Cooking on deadline: Spicy Chicken Milanese

Though clearly I wear the apron in my family, this is the recipe I would lay on the kitchen counter with a note saying, "PLEASE MAKE THIS FOR ME FOR MOTHER'S DAY."

I love the contrast between the hot crispy chicken and the cool cherry tomato and herby salad, but this is also just fantastic at room temperature. If you are planning to serve it at room temperature, let the chicken cool before topping it with the salad, so the salad won't wilt too much and the chicken won't get soggy. There is a little kick from the Dijon and the cayenne, and you can up the amounts if you want more spiciness.

You can really use any combination of herbs and lettuces for the salad. I am a sucker for the way the bite of arugula plays against all kinds of rich savory foods, so it's my go-to lettuce for toppings like this, but spinach, watercress, mustard greens or baby greens of any kind would also be great.

Gary, if you're reading this (and I sure hope you are), this is what I would like for Mother's Day, please.

Spicy Chicken Milanese

This photo shows grilled lemony chicken and peppers in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. Sarah Crowder ~ Associated Press

Start to finish: 30 minutes