Club news 5-25-24

__Town & Country FCE Minutes__
​
The Town and Country FCE club met Saturday, May 18, at Red Lobster in Cape Girardeau for lunch and a short business meeting. The meeting was called to order by Mary Klaproth, president. She reported that Lois Sebaugh had delivered 26 “Books for Newborns” to Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
The following announcements were made:
The club hosted an end-of-school party at Parkview State School on Monday, May 20. Ice cream cups were donated by Prairie Farms Dairy for the event. After the party at Parkview, club members delivered two box fans to the Salvation Army to be given to those in need.
The club will plant flowers in their flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson on Saturday, June 1.
Linda Thompson and Klaproth attended the signing of the Proclamation for Day of the Family on Monday, May 6.
Cape County Council meeting will be held at the extension center at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
The club picnic will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the extension center on the lower level of the building. Each member is to bring a covered dish to the event and table service items and drinks for the club members and their guests.
The next club meeting will be the club’s 58th anniversary on Thursday, June 13. Darlene McCain and Donna Woolsey are in charge of arrangements for the celebration. Final plans will be announced at a later date.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.