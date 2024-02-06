Christmas cookies galore

It is Christmas cookie baking season and I'm making my list and checking it twice. Of course I have several cookies that are a tradition for my family and I make them every year. These recipes are included here today. But I always like to try a new recipe or two each year and we deicide if its a keeper or can be filed away.

This is always a hard column to do because I want to include so many recipes, but time and space do not allow. So I will share these with you today and begin looking for recipes for next year's cookie column.

Be sure to go online to see the many, many more recipes I am passing along to you today. You won't want to miss all of the great recipes near the end of this column.

Happy cookie baking, everyone!

Mexican Wedding Cakes

My sister Barb is the very best at making these little treats. She makes them small with lots of powdered sugar, and just the right size to pop into your mouth in one bite.

Our son got married this past summer. She made almost 2,000 for his wedding weekend, and they were amazing.

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 teaspoon salt

Powdered sugar

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and the vanilla in large bowl. Stir in flour, nuts and salt until dough holds together.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place about 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake eight to 10 minutes or until set but not brown. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool slightly on wire rack.

Roll warm cookies in powdered sugar; cool on wire rack. Roll in powdered sugar again.

Notes: Similar cookies are called snowballs or a version that's filled with rich pine nuts can also be called Russian Tea Cakes.

Tea cakes are rich, crumbly, and a style of bite-sized shortbread. Short doughs refer to tender cookies and pastries that are influenced by the ratio of fat and flour.

Vary the texture and flavor by playing with different nuts. Cashew, hazelnut, pecans or walnuts are good choices, especially if toasted and finely ground before mixing into the dough.

Chocolate Crinkles

Another favorite from my Aunt Celeste Powell, the "crinkle" in this recipe's name comes from their distinctive crackle-top. The look is achieved through the transformation of sugar-coated dough balls into distinctively textured cookies. Not only are chocolate crinkle cookies beautiful to look at, they're the perfect combination of chocolatey taste and chewy texture.

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate, melted, cooled

2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup powdered sugar

In large bowl, mix oil, chocolate, granulated sugar and vanilla. Stir in eggs, one at a time. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Cover; refrigerate at least three hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease cookie sheet with shortening or cooking spray.

Drop dough by teaspoonfuls into powdered sugar; roll around to coat and shape into balls. Place about 2 inches apart on cookie sheets.

Bake nine to 11 minutes or until edges are set. Immediately remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks.

Notes: Because this dough is a dark, use your fingertip to check for doneness and err on the side of removing them from the oven a tad early rather than risk overbaking them.

Use baking parchment to line your baking sheets (instead of shortening or cooking spray) to make removing the warm cookies a breeze. You can reuse the sheets multiple times before recycling or composting them.

Coconut Cookies

This recipe is from my husband's grandmother, Iva Cossou. I love these cookies and have enjoyed them the past 30 Christmases and I look forward to them every year. These are really, really good cookies if you love coconut.

In large bowl put all dry ingredients:

2 cups flour

1-1/2 cups of coconut

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

In another bowl cream together:

2/3 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring

Beat this shortening mixture well then add wet ingredients to dry and mix well. Drop onto cookie sheets with parchment paper and press down slightly and press cut glazed cherries on top (cut cherries into four pieces or in half).

Bake in 350-degree oven until very lightly golden. Keep an eye on them around 10 minutes so they don't get too done.

Jelly Jewel Cookies

When I think of Christmas cookies I think of my mom making these for us every year. I always loved helping her roll the cookies in the freshly picked out pecans and then filling them with seedless red raspberry jam. This cookie brings such sweet memories to me.

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg, separated

1 cup flour

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

1 small jar seedless red raspberry jelly

Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy, add well beaten egg yolk, and stir in flour. Chill dough. Pinch off small pieces and roll into small balls, dip in slightly beaten egg white, then into chopped pecans. Bake in 360 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove; make an indentation or depression in center, then return to oven for 4 to 6 minutes. Cool, and then fill top indention with seedless red raspberry jelly. Makes 2 dozen 1-1/2 inch diameter cookies.

White House Cookies

Another great recipe from my mom. She made these every year and she made lots of them. We would watch them very carefully not to let them brown but to just get done but not brown and that kept them from drying out or getting hard. These are another favorite of mine.

1 cup real butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 cup canola oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

3-1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup crisp rice cereal

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup chopped pecans

Cream together butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Add oil, egg and vanilla; mix well. Mix together flour, salt, cream of tartar and baking soda; add to creamed mixture. Stir well or beat with electric mixer.

Add crisp rice cereal, coconut, oats and pecans, stirring in by hand until well mixed.

Drop by teaspoonfuls on slightly-greased cookie sheets, or parchment lined sheets, leaving some space between.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 11 minutes, until just barely done and just barely very light brown.

This is a large recipe and makes a large batch of cookies.

Best Ever Sugar Cookies

This is the recipe my sister Barb uses for her delicious cookies. She often makes up a double or triple batch and keeps to have in the refrigerator, and she can roll and cut a batch or two to take to parties or gatherings as she needs, so they are fresh baked. A little icing and colored sugar or colored icing and a couple of dozen cookies are ready to go very quickly.

1 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 tablespoons cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons baking powder

Cream together shortening and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Add cream and mix well. Add vanilla and mix well. Add flour sifted with baking powder and salt and mix well. Chill mixture about 30 minutes. Roll dough, small amounts at a time, on lightly floured surface into desired shapes with cookie cutters. Bake in 400 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes, depending on size of cookie. I don't allow them to get brown at all. When they puff up and start to fall, I take them out. Cool on racks and decorate as desired.

Just a note to you: Sometimes I just sprinkle colored sugar on these before I bake them and when they come out of the oven, they are done. I also bake ahead and freeze these and when I need a platter of cookies, I pull them out, decorate them and I'm done!

Salty Caramel and Pecan Oatmeal Cookies

This another favorite of mine. I got this recipe from a magazine several years ago and I've made it so many times and we really like them. I have added a few mini chocolate chips and we like them that way, too.

Caramel Bits give these cookies great flavor and chewy texture. Take care to follow recipe directions when baking: caramel bits melt quickly.

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups rolled oats

1 (11 ounce package) caramel baking bits

1 cup pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped

Coarse sea salt

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, the baking powder, cinnamon and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the remaining flour. Stir in oats, caramel baking bits and pecans.

Using a small ice-cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop 1-1/2 inch mounds of dough 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt.

Bake in a 350 oven for 11 to 12 minutes, until the edges are light brown. The centers will look undercooked. Cool on cookie sheets for 3 to 4 minutes or until cookies can be easily removed. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Yield: about 48 cookies.

Lemon Tea Cookies with Lemon Filling

Every year we get together with the Dumeys and bake Christmas cookies and one year we lost control and didn't know when to stop. We made 22 different recipes that year and we had plenty of cookies to share around.

This lemon cookie is one we make every year and it is one of my favorites, as I love anything lemon.

For the cookies:

1 cup butter, softened

1â„3 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-2â„3 cups flour

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

For the filling:

2â„3 cup granulated sugar

3 teaspoons lemon zest

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1â„4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

In large bowl, beat butter, 1/3 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla with mixer on medium speed until well blended. Stir in flour until dough forms. Cover; refrigerate 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls.

Place balls 2 inches apart. Press thumb or wine cork into center of each ball to make indentation.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until very light golden brown. Remove to cooling racks and cool completely, about 30 minutes.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat all filling ingredients over low heat about 25 minutes, stirring constantly, until smooth and thickened. Cool about 15 minutes.

Fill each thumbprint with rounded 1/4 teaspoon filling. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon powdered sugar over cookies.

Swedish Heirloom Cookies

This recipe is from my Aunt Celeste Powell. She was a wonderful baker and I'm so happy I was able to enjoy many of her treats over the years.

1 cup butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix Well

Add in:

1-1/4 cup chopped pecans

2 cups flour

Form into small balls. Dust with powdered sugar. Place onto cookie sheet. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake 8 to 10 minutes until light just barely brown on bottom. Cool a little and re-dust with powdered sugar. Store in an airtight container.

Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup butter

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 egg

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

12 ounce package semi sweet chocolate chips

6 ounce toffee baking bits

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Parchment paper works best for these. You can use the same sheet multiple times.

Place brown sugar, butter, corn syrup and egg in a large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until well combined. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix again to combine. Stir in the chocolate chips and toffee bits until just incorporated.

Drop the dough by tablespoonfuls onto baking sheets, leaving about two inches in between each cookie. Bake 10 to 11 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Cool on the sheet for a few minutes before removing them to a cookie rack or platter to allow to cool completely.

Cranberry Orange Cookies

For The Cookies:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

1 tablespoon orange zest

For The Rolling Sugar:

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make orange sugar.

Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the 2 together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on baking sheet and flatten slightly.

Bake 10 to 13 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.

Pumpkin Butterscotch Cookies

2-1/2 cups white whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Dash salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

6 tablespoons apple butter

6 tablespoons pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup butterscotch chips

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cornstarch, and salt until combined. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together sugars, coconut oil, apple butter, pumpkin and vanilla until combined. Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Gently, stir in butterscotch chips.

Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. If you leave it in longer like several hours to overnight, you may need to let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes before scooping and baking.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with silpat or parchment paper. Use a small cookie scoop to transfer dough to baking sheet.

Bake until edges are lightly golden and cookies are just set, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet. Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.

Pecan Sandies with Praline Filling

For the Pecan Sandies:

1 cup butter

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup finely chopped pecans

For the Praline Filling:

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Pecan Sandies: Cream butter, sugar and vanilla. Add flour until well blended. Stir in pecans; mix well. Chill for 30 minutes.

Roll into 1-inch balls; place on a greased baking sheet. Lightly press and slightly flatten.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes or until bottom edges are golden brown.

After 10 minutes of baking take cookies out and with the bottom portion of a teaspoon measuring spoon make a dent in the cookie. Return to the oven to complete baking.

Cool on wire rack.

For Praline Filling: Bring the brown sugar, whipping cream and butter to a boil in a 1-quart pan over medium heat, stirring often. Boil, stirring occasionally, 1 minute; remove from heat. Gradually whisk in powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Let stand 5 minutes, whisking occasionally.

Using a teaspoon measuring spoon, pour into indentation on cookie.

Note: This recipe makes more than you will need for the cookie recipe, so either make more cookies or freeze it for some other time like for more cookies or for maple bars.

Cherry Almond Sugar Cookies

Soft, puffy, melt-in-your-mouth sugar cookies, with touches of vanilla, cherry, and almond, and a thick cherry-almond icing. These Cherry Almond Amish Sugar Cookies are guaranteed to be a smash hit for the holidays and are simple to make, foolproof, and a batch goes a long way.

For cookies:

2 (12-ounce) jars maraschino cherries drained (reserve juice), minced, squeezed VERY dry

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons almond extract

2 teaspoons cherry extract

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

For icing:

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup plus 1-2 tablespoons maraschino cherry juice

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon cherry extract

4 to 5 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup slivered almonds for garnish

For cookies: As noted above, drain the maraschino cherries, reserving the juice (!), finely mince the cherries, and then pat/squeeze VERY dry. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, oil, and sugars until combined. Beat in eggs, almond extract, cherry extract, and minced cherries.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar. Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture, beating until just combined after each addition. Do not overmix.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets.

Bake at 375 for 8 to 11 minutes, or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned.

Remove to wire racks to cool.

For icing: Whisk together butter, maraschino cherry juice, and extracts. Stir in 4 cups powdered sugar, mixing until smooth. Add additional maraschino cherry juice or powdered sugar, as needed, to achieve a thick, but spreadable consistency. It should be thicker than a glaze, and it shouldn't run off the cookie, but should be easily spreadable.

Frost cookies, sprinkle with slivered almonds, decorate with additional sprinkles, if desired, and allow to set.

Notes: These are good for at least a week, but best within the first 3 days. After 3 days, they get crumbly and a bit on the drier side, but still a delicious cookie though.

These freeze really well! Iced or plain, they freeze beautifully.

Cranberry Orange Sugar Cookies

Soft, puffy sugar cookies that melt-in-your-mouth, crammed with dried cranberries and fresh orange peel, these Cranberry Orange Sugar Cookies deserve a spot on your holiday cookie trays. These Cranberry Orange Sugar Cookies are topped with a thick layer of fresh orange icing and a sprinkling of more cranberries.

For cookies:

1-1/2 cups dried cranberries, finely chopped

1/2 cup Grand MarniÃ¨r or similar orange liqueur

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Zest of 1 large orange

4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

For icing:

Zest and juice of 1 large orange

4 tablespoons butter, melted

4 cups powdered sugar

1/2 cup dried cranberries finely chopped, for garnish

For cookies: In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine chopped cranberries and Grand Marnier, tossing to coat. Microwave on high for 1 minute, stir, and microwave an additional 30 seconds. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, oil, and sugars until combined. Beat in eggs, vanilla, and orange zest.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar.

Gradually add flour mixture to the butter mixture, beating until just combined. Do not overmix.

Drain cranberries of any remaining liqueur, and pat dry. Beat cranberries into cookie dough until just combined.

Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto baking sheets.

Bake at 375 for 8-11 minutes, or until edges and bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

For icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together all icing ingredients until smooth. Add additional powdered sugar, if needed, to achieve desired consistency. Icing should be thick, but spreadable, and not run off the cookie. Spread over cookies, sprinkle with chopped cranberries, and allow to set.

Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookies

1/4 cup unsalted butter

6 tablespoons neutral flavored oil (canola, melted coconut, etc.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 large egg

2 cups old fashioned oats plus 1/4 cup hot water

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup each: dried cranberries, chopped pecans, chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine butter, oil, and vanilla. Mash until butter is soft. Add in sugars and stir to cream them together, and then stir in an egg.

In a separate bowl, combine oats and hot water and let it sit for 5 minutes until oats are slightly softened. Add them to the wet mixture.

Add in flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt, and stir to combine it all with the wet mixture. Add in your mix-ins (no more than 1 cup of total assorted mix-ins).

Refrigerate dough for at least 10 minutes.

Measure out tablespoon-sized cookies, and bake them onto parchment lined cookie sheets for 12 minutes, or until the bottoms are lightly golden.

Let the cookies cool fully before removing them from the baking sheet.

Note: Skipping steps to allow the oats to absorb moisture, or letting the dough sit before baking, may result in flatter cookies.

Blueberry Cookies

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup un-salted sweet cream butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup white chocolate chip

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; set aside.

In a medium sized bowl add butter and sugars, cream together. Cream for 3 minutes with a electric mixer until it is light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time to the butter mix.

Mix to combine. Add vanilla extract to butter mixture; cream 2 more minutes.

Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture slowly, and mix until combined. Stir in the blueberries and white chocolate chips.

Use a large cookie scoop and place the cookie balls onto the baking sheet.

Bake for 9-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.

Remove from oven and allow the cookies to cool. Place the cookies on a separate tray or cookie rack.

Coconut Macadamia Nut Cookies

Coconut macadamia nut cookies feature golden crisp edges, sweet soft centers, flecks of coconut, and chunks of big buttery macadamia nuts and a white chocolate drizzle!

2 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

3/4 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk, at room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups roughly chopped macadamia nuts

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

4 ounces white chocolate, coarsely chopped

Whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Set aside.

Whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, egg, egg yolk, and vanilla extract together until combined. Pour into dry ingredients and mix everything together until completely combined. Fold in the macadamia nuts and coconut. (You can use a mixer for this step if needed.)

Cover and chill the dough in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to 4 days. If chilling for longer than 2 hours, allow to sit at room temperature for at least 20-30 minutes before rolling and baking because the dough will be quite hard.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

Roll cookie dough into balls, about 1 /2 tablespoons of dough per cookie, and arrange 3 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 12-13 minutes or until lightly browned on the sides. The centers will look soft.

Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

For the optional white chocolate drizzle: Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 15-second increments, stopping and stirring after each until completely smooth. Drizzle over cookies. Allow chocolate to set completely, about 30 minutes.

Note: Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Make Ahead Instructions: You can make the cookie dough and chill it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Allow to come to room temperature then continue with baking instructions.

Baked cookies, with or without white chocolate drizzle, freeze well for up to 3 months. Unbaked cookie dough balls freeze well for up to 3 months. Bake frozen cookie dough balls for an extra minute, no need to thaw. Click here for my tips and tricks on freezing cookie dough.

Macadamia Nuts: Salted dry-roasted macadamia nuts are desired, but you can use unsalted, raw, and/or whichever macadamia nuts you love most.

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup coarsely chopped nuts, if desired

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix flour, baking soda and salt; set aside.

In large bowl, beat softened butter and sugars with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon about 1 minute or until fluffy, scraping side of bowl occasionally.

Beat in egg and vanilla until smooth. Stir in flour mixture just until blended (dough will be stiff). Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

Onto ungreased cookie sheets, drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart.