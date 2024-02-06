Christmas cookies galore

It is Christmas cookie baking season and I'm making my list and checking it twice. Of course I have several cookies that are a tradition for my family and I make them every year. These recipes are included here today. But I always like to try a new recipe or two each year and we deicide if its a keeper or can be filed away.
This is always a hard column to do because I want to include so many recipes, but time and space do not allow. So I will share these with you today and begin looking for recipes for next year's cookie column.
Be sure to go online to see the many, many more recipes I am passing along to you today. You won't want to miss all of the great recipes near the end of this column.
Happy cookie baking, everyone!
My sister Barb is the very best at making these little treats. She makes them small with lots of powdered sugar, and just the right size to pop into your mouth in one bite.
Our son got married this past summer. She made almost 2,000 for his wedding weekend, and they were amazing.
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and the vanilla in large bowl. Stir in flour, nuts and salt until dough holds together.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place about 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake eight to 10 minutes or until set but not brown. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool slightly on wire rack.
Roll warm cookies in powdered sugar; cool on wire rack. Roll in powdered sugar again.
Notes: Similar cookies are called snowballs or a version that's filled with rich pine nuts can also be called Russian Tea Cakes.
Tea cakes are rich, crumbly, and a style of bite-sized shortbread. Short doughs refer to tender cookies and pastries that are influenced by the ratio of fat and flour.
Vary the texture and flavor by playing with different nuts. Cashew, hazelnut, pecans or walnuts are good choices, especially if toasted and finely ground before mixing into the dough.
Another favorite from my Aunt Celeste Powell, the "crinkle" in this recipe's name comes from their distinctive crackle-top. The look is achieved through the transformation of sugar-coated dough balls into distinctively textured cookies. Not only are chocolate crinkle cookies beautiful to look at, they're the perfect combination of chocolatey taste and chewy texture.
In large bowl, mix oil, chocolate, granulated sugar and vanilla. Stir in eggs, one at a time. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Cover; refrigerate at least three hours.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease cookie sheet with shortening or cooking spray.
Drop dough by teaspoonfuls into powdered sugar; roll around to coat and shape into balls. Place about 2 inches apart on cookie sheets.
Bake nine to 11 minutes or until edges are set. Immediately remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks.
Notes: Because this dough is a dark, use your fingertip to check for doneness and err on the side of removing them from the oven a tad early rather than risk overbaking them.
Use baking parchment to line your baking sheets (instead of shortening or cooking spray) to make removing the warm cookies a breeze. You can reuse the sheets multiple times before recycling or composting them.
This recipe is from my husband's grandmother, Iva Cossou. I love these cookies and have enjoyed them the past 30 Christmases and I look forward to them every year. These are really, really good cookies if you love coconut.
In large bowl put all dry ingredients:
In another bowl cream together:
Beat this shortening mixture well then add wet ingredients to dry and mix well. Drop onto cookie sheets with parchment paper and press down slightly and press cut glazed cherries on top (cut cherries into four pieces or in half).
Bake in 350-degree oven until very lightly golden. Keep an eye on them around 10 minutes so they don't get too done.
When I think of Christmas cookies I think of my mom making these for us every year. I always loved helping her roll the cookies in the freshly picked out pecans and then filling them with seedless red raspberry jam. This cookie brings such sweet memories to me.
Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy, add well beaten egg yolk, and stir in flour. Chill dough. Pinch off small pieces and roll into small balls, dip in slightly beaten egg white, then into chopped pecans. Bake in 360 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove; make an indentation or depression in center, then return to oven for 4 to 6 minutes. Cool, and then fill top indention with seedless red raspberry jelly. Makes 2 dozen 1-1/2 inch diameter cookies.
Another great recipe from my mom. She made these every year and she made lots of them. We would watch them very carefully not to let them brown but to just get done but not brown and that kept them from drying out or getting hard. These are another favorite of mine.
Cream together butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Add oil, egg and vanilla; mix well. Mix together flour, salt, cream of tartar and baking soda; add to creamed mixture. Stir well or beat with electric mixer.
Add crisp rice cereal, coconut, oats and pecans, stirring in by hand until well mixed.
Drop by teaspoonfuls on slightly-greased cookie sheets, or parchment lined sheets, leaving some space between.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes, until just barely done and just barely very light brown.
This is a large recipe and makes a large batch of cookies.
This is the recipe my sister Barb uses for her delicious cookies. She often makes up a double or triple batch and keeps to have in the refrigerator, and she can roll and cut a batch or two to take to parties or gatherings as she needs, so they are fresh baked. A little icing and colored sugar or colored icing and a couple of dozen cookies are ready to go very quickly.
Cream together shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add cream and mix well. Add vanilla and mix well. Add flour sifted with baking powder and salt and mix well. Chill mixture about 30 minutes. Roll dough, small amounts at a time, on lightly floured surface into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake in 400 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes, depending on size of cookie. I don't allow them to get brown at all. When they puff up and start to fall, I take them out. Cool on racks and decorate as desired.
Just a note to you: Sometimes I just sprinkle colored sugar on these before I bake them and when they come out of the oven, they are done. I also bake ahead and freeze these and when I need a platter of cookies, I pull them out, decorate them and I'm done!
This another favorite of mine. I got this recipe from a magazine several years ago and I've made it so many times and we really like them. I have added a few mini chocolate chips and we like them that way, too.
Caramel Bits give these cookies great flavor and chewy texture. Take care to follow recipe directions when baking: caramel bits melt quickly.
In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, the baking powder, cinnamon and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the remaining flour. Stir in oats, caramel baking bits and pecans.
Using a small ice-cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop 1-1/2 inch mounds of dough 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt.
Bake in a 350 oven for 11 to 12 minutes, until the edges are light brown. The centers will look undercooked. Cool on cookie sheets for 3 to 4 minutes or until cookies can be easily removed. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Yield: about 48 cookies.
Every year we get together with the Dumeys and bake Christmas cookies and one year we lost control and didn't know when to stop. We made 22 different recipes that year and we had plenty of cookies to share around.
This lemon cookie is one we make every year and it is one of my favorites, as I love anything lemon.
For the cookies:
For the filling:
In large bowl, beat butter, 1/3 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla with mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in flour until dough forms. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls.
Place balls 2 inches apart. Press thumb or wine cork into center of each ball to make indentation.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until very light golden brown. Remove to cooling racks and cool completely, about 30 minutes.
In 1-quart saucepan, heat all filling ingredients over low heat about 25 minutes, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Cool about 15 minutes.
Fill each thumbprint with rounded 1/4 teaspoon filling. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon powdered sugar over cookies.
This recipe is from my Aunt Celeste Powell. She was a wonderful baker and I'm so happy I was able to enjoy many of her treats over the years.
Mix Well
Add in:
Form into small balls. Dust with powdered sugar. Place onto cookie sheet. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake 8 to 10 minutes until light just barely brown on bottom. Cool a little and re-dust with powdered sugar. Store in an airtight container.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Parchment paper works best for these. You can use the same sheet multiple times.
Place brown sugar, butter, corn syrup and egg in a large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until well combined. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix again to combine. Stir in the chocolate chips and toffee bits until just incorporated.
Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto baking sheets, leaving about two inches in between each cookie. Bake 10 to 11 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Cool on the sheet for a few minutes before removing them to a cookie rack or platter to allow to cool completely.
For The Cookies:
For The Rolling Sugar:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make orange sugar.
Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the 2 together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on baking sheet and flatten slightly.
Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cornstarch, and salt until combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together sugars, coconut oil, apple butter, pumpkin and vanilla until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Gently, stir in butterscotch chips.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. If you leave it in longer like several hours to overnight, you may need to let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping and baking.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with silpat or parchment paper. Use a small cookie scoop to transfer dough to baking sheet.
Bake until edges are lightly golden and cookies are just set, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.
For the Pecan Sandies:
For the Praline Filling:
For the Pecan Sandies: Cream butter, sugar and vanilla. Add flour until well blended. Stir in pecans; mix well. Chill for 30 minutes.
Roll into 1-inch balls; place on a greased baking sheet. Lightly press and slightly flatten.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottom edges are golden brown.
After 10 minutes of baking take cookies out and with the bottom portion of a teaspoon measuring spoon make a dent in the cookie. Return to the oven to complete baking.
Cool on wire rack.
For Praline Filling: Bring the brown sugar, whipping cream and butter to a boil in a 1-quart pan over medium heat, stirring often. Boil, stirring occasionally, 1 minute; remove from heat. Gradually whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Let stand 5 minutes, whisking occasionally.
Using a teaspoon measuring spoon, pour into indentation on cookie.
Note: This recipe makes more than you will need for the cookie recipe, so either make more cookies or freeze it for some other time like for more cookies or for maple bars.
Soft, puffy, melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookies, with touches of vanilla, cherry, and almond, and a thick cherry-almond icing. These Cherry Almond Amish Sugar Cookies are guaranteed to be a smash hit for the holidays and are simple to make, foolproof, and a batch goes a long way.
For cookies:
For icing:
For cookies: As noted above, drain the maraschino cherries, reserving the juice (!), finely mince the cherries, and then pat/squeeze VERY dry. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, oil, and sugars until combined. Beat in eggs, almond extract, cherry extract, and minced cherries.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture, beating until just combined after each addition. Do not overmix.
Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets.
Bake at 375 for 8 to 11 minutes, or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned.
Remove to wire racks to cool.
For icing: Whisk together butter, maraschino cherry juice, and extracts. Stir in 4 cups powdered sugar, mixing until smooth. Add additional maraschino cherry juice or powdered sugar, as needed, to achieve a thick, but spreadable consistency. It should be thicker than a glaze, and it shouldn't run off the cookie, but should be easily spreadable.
Frost cookies, sprinkle with slivered almonds, decorate with additional sprinkles, if desired, and allow to set.
Notes: These are good for at least a week, but best within the first 3 days. After 3 days, they get crumbly and a bit on the drier side, but still a delicious cookie though.
These freeze really well! Iced or plain, they freeze beautifully.
Soft, puffy sugar cookies that melt-in-your-mouth, crammed with dried cranberries and fresh orange peel, these Cranberry Orange Sugar Cookies deserve a spot on your holiday cookie trays. These Cranberry Orange Sugar Cookies are topped with a thick layer of fresh orange icing and a sprinkling of more cranberries.
For cookies:
For icing:
For cookies: In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chopped cranberries and Grand Marnier, tossing to coat. Microwave on high for 1 minute, stir, and microwave an additional 30 seconds. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, oil, and sugars until combined. Beat in eggs, vanilla, and orange zest.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar.
Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture, beating until just combined. Do not overmix.
Drain cranberries of any remaining liqueur, and pat dry. Beat cranberries into cookie dough until just combined.
Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets.
Bake at 375 for 8-11 minutes, or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together all icing ingredients until smooth. Add additional powdered sugar, if needed, to achieve desired consistency. Icing should be thick, but spreadable, and not run off the cookie. Spread over cookies, sprinkle with chopped cranberries, and allow to set.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, combine butter, oil, and vanilla. Mash until butter is soft. Add in sugars and stir to cream them together, and then stir in an egg.
In a separate bowl, combine oats and hot water and let it sit for 5 minutes until oats are slightly softened. Add them to the wet mixture.
Add in flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt, and stir to combine it all with the wet mixture. Add in your mix-ins (no more than 1 cup of total assorted mix-ins).
Refrigerate dough for at least 10 minutes.
Measure out tablespoon-sized cookies, and bake them onto parchment lined cookie sheets for 12 minutes, or until the bottoms are lightly golden.
Let the cookies cool fully before removing them from the baking sheet.
Note: Skipping steps to allow the oats to absorb moisture, or letting the dough sit before baking, may result in flatter cookies.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside.
In a medium sized bowl add butter and sugars, cream together. Cream for 3 minutes with a electric mixer until it is light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time to the butter mix.
Mix to combine. Add vanilla extract to butter mixture; cream 2 more minutes.
Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture slowly, and mix until combined. Stir in the blueberries and white chocolate chips.
Use a large cookie scoop and place the cookie balls onto the baking sheet.
Bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.
Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool. Place the cookies on a separate tray or cookie rack.
Coconut macadamia nut cookies feature golden crisp edges, sweet soft centers, flecks of coconut, and chunks of big buttery macadamia nuts and a white chocolate drizzle!
Whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside.
Whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract together until combined. Pour into dry ingredients and mix everything together until completely combined. Fold in the macadamia nuts and coconut. (You can use a mixer for this step if needed.)
Cover and chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 4 days. If chilling for longer than 2 hours, allow to sit at room temperature for at least 20-30 minutes before rolling and baking because the dough will be quite hard.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1 /2 tablespoons of dough per cookie, and arrange 3 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 12-13 minutes or until lightly browned on the sides. The centers will look soft.
Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the optional white chocolate drizzle: Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 15-second increments, stopping and stirring after each until completely smooth. Drizzle over cookies. Allow chocolate to set completely, about 30 minutes.
Note: Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Make Ahead Instructions: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Allow to come to room temperature then continue with baking instructions.
Baked cookies, with or without white chocolate drizzle, freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw. Click here for my tips and tricks on freezing cookie dough.
Macadamia Nuts: Salted dry-roasted macadamia nuts are desired, but you can use unsalted, raw, and/or whichever macadamia nuts you love most.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.
In large bowl, beat softened butter and sugars with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon about 1 minute or until fluffy, scraping side of bowl occasionally.
Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir in flour mixture just until blended (dough will be stiff). Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.
Onto ungreased cookie sheets, drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown (centers will be soft). Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store covered in airtight container.
These heavenly Lemon Coconut Clouds are lighter than air and have just the right amount of tropical flavor to make you feel like you're on a private island soaking in the sunshine and the breeze.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat 2 baking sheets with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat all ingredients except confectioners' sugar with an electric mixer; mix well.
Place confectioners' sugar in a shallow dish. Roll a heaping teaspoonful of dough in sugar. Place on prepared baking sheets.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until light brown around edges. Let cool 5 minutes then remove to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bow, whisk together the dry ingredients, flour, soda, salt, powder. Set aside. In a larger bowl, whisk together the melted butter, and olive oil. Whisk eggs in one at a time. Stir in vanilla.
With a wooden spoon, slowly add the dry mixture to the wet. Mix well then add the chocolate chips, Hershey bar chunks and caramel bits.
Form into 2 tablespoon balls, or use a cookie scoop. Place the on the cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the heel of your hand. Sprinkle with Maldon salt or Kosher salt.
Bake for 9 minutes being very careful not to overbake. They will not get very brown on top, and will be lightly brown around the edges.
Makes about 30 cookies.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover cookie sheets with parchment paper.
In large bowl with mixer beat butter until smooth and creamy. Beat in almond extract and powdered sugar. Turn mixer to stir or low and slowly add flour mixing in until incorporated. Mix in maraschino cherry juice and maraschino cherries. Stir in chocolate chips.
Roll into 1-inch balls and place on parchment paper. Spray bottom the of a glass with non stick cooking spray and flatten balls. You will need to spray glass several times.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing cookies to cookie cooling racks.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease cookie sheets.
Combine dry ingredients. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars together. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the vanilla. Stir in the dry ingredients until well mixed, then stir in the chocolate chips, coconut and almonds. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheets.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
Maple glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and maple flavoring. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in baking chips and pecans.
Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2- inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
For glaze, in a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Remove from heat. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar, syrup and maple flavoring until smooth.
Drizzle over cookies; let dry completely. Store between pieces of waxed paper in airtight containers.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix sugar, 1 teaspoon of the apple cider drink mix and 1/2 teaspoon of the cinnamon; set aside.
In large bowl, stir cookie mix, softened butter, egg, remaining apple cider drink mix and cinnamon with spoon until soft dough forms. Stir in apple pieces until combined. Shape dough into 40 (1-1/4-inch) balls. Roll balls in sugar-spice mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Discard sugar-spice mixture after rolling balls.
Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are set and light golden brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store covered in airtight container.
Note: This recipe was developed using Granny Smith apples, but you can use any baking apple you desire. Baking apples can be sweet or tart. They're simply apples that hold their shape when baked.
Apple cider instant drink mix packages can be found in the beverage aisle of your grocery store.
Thick, chewy cookies with crackled sugary tops. Perfect for an after-school snack with cold milk.
Mix shortening, brown sugar, molasses and egg thoroughly in large bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients except granulated sugar. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheet. Shape dough into 1-1/4-inch balls. Dip tops in granulated sugar. Place balls, sugared sides up, 3 inches apart on cookie sheet. Sprinkle each with 2 or 3 drops of water.
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or just until set but not hard. Remove from cookie sheet to wire rack.
Chocolate and chopped pecans flavor these simple, spirited treats. Make a double batch so you can give some as gifts and savor the rest.
In a small bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in bourbon. Combine flour and cocoa; gradually add to creamed mixture, beating until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.
Shape into 1-inch balls; roll in pecans. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees until cookies are set, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before carefully removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
In just one bite you get the chewy sweetness of dried cherries, the crunchy nuttiness of pistachios, and the decadent richness of white chocolate chips. Of course, there's also the chocolate cookie base to tie it all together. All in all, our Chocolate-Cherry Cookies are amazing.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat baking sheets with cooking spray.
In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cake mix, water, egg, and butter until smooth. Fold in cherries, white chocolate chips, and pistachios. Drop by heaping teaspoonfuls 2-inches apart onto baking sheets.
Bake 12 to 14 minutes, or until set. Remove to wire racks to cool.
These buttery potato chip cookies have a slightly sweet and slightly salty taste that make them an absolute favorite anytime of the year.
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Slowly add flour and vanilla until well blended. Stir in potato chips; mix well.
Bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until light golden around edges. Let stand 5 minutes then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
Note: If you'd like, after cooling, sprinkle the cookies with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with melted chocolate. To make melted chocolate, in a small microwaveable bowl, simply melt 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon vegetable shortening 45 to 60 seconds in the microwave, or until melted and smooth when stirred together.
Mix sugars, peanut butter, shortening, butter and egg in large bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate about 2 hours or until firm.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Shape or scoop dough into 1-1/4-inch balls. Place about 3 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten in crisscross pattern with fork dipped into sugar.
Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool 5 minutes; remove from cookie sheet. Cool on wire rack.
Note: Have a household full of kids? Mix up and chill the dough for up to 24 hours ahead, cover it and refrigerate so you are ready to bake effortlessly bake on demand. If too firm to scoop, let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes.
The fork crisscross is the classic way to make the distinctive look of peanut butter cookies, but you can use the bottom of a decorative juice glass like an old-fashioned cookie press.
You can use either chunky or creamy peanut butter, but look for one that doesn't need to be stirred before measuring.
For a special treat, sandwich two of these all-time favorites together with a scoop of chocolate ice cream. Roll the edge in chopped candy bar or nuts.
For extra sparkle, roll cookie balls in coarse sparkling sugar before baking.
To make Peanut Butter Blossoms, shape dough into 1-inch balls; roll in additional granulated sugar. On ungreased cookie sheets, place about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately press 1 milk chocolate candy kiss or star in center of each cookie. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack.
For the Cookies:
For the Icing:
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
In large bowl, beat softened butter, 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar and the lemon zest with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Stir in flour until soft dough forms. Shape dough into 36 (1-1/4-inch) balls. Place 1-1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets; flatten each ball to 1-1/2-inch circle (cookie does not spread).
Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until edges are set but not brown. Cool 2 minutes on cookie sheet; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. In small bowl, place 1-1/2 cups powdered sugar. Roll each warm cookie in powdered sugar, and place on cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Roll cookies again in powdered sugar to coat.
In small bowl, beat 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice with spoon until smooth. If too stiff to drizzle, add additional lemon juice, 1 teaspoon at a time. Spoon into resealable food-storage plastic bag; partially seal bag. Cut very small tip from corner of bag; pipe over tops of cookies. Let stand about 1 hour or until icing is set. Store covered in airtight container.
Note: Use cookie scoop to make portioning cookie dough even faster and more consistent.
One medium lemon yields about 3 tablespoons juice and 2 to 3 teaspoons grated lemon zest.
When cutting the tip from the bag, start very small; you can always go bigger.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat baking sheets with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pineapple, raisins, carrots, eggs, and oil; beat 2 to 3 minutes or until thoroughly mixed. Stir in walnuts. Using a cookie scoop or teaspoon, drop mixture 1 inch apart onto baking sheets.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until edges are golden. Remove to a wire rack to cool.
With a hand mixer, cream together the peanut butter, butter, white sugar and brown sugar until blended. Beat in the egg, milk, and vanilla.
Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to the peanut butter mixture and mix together.
Scoop tablespoonfuls of dough and roll into balls.
Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Press each ball once with a fork.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes at 375. Don't overbake! These cookies are much better soft and just barely cooked all the way through.
For Rolling the Cookies:
Sea salt, for sprinkling on top of cookies
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.
To brown the butter, heat a thick-bottomed skillet on medium heat. Add the sliced butter, whisking frequently. Continue to cook the butter until melted. The butter will start to foam and browned specks will begin to form at the bottom of the pan. The butter should have a nutty aroma. Watch the butter carefully because it can go from brown to burnt very quickly. Remove butter from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine the brown butter and sugars. Mix until blended and smooth. Beat in the egg, yolk, vanilla, and yogurt and mix until combined. Slowly add in the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
Form the dough in a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. You can chill the dough overnight.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Measure about 2 tablespoons of dough and roll into balls. Flatten the ball with the palm of your hand and place a piece of caramel in the center of the dough. Wrap the cookie dough around the caramel, making sure the caramel is completely covered with dough.
In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and sugar. Roll the balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place dough balls on a large baking sheet that has been lined with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Make sure the cookies are about 2 inches apart. Sprinkle the cookie tops with sea salt.
Bake the cookies 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges of the cookies begin to turn golden brown. The centers will still be soft. Cool the cookies on the baking sheet for 2 to 3 minutes, or until set. Transfer cookies to a wire cooling rack and cool completely.
Store in airtight containers.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream together butter and sugars, until they are well-combined.
Add one egg and mix until fully incorporated. Then add the second egg, and the vanilla, and mix until everything is evenly incorporated.
Add baking soda, baking powder, and salt to the wet mixture. Mix until well-distributed.
Add about half of the flour, and mix until the flour is just incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, and then add the second half of the flour, mixing until just incorporated. You don't want to overmix here, or you'll end up with tough cookies.
Add oats and coconut, mixing until they're just incorporated.
Roll dough into balls, or use a cookie scoop to evenly portion out the dough, about 1-1/4-inch across, and makes a cookie that's about 2-1/2-inches across. If you are rolling the dough by hand, you'll want a ball that is a little over an inch in diameter, and this should give you about 6 dozen cookies.
Place the dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment or a Silpat liner, leaving about 2-inches between each cookie. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the edges are just ever so lightly brown, but the center is still light in color and puffy. This will result in a very moist, very chewy cookie.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for about 5 minutes, then move them to a cooling rack. Once they're fully cooled, they can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle, beat butter until soft then add sugars just until combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating 30 seconds in between. Add salt and baking soda to the measuring cup and then put flour on top. Dump into mixing bowl. Add rest of flour. Beat on low just until combined. Scrape bowl down and beat on low a couple of more seconds. Add oats and beat a few seconds. Then add chips and pecans.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a cookie scoop, place cookies 2 inches apart. Bake at 350 for 16 minutes.
Pinch each of ginger, and cinnamon, (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla, continue beating until egg is fully incorporated and mixture is once again smooth and fluffy.
Add baking powder and flour, continue beating until mixture is uniform, with everything incorporated. Set dough aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, mix pecans and brown sugar with spices, if using. Add in heavy cream and vanilla, mix until well combined.
Roll cookie dough into balls that are about 1-1/4-inch in diameter, and place them on cookie sheets, leaving about 2 inches between the cookies.
Gently use thumb to press down in the middle of each cookie, making an indentation.
Roll thumb slightly to stretch the indentation out a little.
Fill each indentation with about 1 teaspoon of pecan filling.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Allow to cool on sheets for 5 minutes or so, before gently transferring to plate.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper.
In large bowl, mix all ingredients except caramels until well mixed.
Shape 2 tablespoonfuls cookie dough around each caramel. Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheets.
Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 2 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
To toast pecans, heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread nuts in ungreased shallow pan. Bake uncovered 6 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until light golden brown. Cooking parchment paper can be found in the cooking aisle of your favorite grocery store. If you don't have parchment paper, lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray.
For the Cookies:
For the Icing:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl, stir cookie mix, butter, egg, flour, 1 teaspoon extract and the nutmeg until soft dough forms.
Fit cookie press with desired template. Fill cookie press with cookie dough; press cookies onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
In small bowl, stir powdered sugar, milk and 1/4 teaspoon extract until desired consistency. Drizzle over cookies. Sprinkle cookies with colored sugar.
Notes: Ready-made eggnog is typically available during the holiday months. For more eggnog flavor, replace 1 1/2 teaspoons milk in the Icing with 2 to 3 teaspoons eggnog, adding and stirring until desired drizzling consistency is reached.
To keep cookies longer, wrap tightly, label and freeze up to six months.
These cookies are soft, chewy and have the perfect hint of lemon in every bite!
For the lemon glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together. Add egg and beat in well. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla and mix until well blended. Add salt, baking powder and flour and mix until well incorporated.
Roll cookies into 1-inch balls and place on greased cookie sheet. Space cookie dough balls about 2 inches apart from each other.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly golden on the edges of cookies.
Combine glaze ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth glaze is formed. Drizzle as much as desired over slightly warm cookies and let finish cooling completely before eating.
These Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies are filled with mint chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, cocoa, baking soda, cornstarch and salt. Set aside.
In a microwave safe bowl, melt butter in 10 second intervals until almost all melted, some pieces of butter should be visible. Place in a large mixing bowl and whisk until melted. If the butter is too warm, let cool.
Add granulated sugar and brown sugar to melted butter and whisk until smooth, about 1 minute.
Add egg and extracts and whisk until smooth. Make sure no egg white remains unmixed.
Add dry ingredients and stir in with a wooden spatula. Add Andes chips and chocolate chips and stir in, just until incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
Using a medium size cookie scoop (1-1/2 tablespoon size), scoop cookie dough and place on prepared sheet, leaving about 2-inch space between them.
Bake cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, but no longer.
If desired, place few Andes chips and chocolate chips on top of each cookies. Let cool for 10 minutes, then transfer onto a cooling rack.
Notes: To make ahead: scoop ready cookie dough onto a parchment paper lined sheet, placing them close together. Freeze. Place frozen cookie balls in a zip top bag, make sure to squeeze out as much air as possible. Store in freezer for up to 1 month.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
