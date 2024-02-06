Cooking in a heat wave

As I am writing this recipe column for this week, it is so hot outside. When it is this hot, we might not feel like cooking. But the needs of our families require us to feed those we love. With that said, I started searching for new recipes that want to make me cook and try them because they sound good enough I can't resist.
I found a couple of salads, main dishes and desserts that I hope you'll want to beat the heat and try them.
Have fun cooking and stay cool!
A crunchy, light twist on orzo salad — this Coleslaw Orzo Salad is made with a light and tasty citrusy dressing, toasted almonds for crunch, and dried cranberries for a touch of sweetness.
Orzo Slaw:
Orange Dressing:
Cook 1 cup of orzo according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cool water to cool the orzo completely.
While the orzo is cooking, prepare the dressing: In a large bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and mix. Taste and season with additional salt or pepper, if desired.
Add the coleslaw to the dressing and mix. Let sit while the orzo finishes cooking.
Dice the scallions. Toast the almonds in a large dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until they start to turn golden brown, stirring frequently.
Add the cooked, drained orzo to the large bowl with the coleslaw and dressing. Add the diced scallions, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries. Stir, and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with additional scallions, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries. Serve chilled or room temperature.
Notes: This salad will keep well in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Try these variations for this salad: Use cooked brown rice instead of orzo, Use whole wheat orzo or other pasta, Try toasted cashews instead of almonds, Use sesame oil instead of olive oil in the dressing, Add a squeeze of lime juice to the dressing, Use 2 teaspoons of honey instead of sugar in the dressing, Use purple cabbage slaw for an extra boost of antioxidants, Add cooked chicken, chickpeas, or tuna for a protein boost and to make this a more filling lunch or dinner salad.
Source: www.babaganosh.org/coleslaw-orzo-salad/
This hearty casserole has bacon, eggs, hash browns, and three different cheeses all baked into a comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd. Add in your favorite extra vegetables or meats to make it your own.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir bacon and onion until bacon is evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain. Transfer bacon and onion to a large bowl. Stir in potatoes, eggs, Cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you choose to add extra vegetables or cooked meats, do so at this time. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.
Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set and cheese is melted, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/229150/cheesy-amish-breakfast-casserole/
For the Salad:
For the Honey Dijon Dressing:
Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing until emulsified, refrigerate until serving.
When ready to serve the salad, combine all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl or platter. Drizzle with dressing until desired amount.
Plate and serve well chilled,
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/butter-leaf-lettuce-summer-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1b9U73CyfvZXMjRQGqh3_b7S1CaB5rLsBOyk58Y68ffIskeMm9qgaWSQY
Cajun Shrimp and Corn Chowder is a hearty soup with chunks of potato and salty pieces of bacon. Serve with a crusty piece of bread for a comforting, hearty meal. While fresh corn is available, use fresh corn cut off the cob in this recipe.
Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving bacon grease in the Dutch oven.
Add shrimp and 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning and cook until shrimp just turn pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. (they can be a little undercooked at this point. The heat from the chowder will continue to cook them when you add them back in.) Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon and set aside with bacon.
Add onion, red bell pepper, and celery to Dutch oven and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Sprinkle flour over veggies and cook and stir for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in broth.
Add remaining Cajun seasoning, thyme, black pepper, cubed potatoes, and corn. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in heavy cream and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.
Stir in shrimp and bacon. Serve in bowls and garnish with green onion.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/cajun-shrimp-and-corn-chowder/?fbclid=IwAR0Q9Z7hbncvcAPlVK9VeByJ7RhVyd7pVsmD6H3Ks8MRdUPAaE07iCaFsDk
Note: Store bought lobster that has been steamed/precooked along with your choice of lump crab meat works great for this recipe.
Prepare, chop, and dice all of the ingredients first. Grate all of the cheeses and toss together in one large bowl.
Season the shrimp and lobster. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a large stock pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Season the boiling water, with 3 tablespoons of salt. Cook until just al dente or 2 minutes short of the suggested cooking time on the package. Once done, drain the pasta, but do not rinse, and toss with 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil or vegetable oil to keep it from sticking together while the sauce is being cooked.
Preheat the milk and half and half together in the microwave, about 3 to 4 minutes. Next, in a large skillet melt the butter and olive oil together over medium-high heat. Add the onions and saute for about 3 to 4 minutes or until soft. Add and stir in the flour, cook for about 2 minutes. (This is a roux. Do not brown it.) Add the chopped garlic and thyme, cook for another minute.
Next, while whisking vigorously add all of the milk mixture to the roux. Whisk until the sauce is smooth and has no lumps. Once it's smooth, turn the heat down to medium heat. Add the salt, pepper, Grand Diamond All Purpose Seasoning, hot sauce, and optional liquid crab boil to taste. Simmer for about 5 to 8 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Whisk occasionally to keep it from sticking.
Next, add 3 cups of the grated chesses to the sauce (reserve 4 cups for layering), turn off the heat and stir just until the cheese melts and the sauce is combined. Stir in the drained pasta.
In a lightly sprayed 9Ã—13-inch baking dish, pour in half of the macaroni and cheese. Next, place the first layer of seafood, using half of each. Sprinkle 2 cups of the reserved cheeses. Add the next layer of macaroni and cheese, repeat layering of seafood, and top with the final 2 cups of cheese. Bake covered with aluminum foil at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for an additional 10 minutes or just until the cheese is fully melted and the seafood is fully cooked. Serve hot.
Note: This dish can be prepared and assemble a day in advance, covered, refrigerated, and baked off the following day. When reheating leftovers be sure to cover.
Source: tasty-recipes.me/lobster-crab-and-shrimp-macaroni-and-cheese/
The sweet layers in this Coconut Cream Cheesecake Brownies recipe will have you going back for more dessert in a hurry. Great treat for the chocolate and coconut lover in your life.
For the Brownies:
For the Cheesecake:
For the Topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 pan with foil and spray it with nonstick spray.
Mix brownie mix, oil, water and eggs until combined. Spread the batter in the prepared pan and set aside. See note below.
Beat cream cheese, butter and sweetened condensed milk until creamy. Add cornstarch, extracts, and egg and beat until smooth. Stir in the coconut gently. Spoon cheesecake batter on top of the brownie batter, making sure to cover all of the brownie batter.
Bake for 45-55 minutes. Cool on wire rack for one hour, then refrigerate 3-4 hours until completely chilled.
Place the chocolate chips, butter, and heavy cream in microwave safe bowl. Heat 45 seconds. Stir until completely melted and smooth. Spread the melted chocolate over the top of the chilled brownies. Refrigerate until set.
Notes: If you are opposed to slightly gooey brownies, bake the brownie layer for 15-20 minutes, then add the cheesecake layer and bake an additional 30 minutes.
Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/coconut-cream-cheesecake-brownies/?fbclid=IwAR37FkqdHEfcb6_xYYkW513oIkwfXV-wLZRoIFTmrG-X0fRHUrPnZqBOjA8
This Southern Pineapple Sunshine Cake is a doctored cake mix cake with pineapples, whipped topping, coconut and pecans!
Pre heat oven to 350.
In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, 1 cup milk, vegetable oil and eggs. Mix until well combined. Pour batter into a 9x13-inch baking dish or a 2-quart casserole dish.
Bake for 30-45 minutes or until done.
Heat crushed pineapple and sugar in a small sauce pan until hot and sugar is dissolved.
Once cake is baked, remove from oven, carefully stab top of cake with knife and pour pineapple mixture over top of warm cake. Spread all over top of cake.
Let cake and pineapple mixture completely cool before moving onto next step.
Whisk together 3 cups cold milk with vanilla pudding mix. Whisk until thick. Spread pudding over pineapple mixture. Spread whipped topping over pudding mixture. Top with shredded coconut and pecans.
Best if kept chilled until ready to serve.
Notes: The original recipe called for a 9x13-inch pan, but I made this in a 2-quart casserole dish and it came out perfectly. So either dish will work. If you bake this in a 2-quart casserole dish instead of a 9x13 it will be a bit thicker.
Source: www.bigbearswife.com/southern-pineapple-sunshine-cake/?fbclid=IwAR1-hEqwUvDVmgflByZICyhR1jbA3sX8G4Ve_byEDL4rtls41Dw1y1M0UAc
The incredible taste of your favorite carrot cake but in bar form or sheet cake! These Carrot Cake Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting are as easy as 1-2-3 and disappear just that quickly!
Cake:
Step One:
Step Two:
Step Three:
Cream Cheese Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine Step One ingredients. Add Step Two ingredients. Stir in Step Three ingredients.
Pour into a lightly greased or parchment lined 10x15-inch jelly roll pan.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely!
For the frosting: Beat the butter and cream cheese until nice and fluffy. Add in the vanilla and powdered sugar and beat until nice and smooth.
Spread on top of the cooled cake bars and serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container, in the refrigerator, for up to 3 days.
Notes: I have two 10x15 jelly roll pans and one fits inside the other so I know they are not all made the same size. When you are pouring the batter into the pan, if it looks like it's going to be a little too much, just put some of the batter aside and make a cupcake or two.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/carrot-cake-bars-with-cream-cheese-frosting/?fbclid=IwAR2SRKVgpq7pbWBsR1PZwkX9-BXPgRHBkxzpT3aO040uaND7n-SmjDquKm8
These easy PiÃ±a Colada Magic Bars marry the flavors of a PiÃ±a Colada with your favorite 7 layer bars. Soft and chewy with a taste of the tropics that everyone will love!
Preheat oven to 350.
Spray a 9x13 pan with baking spray and line with parchment. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Stir with a fork until combined. Press graham cracker mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan with a spatula or your fingers.
In a small bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and rum or rum extract. Gently whisk until thoroughly combined. Set aside.
Sprinkle coconut over the top of the crust, followed by the white chocolate chips, pineapple, and macadamia nuts.
Drizzle the sweetened condensed milk mixture evenly over the top.
Bake for 23 to 27 minutes keeping a close eye on the bars starting at 20 minutes. You'll know they are done when the edges lightly brown.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/pina-colada-magic-bars-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
