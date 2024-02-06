Christmas candy (and cookies) for your holiday

There are so many wonderful treats and sweets around the holiday that don't fall in the cookie category, but are still delightful as filler and on a cookie or treat tray. Some of these recipes call themselves cookies, but I chose them anyway, to be in the sweet treat column today.

Plan ahead when making candy and other treats by toasting all of the nuts at one time, and buy in bulk when planning to make several different recipes. Easy-release aluminum foil is a game-changer when making caramels or fudge. Even spooning out melted chocolate treats to cool onto the easy release foil is so helpful.

Have fun making all types of candy and sweets this Christmas season.

Chocolate Butterscotch Clusters

1 cup chocolate chips (you can use dark chocolate or any kind you like or have on hand)

1 cup butterscotch chips

2 teaspoons shortening

1/2 cup coconut

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup nuts of your choice I used walnuts

Place chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and shortening in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for one to two minutes or until melted, stirring often. Remove and stir in coconut, raisins and nuts. Place cupcake papers in muffin tins and put about two tablespoons chocolate mixture in each one.

Place in refrigerator for about 45 minutes or until hardened. Makes 12 clusters depending on size you make them. These keep well in the fridge for several days. Just remove from papers and put in plastic freezer bags.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chocolate-butterscotch-clusters/?fbclid=IwAR3wf63RviivWu-nnDFV63lpvcuE8ySM9-o5oSR-KWx2K-RJFKVmSXeC47M

Praline Snacks

These easy Praline Snacks are perfect for any gathering. Enjoy with family and friends!

12 long honey graham crackers

1/2 cup butter or 8 tablespoons or 1 stick

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup chopped nuts I use pecans or walnuts but could use peanuts or other nuts chopped

2 cups miniature marshmallows

Chocolate butterscotch or caramel syrup or whatever syrup you like to drizzle on top

Line baking sheet with easy release foil, then add graham crackers. Combine butter and sugar in a saucepan on top of the stove and bring to a boil. Remove and add vanilla extract. Pour mixture over graham crackers.

Sprinkle on nuts and marshmallows.

Place in preheated 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes or until marshmallows begin to melt and brown. Remove and drizzle on your favorite syrup or sauce. Cool 10 to 15 minutes. Break apart and store in air-tight container in a cool place. Makes 24 squares or 12 large snacks or you can just break into pieces.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/praline-snacks/

White Chocolate Lemon Truffles

These creamy White Chocolate Lemon Truffles will become a new holiday favorite! Perfect for gift giving or including on a cookie tray.

1 cup white chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter

Zest of 1 lemon

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

2-3 drops yellow food coloring (optional)

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Place the white chocolate chips in a medium mixing bowl and set them aside.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the lemon zest. Stir in the heavy cream and scald (bring just before boiling) the mixture. Pour the cream mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over the white chocolate chips. Add the lemon extract and optional food coloring, then stir until the mixture is smooth.

Cover and refrigerate the chocolate chip mixture until the mixture is firm enough to handle, about 30 minutes.

Scoop heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate chip mixture and form into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar.

Refrigerate the truffles for at least 30 minutes before enjoying them.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/white-chocolate-lemon-truffles/?fbclid=IwAR1l5-sOWTbkjJG5lMkhEyPyyQSuakfvoGyDbk-veDegFYY5DU3EtyXrqGg

Rocky Mountain Snowdrops

These Rocky Mountain Snowdrops, aka Avalanche Cookies, are an easy no-bake cookie perfect any time you want a quick, peanut buttery treat.

1 pound white chocolate

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1-1/2 cup Rice Krispies cereal

1-1/2 cup mini marshmallows

1/2 cup dry roasted peanuts

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set it aside.

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Remove it from the heat and allow the chocolate to cool slightly. Stir in the peanut butter, cereal, marshmallows, and peanuts until well combined. Drop the mixture by 2-tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheet.

Allow the cookies to cool completely before serving.

Note: Cool the cookies faster by popping them in the fridge. If you prefer to use a microwave instead of a double-boiler, microwave on half-power in 30-second increments, stirring between each session, until the chocolate is melted.

When storing, be sure to use wax paper between the layers to keep the cookies from sticking.

If you prefer bars or squares, line a 9-inch-square baking dish with wax or parchment paper allowing the edges to overhang. Pour the mixture into the paper-lined pan and allow it to cool completely. Remove the wax or parchment paper with the cooled mixture in it. Remove the paper before cutting it into bars or squares.

I used white chocolate baking bars for this recipe. However, you can also use white chocolate chips or white melting chocolate. Almond bark can also be used.

For an easy, no-mess way to measure your peanut butter, line your measuring cup with plastic wrap before adding the peanut butter. When it's time to add it to the mixture, just plop it in!

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/rocky-mountain-snowdrops/

Coconut Pecan Pralines

These are great for candy or dessert trays or gift giving!

2 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup half and half

1/2 cup corn syrup

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of salt

2 1/2 cups chopped pecans

2 cups shredded sweetened coconut

Combine the coconut and pecans and set aside.

In a heavy saucepan over medium high heat combine the sugar, butter, half and half, corn syrup, and salt. Bring to a rolling boil. Boil for four minutes, stirring continuously.

Set off of the heat. Add the vanilla and the coconut and pecans. Stir and allow to sit a cool a bit before dropping. It will start to thicken and tighten up as it cools some.

With a small cookie scoop or tablespoon drop onto wax paper. Allow to set up and dry for several hours.

Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2014/12/coconut-pecan-pralines.html?fbclid=IwAR2QncSda1aQ4awTHRsDcd2SNMu0-WL1VlXqyIjwTumEbW2scPN55oeZtKM

White Chocolate Peppermint Bark

2 pounds white chocolate, use good quality, such as Guittard, chopped

1 cup colorful chocolate rocks

1 cup caramel chocolate rocks

1 cup slivered almonds

1 cup peppermint grind, or crushed candy cane

Sea salt

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Add 2 inches of water to a medium saucepan or pot and bring to a gentle simmer.

Place a heat-safe bowl on top of the pot so that the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. You want the steam from the water to warm the bowl.

Add the chopped chocolate to the bowl; stir occasionally with a spatula until melted and smooth.

Remove the bowl from the heat.

Combine candies and almonds in a large bowl. (Keep a small amount of peppermint for topping.)

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Pour the chocolate into the candy/nut mixture. Gently stir together. Pour right away onto the parchment paper. Chill for about 10 minutes until slightly firm but not sticky.

Sprinkle with remaining peppermint candy and sea salt.

Place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes or until firm. Remove from cookie sheet and break into pieces (like peanut brittle). It also freezes well!

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/white-chocolate-peppermint-bark-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1Omv2LyCem7C0wzF5Y2uInWSRpM3TMGNUKVGcgrCY1V_9YTZsXZx8Rk5s

Coconut Cocoa Balls

Your friends will love this wrapped up as a gift. Make plenty as they will disappear in the blink of an eye.

1 cup soft butter, good quality

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

3 cups oats, regular

1 tablespoon half and half

1-2 teaspoons rum extract or more - add a little of the time to match your own tasting.

1 cup coconut, shredded

Mix butter with dry ingredients - not the coconut. Add half and half. Add 1/2 tablespoon rum extract at the time and taste. Add only the amount of extract that suits your taste. The mixture must be slightly sticky.

Note, that various brands of rum extract have different strengths.

Roll in bite-size balls. Cover with coconut.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/lene-frost/coconut-cocoa-balls/other-snack?fbclid=IwAR2B028NQO4lOTXn583_wkyc2kQuB1Zvavoc6KpvVLHX-4q-AHLsWhPbHPo

White Chocolate Peanut Clusters

This White Chocolate Peanut Clusters recipe just needs vanilla almond bark, salted peanuts, melted chocolate and sprinkles! A no-bake treat!

20 ounce (2 1/2 cups) vanilla almond bark

16 ounce (2 cups) salted, roasted peanuts

1/3 cup milk chocolate chips

1 teaspoon solid coconut oil

Sprinkles (optional)

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place vanilla almond bark in a medium-sized, microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until completely melted. Once the candy coating is completely melted, stir in the peanuts. Place spoonfuls of the chocolate peanut mixture onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill and allow to harden.

Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted.

Drizzle melted chocolate over peanut clusters. Top each cluster with a few sprinkles.

Notes: These peanut clusters can be made on the stovetop or in a small slow cooker. Just gently heat up the almond bark until it has melted, stirring frequently. Then add in the peanuts and follow the directions as written.

Feel free to use any nut you want with these or mix it up. Pecans, macadamia, almonds and walnuts are all tasty options. I like to use the salted peanuts because it helps to slightly break up the sweetness of the chocolate.

Vanilla almond bark is just a vanilla candy coating. I'm not sure why it's called almond bark since there isn't any almonds in it. It is usually found in the baking aisle of your grocery store. It usually comes in blocks that you break up into pieces.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/white-chocolate-peanut-clusters-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3yPsxr-J1Eh_BlC9EAh1F1fwal-eldrZI8m_NezYAPGgru_Pym9eYUWuQ

Scotcheroos

Move over, Rice Krispie Treats, there's a new dessert in town! These easy Scotcheroos combine the flavors of chocolate, peanut butter, and butterscotch in a soft, chewy, delicious treat that's guaranteed to be your new favorite!

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

1 1/4 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups butterscotch chips

In a large saucepan, combine the corn syrup and granulated sugar. Stir well to mix.

Heat on medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved and tiny bubbles begin to form. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter.

Add the Rice Krispies to the peanut butter mixture and stir well to coat. Press firmly into a 9x13 inch pan.

Heat the chocolate chips and the butterscotch chips over medium heat (on the stovetop or microwave), stirring regularly, until completely melted.

Spread melted mixture evenly over bars in pan.

Allow top layer to harden before cutting.

Notes: Substitute white chocolate chips for semisweet. For even gooier bars, decrease the Rice Krispies to 5 cups. Substitute almond butter or any type of nut butter for the peanut butter. Substitute Corn Flakes or a different type of cereal. For less butterscotch flavor, use less butterscotch chips and more chocolate chips. Decorate them for the holidays with sprinkles or other decor.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/scotcheroos/?fbclid=IwAR1cqly3pWuM4sKvkAI5Knakfh4oOm4IdBHAev6PKcykRodSl-hUb2AjHU4