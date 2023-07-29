All sections
FeaturesJuly 29, 2023

Derby leader Rigdon named Cape Rotarian of the Year

Danny Walter

Danny Walter
From left, Dave Rigdon, Chris Conroy and Barry Winders. Rigdon was named 2023 Rush Limbaugh Rotarian of the Year award.
From left, Dave Rigdon, Chris Conroy and Barry Winders. Rigdon was named 2023 Rush Limbaugh Rotarian of the Year award.Submitted

The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau named Dave Rigdon the 2023 Rush Limbaugh Rotarian of the Year.

According to a Rotary Club news release, the award is given to a club member who goes above and beyond the Rotary mission of "Service Above Self".

Rigdon exemplifies the Rotary mission, the release states. In taking leadership of the club's long-standing Soap Box Derby, Rigdon instituted changes to make the event "safer and more fun for area youth".

The release further states Rigdon "goes the extra mile" by holding clinics in his neighborhood to help young people gain confidence in racing and car maintenance before race day.

In 2024, the Soap Box Derby will celebrate 25 years under Rigdon's direction, the release stated.

"Dave is so deserving of this award and is the personification of Rotary's motto," Barry Winders, Rotary Club President, said. "He consistently gives 100% back to the Cape community."

Rigdon has been a member of the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau for four years. He is a resident of Cape Girardeau and is a retired engineer.

The Rotarian of the Year award has been a tradition for the club since it was first presented to Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. in 1989. Limbaugh Sr. was an attorney and served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from the Cape Girardeau County district. He died in 1996 at age 104.

Community
