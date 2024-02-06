Club news 5-25-24

__Town & Country FCE Minutes__

​

The Town and Country FCE club met Saturday, May 18, at Red Lobster in Cape Girardeau for lunch and a short business meeting. The meeting was called to order by Mary Klaproth, president. She reported that Lois Sebaugh had delivered 26 “Books for Newborns” to Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

The following announcements were made:

The club hosted an end-of-school party at Parkview State School on Monday, May 20. Ice cream cups were donated by Prairie Farms Dairy for the event. After the party at Parkview, club members delivered two box fans to the Salvation Army to be given to those in need.