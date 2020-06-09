Club news 9-6-20

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Aug. 11 at the home of Sue Jones for its annual International Dinner. Authentic dishes from Uganda were prepared for the meal by club members. Recipe booklets were made for each member by Jones. Guests for the meal were Dean Jones and Don Niswonger.

Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the meeting. Members read the Club Collect. The devotion was given by the hostess entitled "God grant us hope." Roll call was answered by giving a fact about the country of Uganda. Jones read the July minutes and they were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

New Business:

Klaproth reported she had contacted Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau concerning a back-to-school party for the residents. Ice cream and various toppings were to be delivered to the center by Donna Woolsey and Klaproth on Aug. 19.

The slate of officers for 2021 will be: Klaproth, president; Woolsey, vice president; Jones, secretary/reporter; Pender, treasurer; Darlene McCain, games/songs; and Shirley Heise, cards/flowers.