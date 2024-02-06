Go bold. Stay practical. Think long-term.

These are among the tips offered by interior decorators for creating a fresh, fun -- even inspiring -- playroom for kids.

Foster creativity

"I love bold choices in a playroom," says Mel Bean, a designer in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In one client's theater room, for example, "we used a high-contrast carpet as a real show-stopper," she says. "Another space uses black and white walls and floors as a backdrop for colorful art supplies, chairs, books and paintings." Yet another playroom she is working on "includes a stunning, green-marble-slabbed wet bar with navy cabinetry, multiple television screens, and something for all ages, from a play kitchen to gaming."

This undated photo provided by Hermosa Beach, Calif., based designer Kate Lester shows a safari-themed playroom designed by Lester near Los Angeles. A soothing palette and unexpected artsy elements like the animal head wall art and Marley + Malek Kids wallpaper assure the space will grow with the kids. Lester says she and her team use removable floor tiles like these on almost all their projects. They're rugged and washable, and if one gets stained it can be changed out. (Amy Bartlam/Kate Lester via AP)

Los Angeles designer Kate Lester has a similar approach: "Don't take the space too seriously -- have fun with it," she says. "Wallpaper the whole room, or paint the ceiling."

Lester favors a light-filled palette and livable furniture. She recently completed a safari-themed play space for a family with 6 and 8 year olds. Papier-mache animal-head sculptures adorn the walls, which are covered in a cool, black-and-white zebra print. Peel-and-stick carpet tiles make for soft lounging, and individual squares can be replaced if they get stained. The vibe is easygoing, yet the aesthetic is chic.

Lester recommends a "high/low" formula: investing in a good built-in storage piece, for example, and then including affordable pieces from Target, IKEA, etc. She likes to buy fun, printable art online, as well.

Bean recently completed a teen-friendly room in Grand Lake, Oklahoma, with multiple bunk beds and a communal gathering space.

Jenny Reimold, a designer and former teacher, likes to create playrooms that contain both imaginative spaces and opportunities for learning. She'll bring in pieces like an industrial-look storage container with labeled basket liners, so kids can store their reading and writing materials. As in a classroom, she'll designate areas in a room for art and imaginative play, and include pieces like a wooden lemonade stand.

Keep things functional

Hardiness matters when furnishing a playroom.

Lester puts removable floor tiles in almost every kids' playroom she designs. They're a durable and affordable alternative to a traditional rug, she says, and "can be laid out in custom designs." There are also removable vinyl tiles in a variety of patterns; just peel and stick.