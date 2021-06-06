All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJune 5, 2021

Club news 6-6-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on May 24 at Sedona Bistro with 12 members present. Guests were Karen Menard, Becky Miller and Cindy Beussink. Patty Taylor presided over the meeting. Thank-you notes were received from Marsha Parrish for being chosen woman of the year, Carole Calvin for her gifts as outgoing president and Martha Slaten for the yellow rose she received upon the passing of her mother-in-law, Ruth Slaten...

Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on May 24 at Sedona Bistro with 12 members present. Guests were Karen Menard, Becky Miller and Cindy Beussink.

Patty Taylor presided over the meeting.

Thank-you notes were received from Marsha Parrish for being chosen woman of the year, Carole Calvin for her gifts as outgoing president and Martha Slaten for the yellow rose she received upon the passing of her mother-in-law, Ruth Slaten.

A report was given on the Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting held on May 12 at the home of Debbie Balsano. The next council meeting will be held on Sept. 7. Council officers will be elected at this meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The chapter dinners out will be June 17, July 15 and July 19 at 6 p.m. The location will be determined later.

A chapter wedding gift basket was presented to Vicki Connell-McKinney for her grandson's upcoming wedding.

Judie Herbst presented Calvin with the first ever award of distinction awarded by the chapter for always going above and beyond for the benefit of Beta Sigma Phi and the chapter. It was a well deserved honor.

Following the meeting secret pals were revealed and new secret pals were drawn for the coming year.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy