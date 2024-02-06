Club news 11-22-23

The Town & Country FCE club met Thursday, Nov. 9, at the home of Donna Woolsey. Members recited The Pledges to the US flag, Missouri State flag and The National FCE Creed in unison.
The devotion, "All She Had" was given by the hostess. Roll call was given by Sue Jones. The minutes were read from the October meeting. They were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Linda Thompson, treasurer. The report was approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women of America were collected.
Darlene McCain presented a game to play.
An open house was held at the History Center on Saturday, Oct. 18 in recognition of NAFCE week. Lois Seabaugh, McCain, Woolsey, Thompson and Klaproth delivered treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center Tuesday, Oct. 24. Afterward, members went to Rosita's Pizza to support 10% Tuesday to benefit the Cape County FCE.
A Halloween party was given for the students at Parkview Sate School on Friday, Oct. 27. Weighted-blanket day was Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. FCE members made 47 blankets, 14 lap pads and five neck snakes. The items were delivered to the Easter Seals Autism Center and Blue Sky/Autism Center in Cape Girardeau Wednesday, Nov. 1.
The club erected the club's Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Saturday, Nov. 18. Shirley Heise made a motion seconded by Seabaugh to send $25 each to the Tree of Lights and the Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army. The motion passed.
The December council meeting will be held Thursday, Dec.7. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of the Extension Center. Woolsey will receive a 10-year membership pin and Heise will receive a 5-year membership pin. Cost of the meal will be $9 catered by The Pub in Frohna, Missouri. The Oak Ridge FCE Club will provide desserts. Eight members of Town and Country are planning to attend.
Club members will travel to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, to attend the Christmas Variety Show at the Badgett Theater. The show will start at 2 p.m. Members will meet to carpool to the outing.
Membeers have collected toys to be taken to Jackson Police Department after setting up the Christmas display in Jackson City Park.
It has been decided to not provide treats for each other at the Christmas party. Just bring your Secret Pal gift.
Klaproth asked if members wanted to keep the same community projects in 2024. It was decided to do so.
Club Out was held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at Tree Top Restaurant in Pocahantas.
The program was given by Seabaugh on food for health.
The next meeting will be our Christmas party on Dec. 14. Brenda Pender and Darlene McCain are in charge of the arrangements. Bring candy for Christmas treat bags for the students at Cottonwood Treatment Center. The Christmas party will be held at noon at Delmonico's in Jackson.
