Club news 11-22-23

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE club met Thursday, Nov. 9, at the home of Donna Woolsey. Members recited The Pledges to the US flag, Missouri State flag and The National FCE Creed in unison.

The devotion, "All She Had" was given by the hostess. Roll call was given by Sue Jones. The minutes were read from the October meeting. They were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Linda Thompson, treasurer. The report was approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women of America were collected.

Darlene McCain presented a game to play.

An open house was held at the History Center on Saturday, Oct. 18 in recognition of NAFCE week. Lois Seabaugh, McCain, Woolsey, Thompson and Klaproth delivered treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center Tuesday, Oct. 24. Afterward, members went to Rosita's Pizza to support 10% Tuesday to benefit the Cape County FCE.

A Halloween party was given for the students at Parkview Sate School on Friday, Oct. 27. Weighted-blanket day was Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. FCE members made 47 blankets, 14 lap pads and five neck snakes. The items were delivered to the Easter Seals Autism Center and Blue Sky/Autism Center in Cape Girardeau Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The club erected the club's Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Saturday, Nov. 18. Shirley Heise made a motion seconded by Seabaugh to send $25 each to the Tree of Lights and the Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army. The motion passed.