Crunchy snack treats for fall

The end of summer seems to be evident with school back in session, baseball season is nearing the end of its season, cool evenings are perfect for a bonfire and football is just gearing up its season. For almost any occasion, a flavorful and crunchy snack is always in order. Whether it is hot and spicy, sweet with cinnamon and sugar or seasoned with ranch or pizza flavors, when you add ingredients to crackers, chips or cereal, great things can happen.

Many snack mixes can be made and frozen to use as you need to. Make sure the mix is completely cooled and stored as airtight as possible. Enjoy any or all of these flavorful crunchy snack treats at your next gathering. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes being shared today.

Buffalo Wing Snack Mix

1 (16 ounce) bag pretzels

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/2 cup butter, unsalted

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoon onion powder

1 tablespoon homemade Montreal Steak Seasoning

2 (10.3 ounce) cans mixed nuts

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Place pretzels and nuts in a large bowl and set aside.

Place buffalo sauce and butter in a sauce pan. Cook on low until butter is melted. Add Worcestershire, garlic and onion powder along with Montreal seasoning, stir to combine. Pour over pretzels and nuts and toss to coat. Pour snack mix onto a sheet pan and place in oven. Bake for 1 hour stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove pan from oven. Let snack mix cool and serve. Can be stored in airtight container for up to two weeks.

Crock Pot Ranch Corn Chips

This simple recipe for Crock Pot Ranch Corn Chips is very tasty. A crunchy snack to accompany any game or friends sleep over.

1 (9.75 ounce) bag corn chips

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 ounce package ranch dip mix

Pour a bag of corn chips in a 6-quart crock pot. Mix together the melted butter and ranch dip mix. Pour butter mixture over the chips, stirring as you pour. Stir up the chips until they are all well coated.

Cook on high uncovered for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Spread them out on wax paper to cool and store in an air tight container.

Notes: There is plenty of room in a 6-quart crock pot to double this recipe if you needed to for a party or if you just really love these chips.

All slow cookers cook differently, so cooking times are always a basic guideline. Recipes should always be tested first in your own slow cooker and time adjusted as needed.

Crock Pot Zesty Snack Crackers

If store-bought crackers are a little too plain for you, you can add flavor with this zesty recipe.

2 bags oyster crackers

2 bags Pepperidge Farms Goldfish crackers

2 sticks butter

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 tablespoon onion salt

1 tablespoon steak seasoning

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Place oyster and goldfish crackers in crockpot.

In a small sauce pan, melt butter. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 5 minutes.

Pour half of butter mixture over crackers and gently stir. Add remaining butter and mix all ingredients. Place lid on crock pot.

Cook on low for 1 hour. Remove lid. Cook snack crackers for an additional hour on low, stirring every 15 minutes.

Let crackers cool then store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Cinnamon Sugar Crackers

2 (9 ounce) bags oyster crackers

5 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Add both bags of oyster crackers to a large zip top bag. Set aside.

In a small bowl, mix together sugar and cinnamon.

Melt butter in an microwave safe container. Pour butter over the crackers and toss to coat. Sprinkle sugar over buttered crackers. Seal bag and shake to mix. Set aside for about 4 hours letting flavors marry.

Sweet and Nutty Snack Mix

1 (12 ounce) box Crispix cereal

2 cups pretzels

1 (10 ounce) bag pecan halves

1 (10.3 ounce) can mixed nuts

2 sticks butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Line two baking sheets with foil and lightly coat with cooking spray. Divide cereal, pretzels, pecans and mixed nuts between two pans. Set aside.

In a medium size pot, melt butter. Add brown sugar and light corn syrup. Stir and bring mixture to a boil. Turn down to a low boil and cook for four minutes. Pour half of mixture over each pan of snack mix. Using a nonstick spatula or wooden spoon, mix to coat dry ingredients.

Place in oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove pans from oven. Toss snack mix. Return mixture to oven and cook for additional 8 minutes.

Remove from oven and let snack mix cool completely. Break apart any large pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.

Chocolate Dipped Potato Chips with Bacon and Coconut

Perfect for holidays, parties, game days and tailgates, this fun and easy dark chocolate treat is sweet and salty heaven. Bacon and coconut take this snack up a notch.

1 (8.5 ounce) bag ridged potato chips

10 ounces dark chocolate melting wafers

Unsweetened coconut flakes

Bacon crumbles

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set aside.

Melt chocolate either in microwave or on stove top.

Dip one end of each potato chip in melted chocolate. Let excess chocolate drip back into bowl. Place each dipped chip on baking sheet without letting them touch. Sprinkle dipped ends with bacon and coconut, making sure toppings are touching the chocolate.

Place baking sheet in refrigerator to set up for about 10 minutes for quick set up. Any longer might make the chips soft instead of crispy. Remove from refrigerator and serve at room temperature.

Notes: Other topping ideas: toffee bits, caramel, sea salt, sprinkles, chopped nuts, white chocolate drizzle

Big Bag Snack Mix

Full of crunchy and spicy goodness, this snack mix is not only good as a snack, but makes a great gift too.

1 (14.5 ounce) bag Bugles chips, nacho or regular flavor

1 (7 ounce) boxes cheese crackers

2 cups peanuts almonds, or mixed nuts

4 cups oyster crackers

4 cups pretzel pieces mini pretzel twists or sticks

6 tablespoons or 2 envelopes dry ranch seasoning mix

2 tablespoon chili powder

1 cup popcorn oil

Heat oven to 225 degrees.

Combine Bugles, crackers, nuts, oyster crackers, and pretzels in a large bowl or bag.

Combine oil, ranch and chili powder in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat 1 minute, stir to combine.

Pour oil mixture over crackers and stir to coat. Spread evenly on a sheet tray.

Bake 60 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Alternately, cook the snack mix on a closed-top grill on a low flame. Stir often. Depending on grill temperature, cook 45 to 60 minutes.

Italian Chex Mix

This Zesty Italian Chex Mix with seasoned pretzels, peanuts, Chex cereal, and a variety of crackers will surely become one your favorite crunchy snacks. This insanely easy Italian snack mix is tossed with mustard powder, Italian seasoning, and melted butter then baked in the oven for 25 minutes until crunchy and golden brown.

6 cups rice cereal such as Rice Chex cereal

2 cups cashews or any variety of peanuts

5 cups pretzels

2 cups cheese crackers

2 cups oyster crackers

1 cup sesame sticks

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 (.07) ounce packets Italian seasoning salad dressing dry powder mix usually next to ranch powder packets

2 teaspoons mustard powder

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

2 teaspoons ranch seasoning dry powder

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line 1-2 large rimmed jelly roll sheet with parchment paper.

In an extra large mixing bowl, combine rice cereal, peanuts, pretzels, cheese crackers, sesame sticks, and oyster crackers. Gently toss with large slotted spoons.

Melt butter in microwave and toss together with mixture in bowl.

Combine Italian seasoning, ranch seasoning powder, mustard powder, grated parmesan, and dried parsley. Save 1 tablespoon of the mixture; set aside. Sprinkle the remaining mixture over the top of the bowl then gently toss everything together. Pour mixture evenly over prepared pan.

Bake in oven 30 minutes, tossing mixture halfway through baking.

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon seasoning mixture of the top. Garnish with extra grated parmesan cheese and dried parsley.

Allow to cool then store in airtight container. This Italian Chex Mix tastes best when at room temperature.

Party Mix

3 sticks of unsalted butter

4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon onion salt

1 tablespoon celery salt

1 medium box Cheerios

1 box rice cereal

1/2 box wheat cereal

3/4 bag pretzels

2 cans of mixed nuts

Melt butter in medium sauce pan. Add Worcestershire sauce along with celery, garlic and onion salt.

Add all cereals, nuts and pretzels to slow cooker and gently mix.

Pour butter mixture over dry ingredients and gently mix until coated. Put lid on slow cooker. Set for 2 hours on low. Remove lid and stir mix.

Cook uncovered for an additional 45 minutes, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove from cooker and let cool.

No Bake Ranch Fire Crackers

Ranch seasoning and red pepper turn ordinary saltine crackers into a favorite snack. Made in less than 30 minutes, they are an easy no-bake savory treat everyone will love.

1 box (4 sleeves) saltine crackers

1 package ranch seasoning mix

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

1 1/2 cups canola oil

Place crackers in a large bowl. Mix together ranch seasoning, red pepper and canola oil. Pour mixture over crackers and using a large spoon, gently toss to coat. Mix crackers about every 5- 8 minutes for a total of 20 minutes. Store crackers in a zip top bag or air tight container.

Kicked Up Pretzels

2 pounds pretzels

2 cups cashews

1 packet Ranch dressing

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3/4 cup canola oil

Heat oven to 225 degrees.

Place pretzels and nuts on a large baking sheet or roasting pan.

Mix dry ingredients and oil in a small bowl, blending well. Pour over pretzels. Roast for 1 1/2 hours stirring every 15 to 20 minutes.

Let cool and store in an airtight container.

Cheesy Ranch Crackers

This recipe features Ritz bits tossed in a quick ranch mixture and is so good. Great for parties and in soups and chili. You can make in advance and store in an air-tight container.

2 (8.8-ounce) boxes Ritz Bits Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 (1-ounce) packet original ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.