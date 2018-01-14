All sections
FeaturesJanuary 13, 2018

Club news 1-14-18

John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, supports four schools for Good Citizen recognition. They are judged by outside judges and one is picked to represent their school and John Guild chapter at the State DAR Conference in the spring. These students are Jade Samanta, Saxony Lutheran High School; Margo Motes, Jackson High School; Mollie Welker, Meadow Heights High School; Hannah Scott, Woodland High School...

Shown from left are: Jade Samanta, Margo Motes, Mollie Welker, Hannah Stroder and Barbie Stroder, Good Citizen chairman.
Shown from left are: Jade Samanta, Margo Motes, Mollie Welker, Hannah Stroder and Barbie Stroder, Good Citizen chairman.
Submitted photo
John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, supports four schools for Good Citizen recognition. They are judged by outside judges and one is picked to represent their school and John Guild chapter at the State DAR Conference in the spring. These students are Jade Samanta, Saxony Lutheran High School; Margo Motes, Jackson High School; Mollie Welker, Meadow Heights High School; Hannah Scott, Woodland High School.

All were honored at a banquet and recognized for their outstanding contributions and given a pin, certificate and monetary gift. Their parents were in attendance for this special attendance as well. DAR members are always proud of the wonderful young students who will be our future leaders.

Community
