Cranberry recipes for the holiday season

Now that the calendar has turned to November, I feel like it is fair game to start with all of the holiday season recipe columns. I have several planned for you over the next several weeks, and we will kick off the holiday recipe season with cranberries.

I love cranberries! I like dried and fresh and keep several bags in our freezer all year long. My dad always made cranberry relish, which I have shared the recipe with you before. Once I made whipped cranberry orange butter to put on fresh, hot, homemade dinner rolls, and my five siblings teased me so much about making cranberry butter for hot rolls I haven't made it again, but I have included the recipe here today.

This cranberry column has a lot packed into it, and you'll miss so many of the great recipes if you don't go online and read it in its entirety. You won't want to miss all of the delicious treats that await you near the end of this column.

Cranberry Chicken Salad Bites

24 frozen mini pastry shells

4 cups cooked chicken, finely chopped

3 ribs celery, diced

1 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/3 cup chopped pecans

1-1/2 cups mayonnaise

1/3 cup honey, or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Bake pastry shells according to package directions; let cool. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine chicken, celery, cranberries and pecans. Mix remaining ingredients in a separate bowl; add to chicken mixture and stir gently until combined. Spoon into pastry shells and serve. Makes two dozen.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1A117373AE178B1F85258560004D1576

Cranberry-Pecan White Chocolate Pie

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 cup pecan halves

1 cup white chocolate chips

9-inch pie crust, unbaked

3 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup light corn syrup

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon orange zest

Layer cranberries, pecans and chocolate chips in unbaked pie crust; set aside. In a bowl, stir together remaining ingredients; blend well and pour into crust. Set pie plate on a baking sheet.

Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cover pie with a piece of aluminum foil coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until crust is golden and filling is set in center. Makes eight servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/50B25E9F9FE21A1085258560004D1A52

Upside-Down Cranberry Orange Rolls

1 package Rhodes AnyTime Orange Rolls (6 rolls)

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup dried cranberries

Orange cream cheese frosting packet (comes with the frozen orange rolls)

Melt the butter with the brown sugar, orange zest, and fresh/frozen cranberries in a medium saucepan. Simmer until the berries burst and the mixture thickens, stirring occasionally; about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in the dried cranberries. Allow to cool slightly (2 to 3 minutes).

Remove the orange rolls from the foil pan and pour the cranberry sauce into the bottom. Place the orange rolls on top of the cranberry sauce and place the pan in a 350 degree oven.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and baked through completely. Immediately invert the foil pan onto a large plate.

Allow rolls to cool slightly before adding the frosting so it doesn't melt off completely. Warm the cream cheese packet (that came with the rolls) with your hands and drizzle it over the top of the rolls. Serve immediately.

Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container up to five days.

Source: www.mealplannerpro.com/member-recipes/Upside-Down-Cranberry-Orange-Rolls-643940

Cranberry Salsa Dip

12 ounce bag fresh cranberries

1 1/2 cup sugar

4 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon allspice

8 ounces cream cheese

Heat all ingredients except for cream cheese in saucepan over medium heat.

Keep stirring as the cranberries pop and continue stirring until the cranberries are softened and the mixture has a salsa consistency (about 10 minutes).

Remove from heat and cool the mixture to room temperature.

Open the brick of cream cheese and place on a serving platter and then pour the cranberry mixture over the cream cheese.

Serve with chips or crackers. Servings: 12.

Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/cranberry-salsa-dip/

Fruity Roasted Sweet Potatoes

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 Granny Smith apples, cored, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 tablespoon honey

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

1/4 cup sweetened flaked coconut

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

Combine potatoes, apples and oil in a lightly greased 13-x9-inch baking pan. Mix well. Sprinkle cranberries over potato mixture and drizzle with honey.

Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees; bake for an additional 45 to 50 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

Meanwhile, mix together remaining ingredients; sprinkle over potato mixture in pan. Return to oven; bake for an additional 5 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/7219AE68864366F585258560004D177C

Honeyed Cranberry Pork Roast

3 to 4-pound pork roast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, finely chopped

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons orange zest

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Season roast on all sides with salt and pepper; place in a slow cooker.

Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; spoon over roast.

Cover and cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours, until roast is tender and no longer pink inside. Makes 8 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F86034E657F4520A85258560004D1654

Whipped Cranberry Orange Butter

Whipped Cranberry Orange Butter is a fast, 5-ingredient, insanely delicious recipe for festive holiday butter. Lovely citrus, cranberry flavors meld with a dash of cinnamon and maple syrup for a sweet buttery treat.

1 cup salted butter, softened

1/3 cup finely chopped dried cranberries

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon orange zest

Dash of cinnamon

Whip butter for 3 minutes using an electric or stand mixer. Add in cranberries, maple syrup, orange zest and cinnamon. Mix on high for 2 minutes.

Transfer to jars. Refrigerate leftovers.

Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/whipped-cranberry-orange-butter/

Cranberry Orange Jell-O Salad

This is a delicious layered jell-o salad. A golden crispy nutty crust is topped with a creamy layer of cream cheese and then topped off with a delectable cranberry orange gelatin. This salad can be made up to 2 days ahead of time.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 (8 ounce packages) cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 (3 ounce) packages orange gelatin

2 cup boiling water

2 (14 ounce) cans whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 cup cold water

Garnish: whipped topping, chopped fresh cranberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, pecans, and brown sugar. Add melted butter. Stir to combine. Press mixture into prepared pan.

Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until light golden brown. Let Cool Completely.

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with a mixer until smooth. Add whipped topping. Beat until completely combined.

Spread mixture over cooled crust. Cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours or up to 2 days.

In a large bowl, mix together gelatin and 2 cups of boiling water. Add in cranberry sauce, stir until well combined.

Add in 1 cup cold water. Slowly pour gelatin mixture over chilled cream cheese layer.

Cover and chill for another 4 hours or up to 2 days.

Cut into squares to serve. Garnish with whipped topping and cranberries, if desired.

Source: www.norinesnest.com/cranberry-orange-jello-salad/

Christmas Morning Cranberry Bread

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon orange zest

2/3 cup orange juice

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries, halved

1 cup nuts, coarsely chopped

In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter with a fork until mixture looks like coarse crumbs; set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together egg, orange zest and juice. Add to flour mixture and stir until moistened. Fold in cranberries and nuts.

Spoon batter into a lightly greased 9-x5-inh loaf pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center tests done. Cool loaf in pan on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Wrap and store overnight before slicing. Makes one loaf.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E71D2DA8F5C16C1E85258560004D140F

Cranberry Orange Baked Oatmeal with Orange Cream Cheese Glaze

Cranberry Orange Baked Oatmeal is a fluffy baked oatmeal recipe studded with fresh cranberries, orange zest and topped with a tangy orange cream cheese glaze.

For the oatmeal:

2 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cardamom (optional)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup fresh cranberries, divided

2 cups milk of your choice

1 egg

1/3 cup maple syrup or your favorite sweetener

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup pecan pieces

For the cream cheese glaze:

2 ounces 1/3 less fat Neufchatel cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

Prepare the oatmeal: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-x 8-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

Sprinkle half of the cranberries in the bottom of the prepared baking dish and set aside.

In a small bowl, stir together the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt until combined. Pour the oat mixture evenly over the cranberries.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, maple syrup, orange zest, and vanilla until well incorporated. Pour the milk mixture evenly over the oats and rap the baking dish on the counter. Top with the remaining cranberries and pecan pieces. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until set and golden brown.

Prepare the glaze: Beat the cream cheese in a medium bowl with a handheld mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until incorporated. Add in the orange juice and zest, and beat until combined. If you'd like your glaze to be thinner, add a bit more orange juice.

Drizzle over the baked oatmeal, serve, and enjoy.

Source: www.flavorthemoments.com/cranberry-orange-baked-oatmeal-with-orange-cream-cheese-glaze/

Nutty Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing

16-ounce package cornbread stuffing mix

2 cups chicken broth

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup butter, divided

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup ground Italian pork sausage, browned and drained

1 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using broth, egg and 1/4 cup butter; set aside. Saute onion and celery in remaining butter until translucent. Stir onion mixture and remaining ingredients into stuffing; toss well to coat. Spread in a lightly greased 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/6441A081C74E0C9C85258560004D186B

Crimson Christmas Punch

5 cups Tropical Punch

1 cup cranberry juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup lemon juice

4-5 cups ginger ale

1 pint raspberry sherbet

Make sure all ingredients are chilled. Combine all juices into a large punch bowl. Add ginger all slowly to keep as much fizz as possible. Add scoops of raspberry sherbet and let sit for a few minutes. Serve with a ladle. Servings16 servings (about 1 gallon of punch)

Source: www.dessertnowdinnerlater.com/crimson-christmas-punch/

Cranberry-Pear Tossed Salad

4 cups arugula lettuce mix

1 pear, cored and sliced

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup raspberry-walnut salad dressing, or to taste

Divide lettuce mix among 4 salad plates. Top with pear slices, cranberries and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with salad dressing. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9ED382A03FA3D43385258402004EFD7A

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans, and Cranberries

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans, and Cranberries will add color and vibrancy to your holiday table. This crispy and crunchy salad might become one of your family's favorite side dishes. Dried cranberries provide a sweet contrast to the savory Brussels Sprouts. There is a bit of crunch from toasted pecans and chopped cooked bacon.

12 ounces Brussels sprouts ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

1 cup pecans

1/2 cup dried cranberries

How to Roast Brussels Sprouts: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice all Brussels sprouts in half.

In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and toss to combine. Place Brussels sprouts on the baking sheet, cut side down.

Roast in the oven at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be partially charred but not blackened.

For the bacon: Line the separate baking sheet with foil. Add the bacon slices in one layer. Bake in the preheated oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the bacon is done. You can do it at the same time as roasting the Brussels sprouts.

Drain bacon of fat and slice the bacon into small bites.

To toast pecans: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add pecans in one layer.

Toast the pecans for about 5 minutes (maybe a bit longer) in the preheated oven at 350 degrees until they get darker in color.

The prepare dried cranberries: For best results, briefly soak the dried cranberries in hot water. Bring a small pot of water to boil. Add dried cranberries to a medium bowl. Pour hot water over the cranberries and soak them for about 10 minutes. Drain.

In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, warm chopped cooked bacon, toasted pecans, and soaked dried cranberries. Toss everything together. The olive oil from Brussels sprouts and fats from bacon should be enough to coat the ingredients. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to mix with the salad (optional).

Source: www.juliasalbum.com/brussels-sprouts-and-bacon/

Perfect Cranberry Pork Roast

2 to 3-pound boneless pork loin roast

2 tablespoons butter

1.35-ounce package onion soup mix

14-ounces can whole-berry cranberry sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown roast in butter on all sides. Transfer roast to a 5-quart slow cooker; sprinkle with soup mix and set aside.

Add cranberry sauce to the same skillet. Heat through, stirring well to loosened the browned bits of pork from skillet.

Spoon sauce mixture over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 to 5 hours, until tender.

Remove roast to a platter; keep warm. Strain juices from slow cooker; stir in mustard. Slice roast; serve with the warm sauce. Makes 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0DF6B862DD6EE8A185258144004ADB43

Simple Cranberry Turkey Breast

6 to 8-pound turkey breast

15-ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce

1-ounce package onion soup mix

14-ounce can chicken broth

Spray a 6 to 7-quart slow cooker with non-stick vegetable spray.

Place turkey breast into crock and set aside. Combine cranberry sauce and soup mix in a small bowl; stir until well combined and spread over turkey.

Cover and cook on low setting for 7 hours, or until turkey is very tender.

Remove turkey to a platter; let stand several minutes before slicing. Serves 8 to 10.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0FF3DA21A38E261785257F86005997D6

Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole

Layers of sweet potatoes, brown sugar, marshmallows, cranberries, pecan, and pomegranates make this Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

3 sweet potatoes, sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup brown sugar, divided

1 cup fresh cranberries

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 cup marshmallows

1/3 cup pecans, toasted and roughly chopped

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.