All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 23, 2021

Dean's lists 1-24-21

Sylvia M. Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 semester in the University of Notre Dame's College of Engineering. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college. Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri and Cassandra Willias of Sikeston, Missouri were named to the 2020 fall semester president's list. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours...

University of Notre Dame

Sylvia M. Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 semester in the University of Notre Dame's College of Engineering. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.

Culver-Stock College

Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri and Cassandra Willias of Sikeston, Missouri were named to the 2020 fall semester president's list. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.

McKendree University

Alexa Clark of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 semester president's list. Students on the president's list achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Allison Carnell of Jackson was named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list. Students on the dean's list earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.

Southeast Missouri State University

Benjamin Petzoldt of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the list earned a 3.75 grade point average, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fair courses.

Central Methodist University

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.

Advance, Missouri: Chase Dembowski.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau: Lucas Grammer.

Chaffee, Missouri: Carlie Milz.

Jackson: Camille Dovin.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Hanners.

Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Streeter.

Perryville, Missouri: Anna Geurink, Jerome Simpson.

Scott City: Chloe McAlister.

University of Mississippi

The following students were named to the chancellor's honor roll at the University of Missisippi. This honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 - 4.

Cape Girardeau: Natalie Lane Grimm, Anna Caroline rollins, Hattie Louise Burdin, Maggie Kathryn Grimm.

Jackson: Tyler Monroe Webb, Courtney Ann Hahs, Casey Lynn Webb, Megan Lohraine Jansen.

Perryville, Missouri: Londyn Michelle Lorenz, Chloe Marie Bergman.

Sikeston, Missouri: Maggie Virginia Eby.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy