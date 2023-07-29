Derby leader Rigdon named Cape Rotarian of the Year

The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau named Dave Rigdon the 2023 Rush Limbaugh Rotarian of the Year.

According to a Rotary Club news release, the award is given to a club member who goes above and beyond the Rotary mission of "Service Above Self".

Rigdon exemplifies the Rotary mission, the release states. In taking leadership of the club's long-standing Soap Box Derby, Rigdon instituted changes to make the event "safer and more fun for area youth".

The release further states Rigdon "goes the extra mile" by holding clinics in his neighborhood to help young people gain confidence in racing and car maintenance before race day.