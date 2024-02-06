Column: Grateful moments from 2017

Through the good times and the stressful, I continue to be ecstatic and grateful for this position at the helm of our Flourish team at the Southeast Missourian. We've seen quite a few changes and moments of growth throughout this year, and are looking forward to tackling the challenges of the next.
I hope you're all as excited as I am for the hectic (but fun) whirlwind months ahead, full of wonderful family meals and holiday happenings that bring us together and warm our hearts.
Almost nothing compares to the time we are able to share with family and friends during the cooler months, sharing stories and grateful moments we've encountered during the year.
On my end, I have quite a lot to be grateful for this year. I hope you feel the same.
To start the year off (literally, Jan. 1!), my mom had her gallbladder removed, and the operation went perfectly. Since then she has been thriving and doing extremely well. For this I am incredibly grateful.
At the tail end of January, my second beautiful nephew, Mitchell, was born, and he is one of the happiest, chubbiest blessings I could have ever hoped for -- right there with my first nephew, Nathan. For them I am grateful.
My Grandma Marie turned 80 this year, my Aunt Alice turned 70, and my brother Lance turned 30, rounding out a year of milestone birthdays for some of the most important people in my life. For them I am grateful.
I have been able to travel and take several trips this year with friends, family and my boyfriend. All of which are experiences that have enriched my work and personal life and allowed for a nice break from the everyday. For these I am grateful.
What are you most grateful for this year?
Take the opportunity this season to spend time with the ones you love and share your experiences from the year -- I can't believe it's almost 2018 already! My wish for all of you, Flourishtas, is for a happy and safe holiday season filled with comfort and joy. And for that, I will most certainly be grateful.
