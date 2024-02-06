Dean's lists 1-24-21

Sylvia M. Kolda of Cape Girardeau was named to the fall 2020 semester in the University of Notre Dame's College of Engineering. Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30% of students in their college.
Kirstin Jannin of Perryville, Missouri and Cassandra Willias of Sikeston, Missouri were named to the 2020 fall semester president's list. Students on the president's list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.
Alexa Clark of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 semester president's list. Students on the president's list achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Allison Carnell of Jackson was named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list. Students on the dean's list earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
Benjamin Petzoldt of Jackson was named to the fall 2020 dean's list. Students named to the list earned a 3.75 grade point average, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fair courses.
The following students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list.
Advance, Missouri: Chase Dembowski.
Cape Girardeau: Lucas Grammer.
Chaffee, Missouri: Carlie Milz.
Jackson: Camille Dovin.
Marble Hill, Missouri: Tate Hanners.
Oran, Missouri: Katelyn Streeter.
Perryville, Missouri: Anna Geurink, Jerome Simpson.
Scott City: Chloe McAlister.
The following students were named to the chancellor's honor roll at the University of Missisippi. This honor roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 - 4.
Cape Girardeau: Natalie Lane Grimm, Anna Caroline rollins, Hattie Louise Burdin, Maggie Kathryn Grimm.
Jackson: Tyler Monroe Webb, Courtney Ann Hahs, Casey Lynn Webb, Megan Lohraine Jansen.
Perryville, Missouri: Londyn Michelle Lorenz, Chloe Marie Bergman.
Sikeston, Missouri: Maggie Virginia Eby.
