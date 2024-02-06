Cooking in a heat wave

As I am writing this recipe column for this week, it is so hot outside. When it is this hot, we might not feel like cooking. But the needs of our families require us to feed those we love. With that said, I started searching for new recipes that want to make me cook and try them because they sound good enough I can't resist.

I found a couple of salads, main dishes and desserts that I hope you'll want to beat the heat and try them.

Have fun cooking and stay cool!

Coleslaw Orzo Salad

A crunchy, light twist on orzo salad — this Coleslaw Orzo Salad is made with a light and tasty citrusy dressing, toasted almonds for crunch, and dried cranberries for a touch of sweetness.

Orzo Slaw:

1 cup orzo, uncooked

Water for cooking orzo

Salt for cooking orzo

3 cups coleslaw mix (a little more than half of a 14-16 ounce package)

About 1/3 cup slivered almonds

About 1/3 cup dried cranberries

2 scallions chopped

Orange Dressing:

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon honey or agave nectar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard or yellow mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt or more to taste

About 1/8 teaspoon pepper, or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 pinch red pepper flakes, or more to taste

Cook 1 cup of orzo according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cool water to cool the orzo completely.

While the orzo is cooking, prepare the dressing: In a large bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and mix. Taste and season with additional salt or pepper, if desired.

Add the coleslaw to the dressing and mix. Let sit while the orzo finishes cooking.

Dice the scallions. Toast the almonds in a large dry skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until they start to turn golden brown, stirring frequently.

Add the cooked, drained orzo to the large bowl with the coleslaw and dressing. Add the diced scallions, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries. Stir, and season with additional salt and pepper, if desired. Garnish with additional scallions, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries. Serve chilled or room temperature.

Notes: This salad will keep well in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Try these variations for this salad: Use cooked brown rice instead of orzo, Use whole wheat orzo or other pasta, Try toasted cashews instead of almonds, Use sesame oil instead of olive oil in the dressing, Add a squeeze of lime juice to the dressing, Use 2 teaspoons of honey instead of sugar in the dressing, Use purple cabbage slaw for an extra boost of antioxidants, Add cooked chicken, chickpeas, or tuna for a protein boost and to make this a more filling lunch or dinner salad.

Source: www.babaganosh.org/coleslaw-orzo-salad/

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

This hearty casserole has bacon, eggs, hash browns, and three different cheeses all baked into a comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd. Add in your favorite extra vegetables or meats to make it your own.

1 pound sliced bacon, diced

1 sweet onion, chopped

4 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

9 eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups small curd cottage cheese

1 1/4 cups shredded Swiss cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook and stir bacon and onion until bacon is evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain. Transfer bacon and onion to a large bowl. Stir in potatoes, eggs, Cheddar cheese, cottage cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you choose to add extra vegetables or cooked meats, do so at this time. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until eggs are set and cheese is melted, 45 to 50 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/229150/cheesy-amish-breakfast-casserole/

Butter Leaf Lettuce Summer Salad

For the Salad:

1 head butter leaf lettuce

1 small head radicchio, roughly shaven or chopped

2-3 soft boiled eggs

1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cob corn, boiled, kernels removed

1-2 radishes, finely sliced with mandolin

1/4 English cucumber

2 medium carrots, finely sliced

1/4 cup chopped chives

For the Honey Dijon Dressing:

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Salt to taste

Whisk together the ingredients for the dressing until emulsified, refrigerate until serving.

When ready to serve the salad, combine all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl or platter. Drizzle with dressing until desired amount.

Plate and serve well chilled,

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/butter-leaf-lettuce-summer-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1b9U73CyfvZXMjRQGqh3_b7S1CaB5rLsBOyk58Y68ffIskeMm9qgaWSQY

Cajun Shrimp And Corn Chowder

Cajun Shrimp and Corn Chowder is a hearty soup with chunks of potato and salty pieces of bacon. Serve with a crusty piece of bread for a comforting, hearty meal. While fresh corn is available, use fresh corn cut off the cob in this recipe.

8 slices bacon, chopped

1 pound medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, divided

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 medium red potato, cubed

3 cups frozen corn or fresh cut off the cob

2/3 cup heavy cream

2 green onions, sliced

Cook bacon in a large Dutch oven until crisp. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving bacon grease in the Dutch oven.

Add shrimp and 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning and cook until shrimp just turn pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. (they can be a little undercooked at this point. The heat from the chowder will continue to cook them when you add them back in.) Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon and set aside with bacon.

Add onion, red bell pepper, and celery to Dutch oven and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Sprinkle flour over veggies and cook and stir for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in broth.

Add remaining Cajun seasoning, thyme, black pepper, cubed potatoes, and corn. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in heavy cream and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in shrimp and bacon. Serve in bowls and garnish with green onion.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/cajun-shrimp-and-corn-chowder/?fbclid=IwAR0Q9Z7hbncvcAPlVK9VeByJ7RhVyd7pVsmD6H3Ks8MRdUPAaE07iCaFsDk

Lobster, Crab and Shrimp Macaroni and Cheese

1 pound penne pasta or large elbow pasta

3 cups whole milk

2 cups half and half

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup onion, diced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 to 2 cloves fresh garlic, finely minced

3 level tablespoons all purpose flour

Kosher salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons Grand Diamond all purpose seasoning

2 to 3 teaspoons hot sauce or Tabasco

1 to 2 teaspoons liquid crab boil, (optional) (careful, it can be spicy but it adds a nice seafood flavor)

3 cups (about 12 ounces) gouda cheese or Monterey Jack cheese, grated

3 cups (about 8 ounces) muenster cheese or mild cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup (a little less than 4 ounces) gruyere cheese, grated

1 pound shrimp, raw, deveined, tail removed, size 14-16 or 31-40

1/2 to 3/4 pound lobster, raw or pre-steamed, chopped into chunks (3 to 4 small lobster tails will do)

1/2 to 3/4 pound lump crab, your choice

Nonstick cooking spray, optional

Note: Store bought lobster that has been steamed/precooked along with your choice of lump crab meat works great for this recipe.

Prepare, chop, and dice all of the ingredients first. Grate all of the cheeses and toss together in one large bowl.

Season the shrimp and lobster. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a large stock pot, bring 3 quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Season the boiling water, with 3 tablespoons of salt. Cook until just al dente or 2 minutes short of the suggested cooking time on the package. Once done, drain the pasta, but do not rinse, and toss with 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil or vegetable oil to keep it from sticking together while the sauce is being cooked.

Preheat the milk and half and half together in the microwave, about 3 to 4 minutes. Next, in a large skillet melt the butter and olive oil together over medium-high heat. Add the onions and saute for about 3 to 4 minutes or until soft. Add and stir in the flour, cook for about 2 minutes. (This is a roux. Do not brown it.) Add the chopped garlic and thyme, cook for another minute.

Next, while whisking vigorously add all of the milk mixture to the roux. Whisk until the sauce is smooth and has no lumps. Once it's smooth, turn the heat down to medium heat. Add the salt, pepper, Grand Diamond All Purpose Seasoning, hot sauce, and optional liquid crab boil to taste. Simmer for about 5 to 8 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Whisk occasionally to keep it from sticking.

Next, add 3 cups of the grated chesses to the sauce (reserve 4 cups for layering), turn off the heat and stir just until the cheese melts and the sauce is combined. Stir in the drained pasta.

In a lightly sprayed 9Ã—13-inch baking dish, pour in half of the macaroni and cheese. Next, place the first layer of seafood, using half of each. Sprinkle 2 cups of the reserved cheeses. Add the next layer of macaroni and cheese, repeat layering of seafood, and top with the final 2 cups of cheese. Bake covered with aluminum foil at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Remove the cover and continue to bake for an additional 10 minutes or just until the cheese is fully melted and the seafood is fully cooked. Serve hot.

Note: This dish can be prepared and assemble a day in advance, covered, refrigerated, and baked off the following day. When reheating leftovers be sure to cover.

Source: tasty-recipes.me/lobster-crab-and-shrimp-macaroni-and-cheese/

Coconut Cream Cheesecake Brownies

The sweet layers in this Coconut Cream Cheesecake Brownies recipe will have you going back for more dessert in a hurry. Great treat for the chocolate and coconut lover in your life.