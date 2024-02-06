Decorators warm to olive wood, hue

Olive trees, native to the Mediterranean region, are among nature's oldest trees, and they look it. Gnarled, brawny trunks, a crown full of silvery leaves, and clusters of tiny green fruit give olives an interesting Old World look.

Designers have lately been warming to the tree, its wood and olive hues.

Olive trees

Outdoors, olives are hardy through zones 8-11, and zone 7 if you can protect them from wind. North of that, you'll need to bring them in for the winter. In ideal conditions, they'll grow over 30 feet tall. Olives are fast growers and prolific fruit-bearers outdoors, if given favorable conditions. Don't over-water, prune the inside branches carefully so the whole tree gets lots of light, and increase the pot size after the first year. Dwarf varieties are easy to grow in a pot or basket, if given decent light and ample sunshine.

As an indoor tree, olives are less in-your-face than decor's current darling, the fiddlehead fern. That makes them easy to place even in a small room.

This undated photo provided by Article shows their tufted olive green velvet Chester sofa, which is a chic, sophisticated way to bring the trending color into a space. (Sarem Khan/Article via AP)

Pottery Barn is offering dried lavender and fresh olive branches in a relaxed and aromatic wreath. The retailer also has San Francisco photographer Lupen Grainne's soft-focused close-up of an olive branch as wall art -- a spare, intimate portrait to complement any decor style (www.potterybarn.com).