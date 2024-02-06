Club news 4-20-24

__Town & Country FCE Club__
The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, April 11 at the home of Shirley Heise.
Pledges to the American and the State of Missouri flags were recited in unison by club members. Darlene McCain presented a game, Spring Trivia. Sue Jones won the game.
Roll call and minutes from March were read by Jones, secretary. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural women were collected.
Mary Klaproth, president, opened the business meeting thanking Darlene McCain, Donna Woolsey, Lois Seabaugh and herself for delivering Easter treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. She also thanked Jones, Thompson, Woolsey, and herself for helping with the St Patrick’s Day party at Parkview State School. She thanked everyone who assisted with the All Clubs Day meeting we hosted and Dean Jones for picking up chicken at Food Giant for the noon meal.
Members were reminded to sign up for the Spring District meeting to be held Tuesday, April 23 at the Chamber of Commerce office in Poplar Bluff. Town and Country is responsible to donate a door prize. Cape Girardeau County has been selected to handle the 50/50 drawing and roll call at the meeting.
Cape County FCE will sponsor a 10% Tuesday on Tuesday, May 7 at Jimmy Johns in Jackson to benefit the county treasury. Members were reminded to stop by and pick up a sandwich that day.
The Community Counseling Center will host an anniversary luncheon on Friday, May 10. Vice president, Donna Woolsey is scheduled to attend the luncheon.
The weighted blanket project has been approved to continue in 2024.
The program on being a food saver was given by Thompson. The door prize was won by Thompson. Club out will be at Grecian Steak House at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27.
After the business meeting club members affixed labels on 26 books to be donated to Mercy Hospital Southeast for the club’s yearly project, “Books for Newborns.” Seabaugh is in charge of delivering the books to the hospital.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, at the home of Judy Niswonger. Jones will give the program.