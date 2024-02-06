Column: Grateful moments from 2017

Through the good times and the stressful, I continue to be ecstatic and grateful for this position at the helm of our Flourish team at the Southeast Missourian. We've seen quite a few changes and moments of growth throughout this year, and are looking forward to tackling the challenges of the next.

I hope you're all as excited as I am for the hectic (but fun) whirlwind months ahead, full of wonderful family meals and holiday happenings that bring us together and warm our hearts.

Almost nothing compares to the time we are able to share with family and friends during the cooler months, sharing stories and grateful moments we've encountered during the year.

On my end, I have quite a lot to be grateful for this year. I hope you feel the same.

To start the year off (literally, Jan. 1!), my mom had her gallbladder removed, and the operation went perfectly. Since then she has been thriving and doing extremely well. For this I am incredibly grateful.