Crunchy snack treats for fall

The end of summer seems to be evident with school back in session, baseball season is nearing the end of its season, cool evenings are perfect for a bonfire and football is just gearing up its season. For almost any occasion, a flavorful and crunchy snack is always in order. Whether it is hot and spicy, sweet with cinnamon and sugar or seasoned with ranch or pizza flavors, when you add ingredients to crackers, chips or cereal, great things can happen.
Many snack mixes can be made and frozen to use as you need to. Make sure the mix is completely cooled and stored as airtight as possible. Enjoy any or all of these flavorful crunchy snack treats at your next gathering. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes being shared today.
Heat oven to 300 degrees. Place pretzels and nuts in a large bowl and set aside.
Place buffalo sauce and butter in a sauce pan. Cook on low until butter is melted. Add Worcestershire, garlic and onion powder along with Montreal seasoning, stir to combine. Pour over pretzels and nuts and toss to coat. Pour snack mix onto a sheet pan and place in oven. Bake for 1 hour stirring every 15 minutes.
Remove pan from oven. Let snack mix cool and serve. Can be stored in airtight container for up to two weeks.
This simple recipe for Crock Pot Ranch Corn Chips is very tasty. A crunchy snack to accompany any game or friends sleep over.
Pour a bag of corn chips in a 6-quart crock pot. Mix together the melted butter and ranch dip mix. Pour butter mixture over the chips, stirring as you pour. Stir up the chips until they are all well coated.
Cook on high uncovered for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
Spread them out on wax paper to cool and store in an air tight container.
Notes: There is plenty of room in a 6-quart crock pot to double this recipe if you needed to for a party or if you just really love these chips.
All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes should always be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.
If store-bought crackers are a little too plain for you, you can add flavor with this zesty recipe.
Place oyster and goldfish crackers in crockpot.
In a small sauce pan, melt butter. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes.
Pour half of butter mixture over crackers and gently stir. Add remaining butter and mix all ingredients. Place lid on crock pot.
Cook on low for 1 hour. Remove lid. Cook snack crackers for an additional hour on low, stirring every 15 minutes.
Let crackers cool then store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Add both bags of oyster crackers to a large zip top bag. Set aside.
In a small bowl, mix together sugar and cinnamon.
Melt butter in an microwave safe container. Pour butter over the crackers and toss to coat. Sprinkle sugar over buttered crackers. Seal bag and shake to mix. Set aside for about 4 hours letting flavors marry.
Sweet and Nutty Snack Mix
Set oven to 350 degrees.
Line two baking sheets with foil and lightly coat with cooking spray. Divide cereal, pretzels, pecans and mixed nuts between two pans. Set aside.
In a medium size pot, melt butter. Add brown sugar and light corn syrup. Stir and bring mixture to a boil. Turn down to a low boil and cook for four minutes. Pour half of mixture over each pan of snack mix. Using a nonstick spatula or wooden spoon, mix to coat dry ingredients.
Place in oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove pans from oven. Toss snack mix. Return mixture to oven and cook for additional 8 minutes.
Remove from oven and let snack mix cool completely. Break apart any large pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.
Perfect for holidays, parties, game days and tailgates, this fun and easy dark chocolate treat is sweet and salty heaven. Bacon and coconut take this snack up a notch.
Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set aside.
Melt chocolate either in microwave or on stove top.
Dip one end of each potato chip in melted chocolate. Let excess chocolate drip back into bowl. Place each dipped chip on baking sheet without letting them touch. Sprinkle dipped ends with bacon and coconut, making sure toppings are touching the chocolate.
Place baking sheet in refrigerator to set up for about 10 minutes for quick set up. Any longer might make the chips soft instead of crispy. Remove from refrigerator and serve at room temperature.
Notes: Other topping ideas: toffee bits, caramel, sea salt, sprinkles, chopped nuts, white chocolate drizzle
Full of crunchy and spicy goodness, this snack mix is not only good as a snack, but makes a great gift too.
Heat oven to 225 degrees.
Combine Bugles, crackers, nuts, oyster crackers, and pretzels in a large bowl or bag.
Combine oil, ranch and chili powder in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat 1 minute, stir to combine.
Pour oil mixture over crackers and stir to coat. Spread evenly on a sheet tray.
Bake 60 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Alternately, cook the snack mix on a closed-top grill on a low flame. Stir often. Depending on grill temperature, cook 45 to 60 minutes.
This Zesty Italian Chex Mix with seasoned pretzels, peanuts, Chex cereal, and a variety of crackers will surely become one your favorite crunchy snacks. This insanely easy Italian snack mix is tossed with mustard powder, Italian seasoning, and melted butter then baked in the oven for 25 minutes until crunchy and golden brown.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line 1-2 large rimmed jelly roll sheet with parchment paper.
In an extra large mixing bowl, combine rice cereal, peanuts, pretzels, cheese crackers, sesame sticks, and oyster crackers. Gently toss with large slotted spoons.
Melt butter in microwave and toss together with mixture in bowl.
Combine Italian seasoning, ranch seasoning powder, mustard powder, grated parmesan, and dried parsley. Save 1 tablespoon of the mixture; set aside. Sprinkle the remaining mixture over the top of the bowl then gently toss everything together. Pour mixture evenly over prepared pan.
Bake in oven 30 minutes, tossing mixture halfway through baking.
Sprinkle 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture of the top. Garnish with extra grated parmesan cheese and dried parsley.
Allow to cool then store in airtight container. This Italian Chex Mix tastes best when at room temperature.
Melt butter in medium sauce pan. Add Worcestershire sauce along with celery, garlic and onion salt.
Add all cereals, nuts and pretzels to slow cooker and gently mix.
Pour butter mixture over dry ingredients and gently mix until coated. Put lid on slow cooker. Set for 2 hours on low. Remove lid and stir mix.
Cook uncovered for an additional 45 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.
Remove from cooker and let cool.
Ranch seasoning and red pepper turn ordinary saltine crackers into a favorite snack. Made in less than 30 minutes, they are an easy no-bake savory treat everyone will love.
Place crackers in a large bowl. Mix together ranch seasoning, red pepper and canola oil. Pour mixture over crackers and using a large spoon, gently toss to coat. Mix crackers about every 5- 8 minutes for a total of 20 minutes. Store crackers in a zip top bag or air tight container.
Heat oven to 225 degrees.
Place pretzels and nuts on a large baking sheet or roasting pan.
Mix dry ingredients and oil in a small bowl, blending well. Pour over pretzels. Roast for 1 1/2 hours stirring every 15 to 20 minutes.
Let cool and store in an airtight container.
This recipe features Ritz bits tossed in a quick ranch mixture and is so good. Great for parties and in soups and chili. You can make in advance and store in an air-tight container.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Whisk together oil, Ranch dressing mix and garlic powder.
Put Ritz Bits Cheese Cracker Sandwiches into a large bowl. Pour oil mixture over crackers and toss to coat thoroughly.
Arrange crackers on a 15x10-inch rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.
These homemade crackers are made from pie crust and topped with loads of savory cheddar cheese and zesty ranch seasoning. They are baked to perfection and make a perfect snack.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Place the pie crust onto a lightly greased cooking sheet. Top with grated cheese and sprinkle with ranch, cayenne, and desired amounts of salt and pepper. Press the cheese and seasonings down onto the crust until firm.
Use a sharp knife to create horizontal and vertical lines, about an inch apart, to form squares. No need to pull the squares apart yet.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, let it sit until cool enough to handle, then go over the lines again with a knife or long pizza cutter and pull the squares apart, discarding the round sides of the crust if desired.
Arrange the squares so that there is a little space between each one so that they crisp up in the oven. Bake for 5-8 more minutes, until crisp. Let cool, and serve.
Notes: Store in an airtight container. If kept at room temperature, they should last at least 3 days. They don't last as long in warmer conditions, you can also refrigerate them for seven days.
This Ranch Chex Mix is made for a crowd. This easy zesty Ranch Chex Mix is perfect for parties and school lunches.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a large rimmed jelly roll sheet with parchment paper.
In an extra large mixing bowl, combine rice cereal, peanuts, pretzels, cheese crackers, and oyster crackers. Gently toss with large slotted spoons.
Melt butter in microwave and toss together with mixture in bowl.
Combine ranch seasoning powder, mustard powder, grated parmesan, and dried parsley.
Sprinkle over mixture then gently toss together. Pour mixture evenly over prepared pan.
Bake in oven 30 minutes, tossing mixture halfway through baking. Allow to cool then store in airtight container.
Who doesn't love a three-ingredient snack for all the binge-watching, football loving, poolside parties.
Pour Cheez Its crackers into a large bowl. Pour oil over top, and gently stir, until all crackers are coated. Sprinkle ranch seasoning and dill over top, and gently stir again.
Pour onto a half sheet pan. Place in a cold oven. Turn oven to 225 degree. Set a timer for 10 minutes, stirring at the 4 and 8 minute mark. After 10 minutes, remove from oven, and allow to cool.
Notes: These cheesy, ranchy, dilly snack crackers don't last long. Be sure to store in an airtight container for as long as they'll last.
For a taste of Louisiana, try this Spicy Cajun Chex Mix. It's made with seasoned pretzels, peanuts, Cajun corn sticks, sesame sticks, Chex cereal, corn nuts, and a variety of cheese crackers. This insanely easy Cajun snack mix is baked until crunchy and golden brown.
Seasoning Blend:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
In an extra large mixing bowl, combine peanuts, sesame sticks, cheese crackers, pretzels, rice cereal, corn sticks, and corn nuts. You may need to use 2 large bowls to mix everything.
Melt butter in microwave; toss butter together with snack mix, coating well.
In a small bowl, whisk together seasoning blend. Pour over butter snack mix then toss together until evenly coated.
Pour Cajun Chex Mix evenly between sheet pans. Bake in oven 30 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through baking and tossing mixture to evenly bake.
Allow to cool completely. Garnish with additional grated Parmesan cheese and dried parsley flakes.
Store in airtight container or storage bags.
Your family will love this easy snack idea, and they are perfect for serving at parties with cheese and deli meat. Simply coat an entire box of Ritz crackers in melted butter and ranch seasoning, and then sprinkle shredded parmesan on top. Bake and enjoy.
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, melt the butter and mix in the entire packet of ranch seasoning mix. Add the crackers to the bowl and gently toss and coat them in the butter mixture. Evenly sprinkle the Parmesan cheese in with the butter coated crackers.
Place the crackers on your parchment lined baking sheets in a single layer (otherwise they tend to stick together). Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Notes: The butter and ranch seasoning mix are the basic ingredients needed for this recipe but you can also add red pepper flakes for spice, or garlic powder for that extra kick.
If you are up for making your crackers from scratch, this is the recipe for you. Traditional yet delightfully tasty and crispy. Make 40-60 crackers
Beat the cheese and butter together until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Mix in the salt, cayenne, black pepper, and garlic powder. Add the flour 1/2 cup at a time, stirring after each addition until the ingredients are well combined and a dough forms.
You can stir in 1-2 tablespoons ice water to the dough if your cheese is on the dry side or pre-shredded.
Shape the dough into two 1-inch diameter logs. Wrap in parchment or plastic wrap. Twist the ends and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut the log into 1/8-inch thick slices and place 1/4-inch apart on the prepared sheet.
Bake until light golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely. The crackers will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl, then spread them out on a non-stick cookie sheet.
Bake at 250 degrees for 20 minutes and then check. They should be slightly golden. If not, put back in oven for 5 minutes.
Let cool and enjoy.
As a bonus, this mix can be stored in the freezer to pull out and enjoy whenever you want. Just make sure you have an air-tight container.
Mexican Spice Cheese Crackers, perfect for any party of for tailgating. Made with Cheese-Its, taco seasoning, and cilantro, these are so addicting! These are great to have these around the house at all times. Just too good and too easy to not make on a regular basis!
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
In a large bowl, use your hands to mix oil and crackers, coating the crackers completely. Add the taco seasoning and cilantro and mix until well combined. Take care not to break the crackers as you mix with your hands.
Spread crackers on a large baking tray. Cook for 20 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.
Store in an air-tight container or resealable bag.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
Melt butter in a small sauce pan. Whisk in Buffalo sauce, Ranch seasoning packet and Worcestershire sauce. Remove from heat.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together pretzels, oyster crackers and Chex corn cereal. Pour sauce from sauce pan on top and toss until all the of the snack mix is coated. Immediately place on baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Stir snack mix to turn it over and bake for 10-15 more minutes. Snack mix is ready when it is crisp.
This recipe for Quick and Easy Ranch Snack Mix has pretzels, Bugles, Keebler Mini Club Crackers, Baby Goldfish, peanuts, and of course ranch dressing.
Combine all ingredients except butter and ranch dressing mix in a large bowl.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter in the microwave. Stir the ranch dressing mix into the butter.
Pour the butter mixture over the cracker mixture. Using a soft spatula, toss to coat all the crackers with butter.
Transfer the cracker mixture into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir.
Microwave cracker mixture on high for 1 more minute; stir. Repeat one more time. (You should have microwaved the cracker mixture for a total of 3 minutes, stirring after every minute.)
Spread cracker mixture out on paper towels to dry. Store in an air-tight container.
Until next time, happy cooking.
