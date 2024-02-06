Children beautify refrigerators and kitchens on a regular basis with colorful artwork for family and friends.

Michael Snider is pictured with his father, Christopher, his mother, Lauren, Clippard Elementary art teacher Kim Holman and Missouri state Sen. Wayne Wallingford at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Submitted photo

Seven-year-old Michael Snider, a second-grader at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, is no exception.

However, one of Michael's works has found an even bigger audience. A copy of his colorful creation "Crazy Chicken on the Crazy Farm" hangs in a hallway of the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The mix of watercolors, crayon and construction paper represent District 27, chosen by state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, and is one of 34 district winners in the Senate Art Exhibit.

Michael Snider poses with a medal and his art Monday in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Michael produced it over a period of about "three or four weeks" in the art class of teacher Kim Holman, who assigned her Thursday morning students to create pictures based on the children's book "The Chicken Chasing Queen of Lamar County."

While he said he liked his finished work when he handed it in, Michael didn't anticipate the accolades.

"I didn't know I was going to get an award for it or have it hung up in the Capitol," he said.

And he didn't know he'd get a medal, which he received when he was accompanied by his younger brother Matthew, parents -- Lauren and Christopher -- grandparents and Holman to Jefferson City for a Senate ceremony March 16.

"He likes to draw, create and build, and he's always been very good at that," Lauren Snider said. "He's always had an eye for that. We didn't even know his teacher submitted his artwork, initially. And then she told us she had done that, and then a few weeks later she told us that he had won for our district. It was kind of news to us. We didn't know what kind of art it was."

Art hangs on display in the Snider house Monday in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Michael used a pallet of water colors on a chicken, which is in the forefront of a farm scene.

"I wanted it to be colorful," Michael said.