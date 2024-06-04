Club news 4-6-24

__Cape Girardeau County FCE Council__

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council “All Clubs Day” was held Thursday, March 28, at the University of Missouri Extension Center. President Mary Klaproth presided. The devotion, “The Gardner” was presented by Agnes Wachter of Cheerful Country Doers Club.

Roll call was taken by Judie Herbst, Cape County Recording Secretary. Attending were members of Cheerful Country Doers, Kage, Lamplighters, Town and Country and Oak Ridge Clubs, totaling 24 members.

The minutes and treasurer's reports were given.

Suggestions were made for fundraisers including the 10% day options at several places. The Acee Gas/Convenience Store in Gordonville, Pumps 1 and 2, will participate beginning Tuesday, June 25. All members are encouraged to participate at Acee’s for the month.

The Spring District Meeting of 2024 will be held Tuesday, April 23, at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Poplar Bluff. Registration forms were distributed. The RSVP date is Monday, April 15. Cape Girardeau County is responsible for roll call, drawing for door prizes, and the 50/50 fund raiser at the meeting. All members are to bring a silent auction item. Several members will receive their state membership certificates at this time.

The “Day of the Family” will be held in May. Kara Clark Summers is in charge.

Jo Ann Hahs reported on the Autism Blanket Project for 2023. 88 blankets, 38 lap pads and five snakes were made by 37 members and two guests in two work sessions, plus private “at home” sessions by members. A motion was made and seconded to continue this project. It was voted on and approved. Just the construction costs of this project were $2,336.50. A date for the next workshop will be set at a later date.