Club news 4-20-24

Members were reminded to sign up for the Spring District meeting to be held Tuesday, April 23 at the Chamber of Commerce office in Poplar Bluff. Town and Country is responsible to donate a door prize. Cape Girardeau County has been selected to handle the 50/50 drawing and roll call at the meeting.

Cape County FCE will sponsor a 10% Tuesday on Tuesday, May 7 at Jimmy Johns in Jackson to benefit the county treasury. Members were reminded to stop by and pick up a sandwich that day.

The Community Counseling Center will host an anniversary luncheon on Friday, May 10. Vice president, Donna Woolsey is scheduled to attend the luncheon.

The weighted blanket project has been approved to continue in 2024.

The program on being a food saver was given by Thompson. The door prize was won by Thompson. Club out will be at Grecian Steak House at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27.

After the business meeting club members affixed labels on 26 books to be donated to Mercy Hospital Southeast for the club’s yearly project, “Books for Newborns.” Seabaugh is in charge of delivering the books to the hospital.

The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at the home of Judy Niswonger. Jones will give the program.