Court lets U.S. family try to get back Nazi-looted masterpiece

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California family can sue to get back a Camille Pissarro painting the Nazis looted from their Jewish ancestors even though she accepted a settlement from the German government for the masterpiece, a U.S. appeals court said Monday.

The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit by Lilly Cassirer's great-grandchildren, David and Ava Cassirer, over the 1897 oil-on-canvas Paris street scene.

Lilly Cassirer and her husband traded the painting for the exit visas that allowed them to flee Nazi Germany for England in 1939.

The piece has been appraised at more than $30 million and has resided at Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum since 1993.

The court said the museum failed to establish it did not know the painting was stolen and sent the lawsuit back to a lower court for further action.

Thaddeus Stauber, an attorney for the museum's manager, said he was confident its ownership of the painting would be confirmed by the lower court.