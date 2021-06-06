Club news 6-6-21

Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on May 24 at Sedona Bistro with 12 members present. Guests were Karen Menard, Becky Miller and Cindy Beussink.

Patty Taylor presided over the meeting.

Thank-you notes were received from Marsha Parrish for being chosen woman of the year, Carole Calvin for her gifts as outgoing president and Martha Slaten for the yellow rose she received upon the passing of her mother-in-law, Ruth Slaten.

A report was given on the Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting held on May 12 at the home of Debbie Balsano. The next council meeting will be held on Sept. 7. Council officers will be elected at this meeting.