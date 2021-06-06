Club news 6-6-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on May 24 at Sedona Bistro with 12 members present. Guests were Karen Menard, Becky Miller and Cindy Beussink.
Patty Taylor presided over the meeting.
Thank-you notes were received from Marsha Parrish for being chosen woman of the year, Carole Calvin for her gifts as outgoing president and Martha Slaten for the yellow rose she received upon the passing of her mother-in-law, Ruth Slaten.
A report was given on the Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting held on May 12 at the home of Debbie Balsano. The next council meeting will be held on Sept. 7. Council officers will be elected at this meeting.
The chapter dinners out will be June 17, July 15 and July 19 at 6 p.m. The location will be determined later.
A chapter wedding gift basket was presented to Vicki Connell-McKinney for her grandson's upcoming wedding.
Judie Herbst presented Calvin with the first ever award of distinction awarded by the chapter for always going above and beyond for the benefit of Beta Sigma Phi and the chapter. It was a well deserved honor.
Following the meeting secret pals were revealed and new secret pals were drawn for the coming year.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.