DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather

WASHINGTON -- The cherry trees in the nation's capital are confused by Earth's changing climate, with the iconic blossoms appearing earlier than expected because of the unusually warm winter.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the National Park Service announced Wednesday that Washington's 3,700 cherry blossom trees would reach peak bloom this year from March 22-25. That's several days earlier than observers and experts had expected.

"This has been a challenging year to read the trees," said Jeff Reinbold, NPS superintendent for the national mall and memorial parks. One of the warmest winters on record, plus dramatic fluctuations in temperature have essentially sent confusing signals to the trees.

The end results, Reinbold said, are trees that he compared to a hormonal teenager. "There's a lot going on in there," he said.