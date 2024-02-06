Dean's lists 1-24-21

University of Notre Dame

Sylvia M. Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 semester in the University of Notre Dame's College of Engineering. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.

Culver-Stock College

Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri and Cassandra Willias of Sikeston, Missouri were named to the 2020 fall semester president's list. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.

McKendree University

Alexa Clark of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 semester president's list. Students on the president's list achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Allison Carnell of Jackson was named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list. Students on the dean's list earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.

Southeast Missouri State University

Benjamin Petzoldt of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the list earned a 3.75 grade point average, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fair courses.

Central Methodist University

The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.

Advance, Missouri: Chase Dembowski.