Cranberry recipes for fall and winter

Fresh cranberries are one of my favorite foods during fall and winter, so I try to use them in as many ways as I can. Luckily, dried cranberries are available all year and they can be a nice addition to many foods.

I follow the US Cranberries page on Facebook and I enjoy the pictures of harvest and the process of gathering the berries in the pools of water. There are also many recipes on the page as well.

Today, I have pulled together several recipes for cranberries and a few are places you might not expect to see them show up as an ingredient. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes today, and every week, as they are all so delicious.

Cranberry Brie Bites

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, from a 17ounce box

Nonstick cooking spray

4 ounce brie cheese

1/2 cup cranberry sauce, homemade or canned

3 tablespoons raw shelled pistachios, chopped

Flaky sea salt and ground black pepper, optional

Thaw the puff pastry according to package directions. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 24-well mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Place the brie in the freezer for 20 minutes or until firm to the touch.

On a well floured surface, roll the sheet of puff pastry into a 10x15-inch rectangle. Cut the pastry into 4 strips lengthwise. Then, cut the pastry crosswise into 6 strips, creating 24 squares. Press the pastry squares into each well of the muffin pan, letting the excess stick up over the edges.

Cut the firm brie into 24 (1/2-inch) slices. Place a piece in the center of each pastry square. Top each with about 1 teaspoon of cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios.

Bake for 15 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown on the edges and the cheese is bubbly. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Remove the bites from the pan and garnish with sea salt and pepper, if desired.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a37261373/cranberry-brie-bites-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3OJ9cTlnYdTU9XmKlMzasTF7ZXeSYPmuRJP5MncZuoCNs6UZkhFmO-LO8

Turkey Salad with Cranberries

Turkey Salad is full of cranberries, celery, and pecans in a mayonnaise-based dressing, and makes a great turkey salad sandwich.

2 1/2 cups leftover chopped turkey

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 green onion, sliced

1/3 cup diced celery

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup toasted pecans

Place turkey, mayonnaise, vinegar, celery salt, and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until turkey is finely chopped.

If you do not have a food processor, chop the turkey into small pieces with a knife and then mix the ingredients in a bowl.

Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in remaining ingredients.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Note: Chicken can be used instead of turkey. Miracle whip can be used instead of mayonnaise.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/turkey-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3t6mgYgo0Qqpix4mNiw-9X7p4QiGTkgsoL9bZBnRwRiYG1OST7jwqyLJk

Cranberry Baked Beans

These delicious baked beans are a twist on a classic. Wonderful side dish for the holidays. The addition of the cranberries is delicious.

2 (28 ounce) cans of baked beans

1 (14 ounce) can of whole berry cranberry sauce

6 to 8 slices of bacon, chopped

1/2 cup of chopped onions

2 tablespoons of mustard

2 tablespoons of ketchup

2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In skillet cook bacon and remove. Add onions and cook for a bit until tender and remove. Combine all ingredients in a sprayed casserole dish with a lid and bake on 300 for 2 hours.

You could easily put them in a crock pot instead of the oven to cook as well. 8-10 servings.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/cranberry-baked-beans/?fbclid=IwAR0dTYEkCjUGSfhHLH9mY-hIs-IKj9SphHNQOM7nzsiXpaCkmlvfUTFWJ6A

Cranberry Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole

This Cranberry Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole is the perfect fall and holiday side dish. This simple recipe is as tasty as it is beautiful.

1 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 2-3 large)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

3/4 teaspoon packed, finely grated orange zest (from about half of a large orange)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 9-inch pie or baking dish with butter and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, add pecans, cranberries, and brown sugar. Toss to combine and set aside. Peel 2 to 3 sweet potatoes and slice evenly into 1/8-inch-thick rounds, place in the pie pan, set aside.

On the stovetop or in the microwave, melt and combine the butter, maple syrup, orange zest, salt, and cinnamon. Pour over the potato slices and gently toss. Spread potatoes evenly in the pan.

Top the sweet potatoes with the brown sugar mixture. Cover with foil and bake in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil after it has baked for 25 minutes and bake for an additional 20 minutes uncovered. Remove from oven, let it sit for 5 minutes, and serve.

Note: This recipe is easy to make a day or two ahead and reheat. This recipe easily doubles or triples for larger crowds!

I laid my potatoes in rows, leaning against each other. You can check out the images in the post to get an idea.

Depending on your baking dish, you may want to allow it to come to room temperature (if refrigerated or frozen) before baking so the dish doesn't crack or explode.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-pecan-sweet-potato-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2MBOVQWHivF6OEgfQXAXH5MrIlOQSI27gu3ypo4RnT23uAvQVJlexItF8

Cranberry Orange Rice Crispy Treats

Orange juice and orange zest pairs with sweet, tart cranberries to give a new flavor twist to the classic rice crispy treats recipe!

3 tablespoons butter

1 bag (10 ounce) mini marshmallows

Zest from one medium orange

2 tablespoons orange juice

6 cups crisp rice cereal

1 cup roughly chopped dried cranberries

Melt margarine over low heat in a 5-quart or larger saucepan. Add marshmallows and stir. Let marshmallows melt completely, stirring occasionally. Add orange zest and juice, and stir to combine. Remove from heat.

Pour in rice cereal and dried cranberries, and stir until covered with marshmallow mixture. Spread mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish that has been well-coated with non-stick cooking spray. Push down evenly with greased hands or spatula. Let cool.

Store in an airtight container on the countertop and serve within 24 hours. Just before serving, cut into 2-inch squares.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-orange-crispy-treats/

Rosemary and Cranberry Spread

Very simple and easy to make and would be wonderful to keep on hand during the holiday season for drop in guests.

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

4 tablespoons dried sweetened cranberries, chopped

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

Fresh cracked pepper and kosher salt

Place cream cheese into a bowl and using a spoon, fold in all ingredients until well combined. Serve alongside crackers or toasted baguette slices.

Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2015/11/rosemary-and-cranberry-spread.html?fbclid=IwAR3qLCsaCLlblppg9xcFPrrhva6Krf4j1RRBlpONoy7WaogF-7iSmjENBkQ

Bacon Brussels Sprouts with Cranberry Balsamic Glaze

1 1/2pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

6 strips thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup dried cranberries, divided

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Toss Brussels sprouts, bacon, olive oil, and garlic together in a large bowl or resealable bag. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup of dried cranberries. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer until liquid has reduced by half, about 10-12 minutes. Strain and discard dried cranberries.

While the balsamic is reducing, spread the Brussels sprouts and bacon evenly on the baking pan.

Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Remove from oven, and drizzle with balsamic reduction.

Garnish with remaining 1/4 cup dried cranberries.

Tip: If you like your Brussels sprouts to have a little more color, let them roast for another 5 minutes or so. Just make sure to keep an eye on them.

Source: www.lodgecastiron.com/recipe/bacon-brussels-sprouts-with-cranberry-balsamic-glaze?fbclid=IwAR03QgzWdUnmViEYleYTc5420MZ2_Al8psI6pLoOFLdrEATblM32cooPGYY

Cranberry Fluff Salad

A dreamy cranberry salad perfect for Thanksgiving.

12 ounces fresh cranberries, frozen, then thawed cranberries (fresh or frozen also work)

1/2 cup sugar

8 ounces crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups mini-marshmallows

1 cup heavy cream

Chop cranberries in a food processor. Remove to a bowl. Mix in sugar, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Add well drained pineapple and marshmallows. Mix to combine.

Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks. With a rubber spatula, gently fold the cream into the cranberry mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Note: Total time does not include chilling time.

Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/cranberry-fluff-salad-sundaysupper/?fbclid=IwAR3eyTRabNYrSMh5QhU6CdE-EFpM_wB9yyvhqm1SzE_GYNc9M37ZJWQwrVM

Grandma's Cranberry Salad

This is not your standard cranberry out of the can mush. You make it the night before and let it chill overnight. This is one less dish you have to make the next day. It is super yummy!

1 small package of cherry Jell-O (3 ounce box)

1 cup hot water

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup drained crushed pineapple (8 ounce can) (juice reserved)

1 cup pineapple juice (use the reserved juice and add water to make 1 cup)

1 cup ground cranberries

1 orange (ground)

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Boil the cup of water. Dissolve the Jell-o in the hot water in an 8-inch square pan mix well. Add the sugar, lemon juice, and pineapple juice. Stir to dissolve well. Note: You can substitute the 8x8 dish and use a 9x13 dish, it seems to gel up a bit better that way.

Add the remaining ingredients and mix. Chill overnight.

Grandma's Notes: Chop up the pecans first before getting the blender wet. Or you could just buy pre-chopped pecans and save a step. Use the blender or food processor to chop up cranberries, then orange, seeded, and partially peeled. The chopped peel gives it that special zing! Do not chop cranberries too small, leave a little chunky.

Source: www.justapinch.com/print/salad/fruit-salad/grandmas-cranberry-salad.html?ttl=1637702319

Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Bites

These Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Bites are a perfect appetizer- slightly sweet, yet savory. Delicious all year long, you'll be serving them at every event!

8 ounces goat cheese room temperature

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons honey

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped Italian (flat leaf) parsley

In a medium bowl, combine the goat cheese, garlic, honey, and pepper. Mix with a rubber spatula until well combined.

In another medium bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, dried cranberries, and chopped parsley.