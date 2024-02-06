Clifford, everybody's favorite big red dog, gets a reboot

NEW YORK -- Who's your favorite big red dog? If you have one, chances are his name is Clifford.

Scholastic Entertainment is rebooting the TV series about the giant dog with an equally large heart this week on Amazon Prime Video and PBS, the latter his home since the early aughts.

The new show offers more diversity among the human characters and puts Clifford's beloved 7-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth, front and center in his Birdwell Island adventures.

Each episode will include an original song in a range of genres sung by the new main voice artists, 13-year-old Hannah Levinson for Emily Elizabeth and 27-year-old Adam Sanders reprising Clifford, who was once voiced by John Ritter.

Clifford and his positive life lessons have never gone away in video and book form around the globe, since Scholastic Inc. published Norman Bridwell's first story in 1963, helping to launch the company as a premier publisher of children's and young adult fare.

The TV series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" has been on a break at PBS for new episodes since his puppy prequel ended in 2006. The original show premiered in 2000 and ended in 2003, though Clifford has been rerun through the years on TV, along with videos on streaming platforms.

"We know from research that the show's focus on life lessons is exactly what today's families are seeking. Research shows that parents' No. 1 concern today is whether their kids will develop character skills, like kindness, honesty and empathy," said Lesli Rotenberg, chief programming executive and general manager for children's media and education at PBS.

In the new series, Clifford and Emily speak to each other, but only when they're alone. Clifford and his dog pals had always chatted using words instead of woofs, but he was all dog with humans in his past TV life.

"We really wanted to build up the friendship between Clifford and Emily Elizabeth," said Caitlin Friedman, senior vice president and general manager of Scholastic Entertainment. "And we wanted to bring her more into the adventures. It used to be that Clifford and his dog friends would have their own story and she would dip in and out."

The look of Clifford hasn't changed much. His fur is more textured to make him fluffier and he has a bigger, rounder face.

As for the stories, they're "a little more empowering for girls, as well as for boys," said Iole Lucchese, president of Scholastic Entertainment and chief strategy officer for Scholastic Inc. "We want to make sure that every child can see themselves in Birdwell Island."

At least one child is already thrilled.