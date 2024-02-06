Cranberry recipes for the holiday season

Now that the calendar has turned to November, I feel like it is fair game to start with all of the holiday season recipe columns. I have several planned for you over the next several weeks, and we will kick off the holiday recipe season with cranberries.
I love cranberries! I like dried and fresh and keep several bags in our freezer all year long. My dad always made cranberry relish, which I have shared the recipe with you before. Once I made whipped cranberry orange butter to put on fresh, hot, homemade dinner rolls, and my five siblings teased me so much about making cranberry butter for hot rolls I haven't made it again, but I have included the recipe here today.
This cranberry column has a lot packed into it, and you'll miss so many of the great recipes if you don't go online and read it in its entirety. You won't want to miss all of the delicious treats that await you near the end of this column.
Bake pastry shells according to package directions; let cool. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine chicken, celery, cranberries and pecans. Mix remaining ingredients in a separate bowl; add to chicken mixture and stir gently until combined. Spoon into pastry shells and serve. Makes two dozen.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1A117373AE178B1F85258560004D1576
Layer cranberries, pecans and chocolate chips in unbaked pie crust; set aside. In a bowl, stir together remaining ingredients; blend well and pour into crust. Set pie plate on a baking sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cover pie with a piece of aluminum foil coated with non-stick vegetable spray. Bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until crust is golden and filling is set in center. Makes eight servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/50B25E9F9FE21A1085258560004D1A52
Orange cream cheese frosting packet (comes with the frozen orange rolls)
Melt the butter with the brown sugar, orange zest, and fresh/frozen cranberries in a medium saucepan. Simmer until the berries burst and the mixture thickens, stirring occasionally; about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in the dried cranberries. Allow to cool slightly (2 to 3 minutes).
Remove the orange rolls from the foil pan and pour the cranberry sauce into the bottom. Place the orange rolls on top of the cranberry sauce and place the pan in a 350 degree oven.
Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and baked through completely. Immediately invert the foil pan onto a large plate.
Allow rolls to cool slightly before adding the frosting so it doesn't melt off completely. Warm the cream cheese packet (that came with the rolls) with your hands and drizzle it over the top of the rolls. Serve immediately.
Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container up to five days.
Source: www.mealplannerpro.com/member-recipes/Upside-Down-Cranberry-Orange-Rolls-643940
Heat all ingredients except for cream cheese in saucepan over medium heat.
Keep stirring as the cranberries pop and continue stirring until the cranberries are softened and the mixture has a salsa consistency (about 10 minutes).
Remove from heat and cool the mixture to room temperature.
Open the brick of cream cheese and place on a serving platter and then pour the cranberry mixture over the cream cheese.
Serve with chips or crackers. Servings: 12.
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/cranberry-salsa-dip/
Combine potatoes, apples and oil in a lightly greased 13-x9-inch baking pan. Mix well. Sprinkle cranberries over potato mixture and drizzle with honey.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees; bake for an additional 45 to 50 minutes, until potatoes are tender.
Meanwhile, mix together remaining ingredients; sprinkle over potato mixture in pan. Return to oven; bake for an additional 5 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/7219AE68864366F585258560004D177C
Season roast on all sides with salt and pepper; place in a slow cooker.
Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; spoon over roast.
Cover and cook on low setting for 8 to 10 hours, until roast is tender and no longer pink inside. Makes 8 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/F86034E657F4520A85258560004D1654
Whipped Cranberry Orange Butter is a fast, 5-ingredient, insanely delicious recipe for festive holiday butter. Lovely citrus, cranberry flavors meld with a dash of cinnamon and maple syrup for a sweet buttery treat.
Whip butter for 3 minutes using an electric or stand mixer. Add in cranberries, maple syrup, orange zest and cinnamon. Mix on high for 2 minutes.
Transfer to jars. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: www.butterwithasideofbread.com/whipped-cranberry-orange-butter/
This is a delicious layered jell-o salad. A golden crispy nutty crust is topped with a creamy layer of cream cheese and then topped off with a delectable cranberry orange gelatin. This salad can be made up to 2 days ahead of time.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, pecans, and brown sugar. Add melted butter. Stir to combine. Press mixture into prepared pan.
Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until light golden brown. Let Cool Completely.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar at medium speed with a mixer until smooth. Add whipped topping. Beat until completely combined.
Spread mixture over cooled crust. Cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours or up to 2 days.
In a large bowl, mix together gelatin and 2 cups of boiling water. Add in cranberry sauce, stir until well combined.
Add in 1 cup cold water. Slowly pour gelatin mixture over chilled cream cheese layer.
Cover and chill for another 4 hours or up to 2 days.
Cut into squares to serve. Garnish with whipped topping and cranberries, if desired.
Source: www.norinesnest.com/cranberry-orange-jello-salad/
In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Cut in butter with a fork until mixture looks like coarse crumbs; set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together egg, orange zest and juice. Add to flour mixture and stir until moistened. Fold in cranberries and nuts.
Spoon batter into a lightly greased 9-x5-inh loaf pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 70 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center tests done. Cool loaf in pan on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely. Wrap and store overnight before slicing. Makes one loaf.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/E71D2DA8F5C16C1E85258560004D140F
Cranberry Orange Baked Oatmeal is a fluffy baked oatmeal recipe studded with fresh cranberries, orange zest and topped with a tangy orange cream cheese glaze.
For the oatmeal:
For the cream cheese glaze:
Prepare the oatmeal: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-x 8-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.
Sprinkle half of the cranberries in the bottom of the prepared baking dish and set aside.
In a small bowl, stir together the oats, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, and salt until combined. Pour the oat mixture evenly over the cranberries.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, maple syrup, orange zest, and vanilla until well incorporated. Pour the milk mixture evenly over the oats and rap the baking dish on the counter. Top with the remaining cranberries and pecan pieces. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes or until set and golden brown.
Prepare the glaze: Beat the cream cheese in a medium bowl with a handheld mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and beat until incorporated. Add in the orange juice and zest, and beat until combined. If you'd like your glaze to be thinner, add a bit more orange juice.
Drizzle over the baked oatmeal, serve, and enjoy.
Source: www.flavorthemoments.com/cranberry-orange-baked-oatmeal-with-orange-cream-cheese-glaze/
Prepare stuffing mix according to package directions, using broth, egg and 1/4 cup butter; set aside. Saute onion and celery in remaining butter until translucent. Stir onion mixture and remaining ingredients into stuffing; toss well to coat. Spread in a lightly greased 13-x 9-inch baking pan. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/6441A081C74E0C9C85258560004D186B
Make sure all ingredients are chilled. Combine all juices into a large punch bowl. Add ginger all slowly to keep as much fizz as possible. Add scoops of raspberry sherbet and let sit for a few minutes. Serve with a ladle. Servings16 servings (about 1 gallon of punch)
Source: www.dessertnowdinnerlater.com/crimson-christmas-punch/
Divide lettuce mix among 4 salad plates. Top with pear slices, cranberries and pumpkin seeds. Drizzle with salad dressing. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9ED382A03FA3D43385258402004EFD7A
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Pecans, and Cranberries will add color and vibrancy to your holiday table. This crispy and crunchy salad might become one of your family's favorite side dishes. Dried cranberries provide a sweet contrast to the savory Brussels Sprouts. There is a bit of crunch from toasted pecans and chopped cooked bacon.
How to Roast Brussels Sprouts: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice all Brussels sprouts in half.
In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and toss to combine. Place Brussels sprouts on the baking sheet, cut side down.
Roast in the oven at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be partially charred but not blackened.
For the bacon: Line the separate baking sheet with foil. Add the bacon slices in one layer. Bake in the preheated oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the bacon is done. You can do it at the same time as roasting the Brussels sprouts.
Drain bacon of fat and slice the bacon into small bites.
To toast pecans: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add pecans in one layer.
Toast the pecans for about 5 minutes (maybe a bit longer) in the preheated oven at 350 degrees until they get darker in color.
The prepare dried cranberries: For best results, briefly soak the dried cranberries in hot water. Bring a small pot of water to boil. Add dried cranberries to a medium bowl. Pour hot water over the cranberries and soak them for about 10 minutes. Drain.
In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, warm chopped cooked bacon, toasted pecans, and soaked dried cranberries. Toss everything together. The olive oil from Brussels sprouts and fats from bacon should be enough to coat the ingredients. If desired, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to mix with the salad (optional).
Source: www.juliasalbum.com/brussels-sprouts-and-bacon/
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown roast in butter on all sides. Transfer roast to a 5-quart slow cooker; sprinkle with soup mix and set aside.
Add cranberry sauce to the same skillet. Heat through, stirring well to loosened the browned bits of pork from skillet.
Spoon sauce mixture over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for 4 to 5 hours, until tender.
Remove roast to a platter; keep warm. Strain juices from slow cooker; stir in mustard. Slice roast; serve with the warm sauce. Makes 6 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0DF6B862DD6EE8A185258144004ADB43
Spray a 6 to 7-quart slow cooker with non-stick vegetable spray.
Place turkey breast into crock and set aside. Combine cranberry sauce and soup mix in a small bowl; stir until well combined and spread over turkey.
Cover and cook on low setting for 7 hours, or until turkey is very tender.
Remove turkey to a platter; let stand several minutes before slicing. Serves 8 to 10.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/0FF3DA21A38E261785257F86005997D6
Layers of sweet potatoes, brown sugar, marshmallows, cranberries, pecan, and pomegranates make this Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole perfect for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Toss the sweet potato slices in the melted butter then lay a single layer in the bottom of the casserole dish. Sprinkle the layer with 1/4 cup of brown sugar.
Place another layer of sweet potato slices covering the gaps in the first layer. Sprinkle with the remaining brown sugar.
Scatter the cranberries over the top of the sweet potatoes and sprinkle with orange zest. Pour the juice of the orange over the sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 45-50 minutes or sweet potatoes are soft.
Remove the foil and sprinkle the top with marshmallows then return to the oven for 5 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted.
Sprinkle top of the casserole with the toasted pecans and pomegranate arils.
Source: www.homemadeinterest.com/cranberry-sweet-potato-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-31526
With a serrated knife, remove top rind from cheese. Place cheese, cut-side up, in a one-quart casserole dish. Evenly sprinkle cheese with cranberries, thyme and walnuts. Drizzle with honey.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes, until cheese is softened to desired consistency. Serve warm with crackers. Serves 8.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/8AE5A9B92C7CBA7E85257F84006C61A5
Bring water and broth to a boil in a large saucepan over high heat. Add rice; reduce heat to medium. Cover and simmer until rice is cooked yet slightly firm, about 40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain; transfer rice to a large bowl to cool. Add cranberries, raisins, onions, pine nuts, parsley and orange zest; toss to mix and set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together orange juice and vinegar. Slowly whisk in oil. Drizzle dressing over rice; toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/9079927B4F9F4AD4852582820058EE49
These wonderful scones balance sweet and tart flavors to perfection.
For the scones:
For the filling:
For the glaze:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar baking powder, and salt. Cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse bread crumbs.
In a separate bowl, whisk together, the cream, milk, vanilla and egg. Stir in the wet ingredients until combined then turn out onto a lightly floured work surface to completely bring it together with your hands. Press the dough out into a rectangle about 10-x-14-inches.
Spread the cranberries, zest and cranberry jam evenly across the dough. Roll the dough up tightly from the 10-inch side. Slice the dough into 8-rounds and place them on a parchment lined cookie tray. Brush the tops of the scones with milk.
Bake the scones for about 20 minutes until lightly browned. Allow the scones to cool for at least 10 minutes before adding the glaze.
For the glaze: In a mixing bowl whisk together 2 tablespoons of the juice, the melted butter and powdered sugar. Add in more juice as needed 1 teaspoon at a time until it is the desired consistency.
Once the scones have cooled ten minutes, drizzle with the glaze and serve.
Source: www.errenskitchen.com/iced-cranberry-orange-swirl-scones/#wprm-recipe-container-7830
Arrange pie crust in a 9-inch pie plate, or simply grease pie plate and do not use a pie crust.
Fill pie shell or plate with cranberries. Sprinkle with brown sugar and nuts; set aside. Beat egg in a bowl until thick. Gradually beat in sugar until blended. Stir in flour and melted butter. Blend well; pour over cranberries.
Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Cool before slicing. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/4F0C3A0366B747D085258283005B906A
These are so tasty and simple to prepare. Each delightful little cookie is loaded with cranberries, nuts and vanilla, giving them the taste of a treat that's been slaved over.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cookie dough, pecans, chips, cranberries and vanilla. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inch apart onto ungreased baking sheets.
Bake until lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool 2 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/cranberry-pecan-cookies/
This heavenly dessert is a vanilla bean cheesecake layered with an easy cranberry jam and smooth white chocolate mousse.
Crust:
Cheesecake Filling:
Candied Cranberries (overnight): Combine water and 1 1/2 cups of sugar in a sauce pot, over medium heat. Heat the mixture until sugar is all dissolved, while stirring slowly. Take off heat.
Let the mixture cool a bit before adding cranberries. Add cranberries, stir, cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain cranberries in a colander.
Add 1/2 cup of sugar to a shallow bowl and coat cranberries is sugar. Set aside until ready to decorate.
Quick Cranberry Jam: In a sauce pot, over medium heat, combine cranberries, sugar and vanilla extract. Mix well cook cranberries stirring often. Cook for 12-15 minutes. Take off heat and let it cool completely.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and grease a 9-inch springform pan. You will need a large roasting pan that's bigger and longer than the springform pan. (like an aluminum foil disposable one). If you are not sure about your springform holding up in water, you can wrap the outside of the springform pan in heavy duty aluminum foil from bottom up to the sides. (I recommend wrapping the outside of the springform in foil before adding the crust and cheesecake batter.)
Crust: Mix the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir very well, until all incorporated. Press graham cracker mixture into the pan, evenly, all over the bottom and about half way up the side.
Spread half of the cranberry jam over the crust.
Cheesecake: Start beating cream cheese and sugar on medium-high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add vanilla extract, and sour cream. Mix until combined. Add eggs, one at the time, beating after each addition. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and beat until all incorporated.
Lower speed and add corn starch. While on medium-low speed, pour in heavy cream. Mix until all combined, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and mix again until smooth.
Cut vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape out the seeds into the cheesecake batter. Mix well until incorporated throughout. Spoon all of the cheesecake batter into the springform, over the jam.
Place roasting pan into the oven and place the cheesecake springform pan inside the roasting pan. Carefully add water to the roasting pan, about half way up the side of the springform.
Bake for 70-75 minutes. Turn off the oven and open the oven door half way. Let cheesecake rest for about 10 minutes and take it out of the oven (out of the roasting pan and carefully take off the foil).
Let it rest for 20 minutes on the counter and then gently run a greased butter knife between sides of the cheesecakes and the springform to carefully separate it. (You don't actually have to take the cheesecake out of the pan until ready to add topping.)
Cool cheesecake for an hour.
Spread remaining cranberry jam over the top of the cheesecake. Cover the pan with saran wrap and place the cheesecake in the refrigerator. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before adding the mousse.
White Chocolate Mousse: Break up white chocolate bars and melt them according the to package instructions.
Beat cream cheese with an electric mixer for a couple of minutes. Drizzle in melted white chocolate while continuing to beat cream cheese. Mix well. Fold in whipped topping gently until all combined.
Spread white chocolate mousse over the top of the cheesecake. You can separate the mousse in two batches and use one batch to decorate with a frosting tip.
If using candied cranberries, spread them on top of the white chocolate mousse.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/christmas-cheesecake-cranberry-jam-white-chocolate-mousse-cheesecake/
This simple cranberry pie will make an excellent addition to your Thanksgiving table. This recipe calls for fresh cranberries but frozen can also be used.
For the crust:
For the filling:
Make the crust
Add the flour, sugar, salt, shortening, and butter to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the mixture resembles wet sand. Slowly drizzle in the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, and pulse until the dough begins to hold together. You may not need all of the ice water. Shape the dough into a ball and flatten into a disc. Wrap the disc with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
On a lightly floured surface, roll the disc of dough into a 12-inch circle. Press it into a 9-inch pie pan without stretching it. Trim the edge so there's a 1-inch overhang. Fold the excess dough under so it sits up on the rim of the pan and flute as desired. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes.
Make the filling: Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position and heat to 450 degrees.
Combine the cranberries and sugar in a large bowl. Let sit for 1 hour. Add the orange juice, cornstarch, flour, ginger, salt, orange zest, and vanilla to the cranberries. Stir until well combined. Transfer mixture to a medium saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thickened, about 3 minutes.
Pour the filling into the cold crust and place the pie on a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 20 minutes, until the filling is bubbling. Cover the edges with a pie shield or aluminum foil if they become too brown during baking.
Transfer to a wire rack and cool at least 4 hours before slicing.
Notes: Frozen and thawed cranberries can be used if you don't have access to fresh cranberries. Double the pie crust and use the second disc to make pie crust cutouts for decoration. Roll the dough into a 10-inch circle and use a 1-inch leaf & pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter to cut shapes from the pie crust. Place them in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the cutouts lightly with milk and sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes, until lightly golden brown. Cool completely and place them over the filling.
Make ahead tip: The baked and cooled pie will keep for up to 5 days stored in the refrigerator. The pie crust dough can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. The baked pie freezes well for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. The prepared filling can be refrigerated for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 3 months, thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
Source: www.bakedbyanintrovert.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/350/print
This easy Cranberry Upside Down Cake is the perfect blend of sweet and tart and features a soft and fluffy cake with pudding added. Guests won't be able to resist this cranberry cake that uses fresh cranberries and orange zest. Forget frosting and serve for Thanksgiving or Christmas dessert with whipped cream.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, making sure the ends extend over the side. Spread softened butter over parchment paper.
In medium bowl, mix cranberries, sugar, gelatin and orange zest. Pour into bottom of pan and press into a single layer.
In large bowl beat cake mix, dry pudding mix, eggs, water, orange juice and oil with mixer, just until fully mixed. Pour batter over cranberries and gently spread to an even layer.
Bake 42 to 46 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool completely. Carefully invert cake on to platter, removing the pan and parchment paper.
Serve at room temperature or cold with whipped cream and fresh mint and fresh cranberries for garnish, if desired. Servings 16
Source: www.findingzest.com/cranberry-upside-down-cake/#wprm-recipe-container-46444
Melt chocolate according to package directions.
Dip cranberries into the chocolate with a fork and let the excess run off.
Place on wax paper and let chocolate harden.
Source: www.highheelsandgrills.com/white-chocolate-covered-cranberries/
Cranberry Orange Scones are a delicious start to your day. Moist but crumbly, you'll love these.
Scones:
Icing:
To prepare the scones: Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cranberries and make a well in center. Set aside.
Combine eggs, whipping cream, and orange zest. Add egg mixture into well in flour mixture.
On a lightly floured surface, knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for 10 to 12 strokes until nearly smooth. Pat or lightly roll dough into an 8-inch circle and cut into 8 wedges.
Place wedges 1-inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Brush with milk and sprinkle with additional sugar.
Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden. Remove scones from baking sheet. Let slightly cool and top with icing.
To prepare the Icing: Combine all icing ingredients in a bowl.
After scones are slightly cooled, place scones on a large plate and drizzle with icing.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/orange-cranberry-scones/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
