. Beat in vanilla extract.
Use a fork to combine the milk, eggs, and vegetable oil together in a bowl or 2 cup liquid measuring cup. Set aside. In another mixing bowl stir together cake flour, baking powder, and salt.
Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix in until just combined. Add in half of the milk mixture and combine. Add in another 1/3 of the dry ingredients until combined followed by the remainder of the milk mixture. Add in the remainder of the dry ingredients and mix with the hand mixer until just combined, using a rubber spatula to scrape the sides and bottom to make sure everything is mixed in.
Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans. Bake at 350 for 25 to 30 minutes. Let sit in pans for 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Chantilly Cream: In a large mixing bowl, beat heavy cream with vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.
In a separate mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and mascarpone until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in powdered sugar until combined and smooth.
Fold whipped cream and cream cheese mixture together using a rubber spatula. Fold until just combined. Refrigerate until ready to assemble cake.
Berry Filling: Place mixed berries into a medium sized mixing bowl. Add in lemon zest and juice and toss to combine.
In a microwave safe bowl, stir together jam with water. Microwave until melted, about 30 seconds.
Assemble Cake: Slice each vanilla cake layer in half to create four layers.
Spread 1/3 of the jam filling onto the bottom cake layer. Top with an even layer of chantilly cream and then place 2/3 cup of fresh berries on top of the cream.
Continue layering with cake, jam, chantilly cream, and berries. Top final layer with remaining chantilly cream and frost the outside. Optional garnish the top with additional berries.
Source: www.thestayathomechef.com/chantilly-cake/?fbclid=IwAR30qrvSZAw_VhqTwWO3Jos67S_YCQRYBu0aovzHWTCFxDO46kpVyqAgHhA
This strawberry cake has fresh strawberries in the cake as well as the frosting. If you are a fan of strawberries, this is a must try!
For the cake:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans.
Combine cake mix, flour, oil, water, eggs and jell-o in your mixer. I mixed for 2 minutes. Gently fold in frozen strawberries.
Pour into prepared cake pans and bake for approximately 25 minutes. Use the "toothpick test" to make sure cake is done in the middle. Turn out on a cooling rack to cool completely.
Pre-pare the frosting: combine frosting ingredients until frosting is desired consistency. Add more sugar to thicken, more strawberries to thin. Frost in between layers, and the outside as you would any cake.
Garnish with fresh strawberries if desired. Don't do this step too far in advance, as they will become syrupy.
Notes: 1/2 cup frozen strawberries is equivalent to one 10 ounce container of frozen strawberries. Reserve the liquid from the strawberries, it's nice to add to the frosting if you feel you need to thin it out as you're making it.
Original recipe calls for a lot less frosting. This amount was perfect to add plenty in between the layers, and to frost the outside of the cake generously. I did do a "crumb coat" and placed the cake in the fridge for 30 minutes and then frosted the rest. If you are making this cake as a 9x13, you won't need this much frosting. Cut in half and you will have a good plenty.
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/strawberry-cake/?fbclid=iwar2t8hemig3brqletb4evpqt__ignjc-jx58bidebyf7m-na29vsqz9nra0
For the cake:
For the Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixer bowl add the cake mix, vanilla pudding, water, eggs and oil. With electric mixer, beat for 2 minutes at medium speed. Fold in the chopped nuts and coconut.
Pour the batter into a 9 x 13-inch pan that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray or lightly greased and floured.
Bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted off center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.
In a medium sized mixer bowl, blend the butter and cream cheese.
Add the confectioners' sugar and enough cream to make it a smooth spreading consistency.
Frost cake with frosting and sprinkle with coconut.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/cake-mix-italian-cream-cake-120381
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
