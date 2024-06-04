Club news 4-6-24

__Cape Girardeau County FCE Council__
The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council “All Clubs Day” was held Thursday, March 28, at the University of Missouri Extension Center. President Mary Klaproth presided. The devotion, “The Gardner” was presented by Agnes Wachter of Cheerful Country Doers Club.
Roll call was taken by Judie Herbst, Cape County Recording Secretary. Attending were members of Cheerful Country Doers, Kage, Lamplighters, Town and Country and Oak Ridge Clubs, totaling 24 members.
The minutes and treasurer's reports were given.
Suggestions were made for fundraisers including the 10% day options at several places. The Acee Gas/Convenience Store in Gordonville, Pumps 1 and 2, will participate beginning Tuesday, June 25. All members are encouraged to participate at Acee’s for the month.
The Spring District Meeting of 2024 will be held Tuesday, April 23, at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Poplar Bluff. Registration forms were distributed. The RSVP date is Monday, April 15. Cape Girardeau County is responsible for roll call, drawing for door prizes, and the 50/50 fund raiser at the meeting. All members are to bring a silent auction item. Several members will receive their state membership certificates at this time.
The “Day of the Family” will be held in May. Kara Clark Summers is in charge.
Jo Ann Hahs reported on the Autism Blanket Project for 2023. 88 blankets, 38 lap pads and five snakes were made by 37 members and two guests in two work sessions, plus private “at home” sessions by members. A motion was made and seconded to continue this project. It was voted on and approved. Just the construction costs of this project were $2,336.50. A date for the next workshop will be set at a later date.
A thank -you note was received from Brook Thompson for the 2023 Scholarship. Thompson attends Mississippi State University. FCE Member Scholarship applications are available for the Alumni Conference, State Conference and the MAFCE Conference.
The morning program was presented by Carla Jordan, Director of the History Center. It was a very interesting program and we learned a lot about the History Center and what it offers that a lot of us did not know.
Lunch was catered by Town and Country Club and they also led the noon prayer.
The afternoon program, “Three Old Men with Guitars and a Friend” was very enjoyable: Phil Freeman, George Cosby, Charlie Ireland, Alice McFarland. They played and sang a variety of gospel and country songs, and members were invited to sing along.
Silent auction items were distributed with funds going to Cape Girardeau County FCE.
Door prizes were Easter Bunny Baskets filled with goodies.
The meeting was adjourned after reciting the Club Collect.
The next Cape Girardeau County Council Meeting will be held Thursday, June 6, at the extension center.
