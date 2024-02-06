Cornmeal is a versatile ingredient for many recipes

Cornmeal is nutritious, inexpensive, very versatile and can be used in many applications in recipes. From breading proteins and vegetables for frying to cookies and pie and all in between. I personally really enjoy foods with cornmeal in them, and who doesn't love a nice slice of warm cornbread or a basket of hushpuppies?

Today, I wanted to find a recipe for cornmeal cookies and I did find one, then I found my recipe for cornmeal dumplings, which I really like on chili, chicken stew or greens. And all of a sudden an entire column was born featuring cornmeal in the spotlight.

Enjoy exploring uses for cornmeal and maybe enjoy a few of these recipes here today as well. Be sure to go online to see all of the recipes and the full column.

Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/2 cups orange juice

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 egg, beaten

1 cup blueberries, thawed if frozen

Garnish: fresh blueberries, light maple syrup

In a bowl, mix together flour, cornmeal, baking powder and sugar. Add juice, oil and egg; stir well. Gently fold in blueberries.

Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat. Pour batter onto griddle, making small pancakes. Cook pancakes until bubbles appear around the edges; flip and cook on other side. Garnish as desired. Makes about 24 pancakes, serves six.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/EB8ACA934056EB0F8525831C004EFFB3

Easy Cornmeal Cookies

Easy Corn Cookies made with polenta or cornmeal and honey.

1/2 cup or 1 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup caster sugar or granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, room temperature

2 teaspoons honey

1 1/4 cup plain flour or all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup cornmeal or polenta

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees fan-forced. Line two baking trays with baking or parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugars until pale and creamy. Add the vanilla, egg and honey and mix again until combined.

Sift in the plain flour and baking soda. Add the cornmeal or polenta and salt and stir until combined. Roll balls of cookie dough using your hands, approximately 1.5 tablespoons each, and place on prepared trays.

Bake for approximately 12 minutes or until golden brown on the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: www.sweetestmenu.com/perfect-cornmeal-cookies/

Cornmeal Dumplings

Dumplings:

These are really tasty! I love them cooked on top of my chili, pinto beans, white beans, greens or chicken and broth and stews.

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup flour

2/3 cup cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon sugar

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Combine dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Make a well in center and add wet ingredients. Mix well.

When chili is done, keep it low-simmering and drop your dumpling batter by the tablespoon onto the simmering chili. Do not flip them over after you drop them in. The top should be dry. Cover pan and cook 15 to 20 minutes.

Scoop into individual bowls.

Garnish with your choice of green onions, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro if desired!

Source: I do not remember where I got this recipe. I have had it for many years and it is handwritten but there is no name on it. But it sure is good simmered on top of chili!

Any-Berry Muffins with Cornmeal Streusel

Raspberry, blueberry, blackberry — whip up these cornmeal muffins with any combination you have on hand for a berry good breakfast or brunch. Bigger isn't always better. Small berries, just as blueberries, can be added to the batter whole, if using larger ones such as oversized blackberries or strawberries, chop them into smaller pieces so the fruit is evenly distributed throughout the muffin. The crunchy cornmeal crumble adds so much texture and sweetness to these muffins, yet they are not overly sweet — just sweet enough to curb an early morning or midday craving, and perfect with afternoon tea or coffee. A great use for the season's berries, this recipe is short and easy; you probably have everything already. Remember not to overmix your batter, or your muffins will be tough.

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour, divided

1/3 cup plus 2 Tbsp. plain yellow cornmeal, divided

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and divided

1/2 cup whole buttermilk

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/3 cups fresh berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries)

Preheat oven to 425 degreees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with 12-paper cupcake liners. Whisk together baking powder, salt, 1 1/3 cups of the flour, and 1/3 cup of the cornmeal in a medium bowl; set aside.

Stir together 1/4 cup of the sugar, 3 tablespoons of the melted butter, and remaining 1/3 cup flour and 2 tablespoons cornmeal in a separate bowl until crumbly; reserve for streusel topping.

Whisk together buttermilk, egg and yolk, vanilla, and remaining 3/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl until well combined. Make a well in center of flour mixture. Slowly pour buttermilk mixture into flour mixture, stirring with a spatula until just combined (it will be lumpy). Fold in berries and remaining 5 tablespoons melted butter.

Scoop batter into prepared pan until each cup is three-fourths full (about 3 tablespoons each). Top each with about 1 tablespoon reserved streusel topping. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of each muffin comes out clean, about 18 minutes. Remove from oven; cool in pan five minutes. Cool muffins on a wire rack, about 10 minutes.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/any-berry-muffins?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=southernliving_southernliving&utm_content=video&utm_term=20210708&fbclid=IwAR3-KWY6JPyze_ghFZm9n3pKPDBJDiEUmZJOa32QbouAADwWhqbveul15r8

Southern Corn Spoon Bread

Such a delightful change from traditional cornbread! If you are "Team Savory" for cornbread and not into sweet cornbread, you'll adore this recipe. It's fluffy, tender, and literally melts in your mouth. Creamed corn and sour cream keep this from being dry. Heating the cast iron skillet in the oven with oil is the way most Southerners make cornbread and it makes the edges crispy. This will be perfect with beans, soups, chili or just for snacking.

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup vegetable oil (reserved for pan)

3/4 cup self-rising flour (Martha White)

1 cup self-rising cornmeal (Martha White)

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 cup cream style corn

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grab a cast iron pan. (Use a No. 8 or No. 10 cast iron skillet.) Pour 1/4 cup of vegetable oil into pan and place in the oven.

While the pan is heating up with the oil, mix all ingredients together using a wooden spoon.

Pour batter into the hot skillet.

Return to oven at bake until golden; approximately 30 minutes.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/bread/savory-bread/southern-cornbread-2.html?fbclid=IwAR0ys42iF9D1qFshm8r1UrYo0sgmN6WmDlnLxOQ7yVZQBcizvehX9e5K_8c

Amish Onion Patties

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons white granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons cornmeal, self-rising or regular

2 1/2 cups chopped onions

1 cup milk

1/2 cup Canola cooking oil

Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, black pepper and cornmeal in a large bowl. Mix in chopped onions. Pour in milk and mix well with spoon.

Heat oil in skillet on top of the stove. Drop by spoonfuls into hot oil. Cook on one side until brown and flip to cook on other side. I use a 1/4 cup measuring cup full of batter for each patty. You can add more oil to the skillet if you need to do so while frying. Makes 10 to 12 onion patties.

Notes: You could add some garlic powder or hot sauce or any other seasonings you like to the batter before cooking if you like hot and spicy.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/onion-patties-amish-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3G650sK9A4Ja0kYrrLWGEtWrsRtDOgcLJ7dmOR6bCTFlTRFC3CVwl-KJU

Southern Hot Water Cornbread

Hot water cornbread is a wonderful Southern recipe you will make over and over again for your family. This quick and easy recipe is delicious.