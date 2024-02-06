Cranberry recipes for fall and winter

Fresh cranberries are one of my favorite foods during fall and winter, so I try to use them in as many ways as I can. Luckily, dried cranberries are available all year and they can be a nice addition to many foods.
I follow the US Cranberries page on Facebook and I enjoy the pictures of harvest and the process of gathering the berries in the pools of water. There are also many recipes on the page as well.
Today, I have pulled together several recipes for cranberries and a few are places you might not expect to see them show up as an ingredient. Be sure to go online to read all of the recipes today, and every week, as they are all so delicious.
Thaw the puff pastry according to package directions. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 24-well mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray. Place the brie in the freezer for 20 minutes or until firm to the touch.
On a well floured surface, roll the sheet of puff pastry into a 10x15-inch rectangle. Cut the pastry into 4 strips lengthwise. Then, cut the pastry crosswise into 6 strips, creating 24 squares. Press the pastry squares into each well of the muffin pan, letting the excess stick up over the edges.
Cut the firm brie into 24 (1/2-inch) slices. Place a piece in the center of each pastry square. Top each with about 1 teaspoon of cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios.
Bake for 15 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown on the edges and the cheese is bubbly. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Remove the bites from the pan and garnish with sea salt and pepper, if desired.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a37261373/cranberry-brie-bites-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3OJ9cTlnYdTU9XmKlMzasTF7ZXeSYPmuRJP5MncZuoCNs6UZkhFmO-LO8
Turkey Salad is full of cranberries, celery, and pecans in a mayonnaise-based dressing, and makes a great turkey salad sandwich.
Place turkey, mayonnaise, vinegar, celery salt, and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until turkey is finely chopped.
If you do not have a food processor, chop the turkey into small pieces with a knife and then mix the ingredients in a bowl.
Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in remaining ingredients.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Note: Chicken can be used instead of turkey. Miracle whip can be used instead of mayonnaise.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/turkey-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3t6mgYgo0Qqpix4mNiw-9X7p4QiGTkgsoL9bZBnRwRiYG1OST7jwqyLJk
These delicious baked beans are a twist on a classic. Wonderful side dish for the holidays. The addition of the cranberries is delicious.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In skillet cook bacon and remove. Add onions and cook for a bit until tender and remove. Combine all ingredients in a sprayed casserole dish with a lid and bake on 300 for 2 hours.
You could easily put them in a crock pot instead of the oven to cook as well. 8-10 servings.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/cranberry-baked-beans/?fbclid=IwAR0dTYEkCjUGSfhHLH9mY-hIs-IKj9SphHNQOM7nzsiXpaCkmlvfUTFWJ6A
This Cranberry Pecan Sweet Potato Casserole is the perfect fall and holiday side dish. This simple recipe is as tasty as it is beautiful.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a 9-inch pie or baking dish with butter and set aside.
In a small mixing bowl, add pecans, cranberries, and brown sugar. Toss to combine and set aside. Peel 2 to 3 sweet potatoes and slice evenly into 1/8-inch-thick rounds, place in the pie pan, set aside.
On the stovetop or in the microwave, melt and combine the butter, maple syrup, orange zest, salt, and cinnamon. Pour over the potato slices and gently toss. Spread potatoes evenly in the pan.
Top the sweet potatoes with the brown sugar mixture. Cover with foil and bake in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Remove foil after it has baked for 25 minutes and bake for an additional 20 minutes uncovered. Remove from oven, let it sit for 5 minutes, and serve.
Note: This recipe is easy to make a day or two ahead and reheat. This recipe easily doubles or triples for larger crowds!
I laid my potatoes in rows, leaning against each other. You can check out the images in the post to get an idea.
Depending on your baking dish, you may want to allow it to come to room temperature (if refrigerated or frozen) before baking so the dish doesn't crack or explode.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-pecan-sweet-potato-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2MBOVQWHivF6OEgfQXAXH5MrIlOQSI27gu3ypo4RnT23uAvQVJlexItF8
Orange juice and orange zest pairs with sweet, tart cranberries to give a new flavor twist to the classic rice crispy treats recipe!
Melt margarine over low heat in a 5-quart or larger saucepan. Add marshmallows and stir. Let marshmallows melt completely, stirring occasionally. Add orange zest and juice, and stir to combine. Remove from heat.
Pour in rice cereal and dried cranberries, and stir until covered with marshmallow mixture. Spread mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish that has been well-coated with non-stick cooking spray. Push down evenly with greased hands or spatula. Let cool.
Store in an airtight container on the countertop and serve within 24 hours. Just before serving, cut into 2-inch squares.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/cranberry-orange-crispy-treats/
Very simple and easy to make and would be wonderful to keep on hand during the holiday season for drop in guests.
Place cream cheese into a bowl and using a spoon, fold in all ingredients until well combined. Serve alongside crackers or toasted baguette slices.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2015/11/rosemary-and-cranberry-spread.html?fbclid=IwAR3qLCsaCLlblppg9xcFPrrhva6Krf4j1RRBlpONoy7WaogF-7iSmjENBkQ
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Toss Brussels sprouts, bacon, olive oil, and garlic together in a large bowl or resealable bag. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, add balsamic vinegar and 1/4 cup of dried cranberries. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer until liquid has reduced by half, about 10-12 minutes. Strain and discard dried cranberries.
While the balsamic is reducing, spread the Brussels sprouts and bacon evenly on the baking pan.
Roast for 25-30 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Remove from oven, and drizzle with balsamic reduction.
Garnish with remaining 1/4 cup dried cranberries.
Tip: If you like your Brussels sprouts to have a little more color, let them roast for another 5 minutes or so. Just make sure to keep an eye on them.
Source: www.lodgecastiron.com/recipe/bacon-brussels-sprouts-with-cranberry-balsamic-glaze?fbclid=IwAR03QgzWdUnmViEYleYTc5420MZ2_Al8psI6pLoOFLdrEATblM32cooPGYY
A dreamy cranberry salad perfect for Thanksgiving.
Chop cranberries in a food processor. Remove to a bowl. Mix in sugar, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
Add well drained pineapple and marshmallows. Mix to combine.
Whip heavy cream to stiff peaks. With a rubber spatula, gently fold the cream into the cranberry mixture. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Note: Total time does not include chilling time.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/cranberry-fluff-salad-sundaysupper/?fbclid=IwAR3eyTRabNYrSMh5QhU6CdE-EFpM_wB9yyvhqm1SzE_GYNc9M37ZJWQwrVM
This is not your standard cranberry out of the can mush. You make it the night before and let it chill overnight. This is one less dish you have to make the next day. It is super yummy!
Boil the cup of water. Dissolve the Jell-o in the hot water in an 8-inch square pan mix well. Add the sugar, lemon juice, and pineapple juice. Stir to dissolve well. Note: You can substitute the 8x8 dish and use a 9x13 dish, it seems to gel up a bit better that way.
Add the remaining ingredients and mix. Chill overnight.
Grandma's Notes: Chop up the pecans first before getting the blender wet. Or you could just buy pre-chopped pecans and save a step. Use the blender or food processor to chop up cranberries, then orange, seeded, and partially peeled. The chopped peel gives it that special zing! Do not chop cranberries too small, leave a little chunky.
Source: www.justapinch.com/print/salad/fruit-salad/grandmas-cranberry-salad.html?ttl=1637702319
These Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Bites are a perfect appetizer- slightly sweet, yet savory. Delicious all year long, you'll be serving them at every event!
In a medium bowl, combine the goat cheese, garlic, honey, and pepper. Mix with a rubber spatula until well combined.
In another medium bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, dried cranberries, and chopped parsley.
Using a small cookie scoop or teaspoon, roll two teaspoons of goat cheese into a ball.
Press goat cheese into the nut mixture, coating both sides of the goat cheese as it flattens.
Reroll the goat cheese into a ball and if needed roll in mixture again to coat more.
Place on serving platter and if desired, drizzle with a balsamic reduction before serving.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/cranberry-pecan-goat-cheese-bites/?fbclid=IwAR3jewVu7HewB2Hj9AShk0QSZgSZooGQuhfqzhpX-T6XfiArjau6lqEXPCY
These Sausage, Cranberry, Brie Bites are a fun, festive, and delicious appetizer. With just the right amount of savory from Italian sausage, the sweetness of cranberry jelly, and a taste of brie rolled up in a puff pastry, this finger food will make your holiday gatherings even better!
Thaw the pastry sheet for 40 minutes or as directed on the box.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees., and line two baking sheets with a sheet of parchment.
In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook the ground Italian sausage with the garlic until brown, breaking it up as it cooks. Add the rosemary and sage, and cook for an additional three minutes, stirring occasionally. Drain fat.
In a small bowl, whisk the egg and the water together to make an egg wash. Place the thawed pastry dough onto a lightly floured work surface, and brush it with the egg wash, going out to all four edges.
Spread the cranberry sauce evenly over the dough. Place the cooked ground Italian sausage over the cranberry sauce. Evenly space the slices of brie on top of the sausage.
Beginning at an end of the dough where you're looking at the brie slices horizontally (as opposed to vertically), slowly and carefully roll it up to resemble a jelly roll.
Using a sharp knife, slice the roll into 14 slices, each about 3/4 - 1 inch in thickness. Transfer to prepared baking sheets. Brush the tops and sides with egg wash, sprinkle with remaining sage, and bake for 15 minutes.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/sausage-cranberry-brie-bites/
This 4 ingredient crock pot cranberry pork is so easy to make and absolutely delicious.
Place your pork loin in the slow cooker and pour the melted butter over it. Mix the dry onion mix and one can of cranberry sauce together and pour over the meat.
Cook on low for 6-7 hours or until the pork loin test done with your meat tester.
Once done, shred your loin and let it sit in the gravy. Then I take the other can of cranberry sauce and mix with some of the gravy and spoon over the pork when served.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/crock-pot-cranberry-pork/?fbclid=IwAR3Y0W_Vglb4FE2i2-8mIHh66tx7f9iO4-paGa995t6PV13Ux0hPobmHdZQ
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Tortilla Roll Ups are a simple and fun bite sized spin on ever popular Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad! Always a crowd pleaser, perfect for the Christmas season.
In a mixing bowl, combine the chicken, pecans, celery and dried cranberries.
In another bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ground pepper, garlic powder and salt. Pour over the chicken mixture. Mix well.
Lay a tortilla out on a plate and spread an even layer of the chicken and mayo mixture all the way to the edges (about 2 to 3 tablespoons). Sprinkle with a pinch of fresh parsley.
Roll up tortilla tightly and place on a plate and then repeat until all the ingredients have been used. Pop into the fridge to chill for 2 hour.
Slice each rolled tortillas off the ends into 1-inch slices. Garnish with remaining fresh parsley.
Note: make sure your tortillas are at room temperature before you roll them so they are nice and flexible. Smaller tortillas may be used, however you will need to adjust the amount of chicken and mayo mixture you add to each tortilla. If time is an issue, you can skip the refrigeration before slicing or refrigerate for less time. However, for best results, refrigeration is recommended.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2021/11/02/cranberry-pecan-chicken-salad-roll-ups/?fbclid=IwAR2V_8bScyIJ3cxxcrxEmQ4Ij9E19UB_3g-0lkoyinjeLnxSuHVSGSS7TJ8
An impressive yet delightfully simple appetizer that is perfect for any celebration; Slow Cooker Cranberry Orange Meatballs! Just five ingredients and tons of delicious flavor!
Combine the first four ingredients in a 5 quart slow cooker. Stir gently to combine.
Cook on low for 5 to 8 hours, high for 2 to 4 hours.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Lightly spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray.
Gently roll out the puff pastry and cut into squares. Cut along the fold and then cut each third into four pieces.
Gently press into the prepared pan and bake for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown.
Use the back of a wooden spoon to press the center down - it will be all puffed up.
One box of puff pastry yields 24 cups. Buy 2 boxes if you want cups for all your meatballs.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/slow-cooker-cranberry-orange-meatballs/?fbclid=IwAR1HEnR7m46Gr7oDZi6menq-TsYyHiKtX_WxGHN5AGjDX1C-gw0XL8hnFEA#recipe
Get ready to impress with this unbelievably delicious Cranberry Almond Cheese Ball - made with just five ingredients! This easy recipe is great for entertaining and parties!
Combine the first four ingredients in a medium-size bowl, stirring until well combined.
Spoon contents onto a plate and use plastic wrap to form into a ball (or football). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Cover the entire cheese ball with almonds. You may have some leftover.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. Top with strips of cheese for the football laces if desired.
Serve with assorted crackers or bread.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cranberry-almond-cheese-ball-recipe/#recipe
Get a head start on your holiday cooking with this Frozen Cranberry Orange Salad! This recipe can be made days in advance for a cold, sweet side dish full of festive flavor.
In a large bowl, combine crushed pineapple with cranberry sauce and oranges. Fold in marshmallows and whipped topping.
Spread in freezer safe 13x9 baking dish. Cover and freeze for 6 hours, or overnight. Store in freezer until ready to serve. Slice and enjoy. Return leftovers to freezer. Can be made in advance.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/frozen-cranberry-orange-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2ANvaBW09sijhA0ZmDMHE7Co8C0R5Jlp6aIPBTb3l-eYAqotdYbUQvr-Y
This Cranberry Salsa with cream cheese is a spicy and sweet combo that is always a hit at parties.
Place all of the ingredients, except cream cheese, in a food processor and pulse until desired consistency. Chill in the fridge for a couple of hours (preferably overnight) to allow the salsa to macerate. Serve over cream cheese and with crackers.
This makes enough to cover two blocks of cream cheese. Some people prefer to spread the cream cheese on a serving dish with the salsa on top. I prefer to just pour it on top of a block of cream cheese.
Depending on how tart your cranberries are you may want to add more sugar. This last batch I added a total of 1 cup of sugar.
Note: Wheat thins or Triscuits are great for serving with this because they are sturdy and won't break. I love it with Ritz crackers but they are too soft and will break with dipping. If you want to use them just make sure you have a spreader with the salsa. As with all salsa, the quantities are approximate and you can adjust to your own preferences.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/cranberry-salsa-cream-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR0OK3On8nLih15eebBU2pduc_rpMrYFCXbHx1zz8USmm0GE0NujWheI7ws
Source: This tender and juicy Stuffing Stuffed Chicken Breast recipe is going to be a new family favorite! Chicken breasts are stuffed with classic stuffing with cranberries and baked to perfection for the perfect easy comfort food dinner!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a casserole pan with olive oil or non-stick spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together stuffing mix, chicken broth, cream of mushroom, onion, celery and dried cranberries. Set aside.
Arrange the chicken breasts on a cutting board and season with salt and pepper, as desired. Using a sharp knife, cut a deep pocket lengthwise into each chicken breast without cutting all the way through to the other side.
Divide the stuffing mixture among the chicken breasts, pressing it firmly into each pocket. Place the chicken breasts in a 9x13 baking dish.
Cover casserole dish with foil or casserole lid and bake for 20 minutes. Remove lid/foil from casserole dish and cook an additional 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Serve warm with gravy, if desired!
Source: www.easydinnerideas.com/stuffing-stuffed-chicken-breast/?fbclid=IwAR3Y0W_Vglb4FE2i2-8mIHh66tx7f9iO4-paGa995t6PV13Ux0hPobmHdZQ
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking!
