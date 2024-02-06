Christmas candy (and cookies) for your holiday

There are so many wonderful treats and sweets around the holiday that don't fall in the cookie category, but are still delightful as filler and on a cookie or treat tray. Some of these recipes call themselves cookies, but I chose them anyway, to be in the sweet treat column today.
Plan ahead when making candy and other treats by toasting all of the nuts at one time, and buy in bulk when planning to make several different recipes. Easy-release aluminum foil is a game-changer when making caramels or fudge. Even spooning out melted chocolate treats to cool onto the easy release foil is so helpful.
Have fun making all types of candy and sweets this Christmas season.
Place chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and shortening in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave for one to two minutes or until melted, stirring often. Remove and stir in coconut, raisins and nuts. Place cupcake papers in muffin tins and put about two tablespoons chocolate mixture in each one.
Place in refrigerator for about 45 minutes or until hardened. Makes 12 clusters depending on size you make them. These keep well in the fridge for several days. Just remove from papers and put in plastic freezer bags.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chocolate-butterscotch-clusters/?fbclid=IwAR3wf63RviivWu-nnDFV63lpvcuE8ySM9-o5oSR-KWx2K-RJFKVmSXeC47M
These easy Praline Snacks are perfect for any gathering. Enjoy with family and friends!
Chocolate butterscotch or caramel syrup or whatever syrup you like to drizzle on top
Line baking sheet with easy release foil, then add graham crackers. Combine butter and sugar in a saucepan on top of the stove and bring to a boil. Remove and add vanilla extract. Pour mixture over graham crackers.
Sprinkle on nuts and marshmallows.
Place in preheated 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes or until marshmallows begin to melt and brown. Remove and drizzle on your favorite syrup or sauce. Cool 10 to 15 minutes. Break apart and store in air-tight container in a cool place. Makes 24 squares or 12 large snacks or you can just break into pieces.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/praline-snacks/
These creamy White Chocolate Lemon Truffles will become a new holiday favorite! Perfect for gift giving or including on a cookie tray.
Place the white chocolate chips in a medium mixing bowl and set them aside.
In a small saucepan, melt the butter with the lemon zest. Stir in the heavy cream and scald (bring just before boiling) the mixture. Pour the cream mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over the white chocolate chips. Add the lemon extract and optional food coloring, then stir until the mixture is smooth.
Cover and refrigerate the chocolate chip mixture until the mixture is firm enough to handle, about 30 minutes.
Scoop heaping teaspoonfuls of the chocolate chip mixture and form into balls. Roll the balls in the powdered sugar.
Refrigerate the truffles for at least 30 minutes before enjoying them.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/white-chocolate-lemon-truffles/?fbclid=IwAR1l5-sOWTbkjJG5lMkhEyPyyQSuakfvoGyDbk-veDegFYY5DU3EtyXrqGg
These Rocky Mountain Snowdrops, aka Avalanche Cookies, are an easy no-bake cookie perfect any time you want a quick, peanut buttery treat.
Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper and set it aside.
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Remove it from the heat and allow the chocolate to cool slightly. Stir in the peanut butter, cereal, marshmallows, and peanuts until well combined. Drop the mixture by 2-tablespoons onto the prepared baking sheet.
Allow the cookies to cool completely before serving.
Note: Cool the cookies faster by popping them in the fridge. If you prefer to use a microwave instead of a double-boiler, microwave on half-power in 30-second increments, stirring between each session, until the chocolate is melted.
When storing, be sure to use wax paper between the layers to keep the cookies from sticking.
If you prefer bars or squares, line a 9-inch-square baking dish with wax or parchment paper allowing the edges to overhang. Pour the mixture into the paper-lined pan and allow it to cool completely. Remove the wax or parchment paper with the cooled mixture in it. Remove the paper before cutting it into bars or squares.
I used white chocolate baking bars for this recipe. However, you can also use white chocolate chips or white melting chocolate. Almond bark can also be used.
For an easy, no-mess way to measure your peanut butter, line your measuring cup with plastic wrap before adding the peanut butter. When it's time to add it to the mixture, just plop it in!
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/rocky-mountain-snowdrops/
These are great for candy or dessert trays or gift giving!
Combine the coconut and pecans and set aside.
In a heavy saucepan over medium high heat combine the sugar, butter, half and half, corn syrup, and salt. Bring to a rolling boil. Boil for four minutes, stirring continuously.
Set off of the heat. Add the vanilla and the coconut and pecans. Stir and allow to sit a cool a bit before dropping. It will start to thicken and tighten up as it cools some.
With a small cookie scoop or tablespoon drop onto wax paper. Allow to set up and dry for several hours.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2014/12/coconut-pecan-pralines.html?fbclid=IwAR2QncSda1aQ4awTHRsDcd2SNMu0-WL1VlXqyIjwTumEbW2scPN55oeZtKM
Melt the chocolate in a double boiler. Add 2 inches of water to a medium saucepan or pot and bring to a gentle simmer.
Place a heat-safe bowl on top of the pot so that the bottom of the bowl is not touching the water. You want the steam from the water to warm the bowl.
Add the chopped chocolate to the bowl; stir occasionally with a spatula until melted and smooth.
Remove the bowl from the heat.
Combine candies and almonds in a large bowl. (Keep a small amount of peppermint for topping.)
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Pour the chocolate into the candy/nut mixture. Gently stir together. Pour right away onto the parchment paper. Chill for about 10 minutes until slightly firm but not sticky.
Sprinkle with remaining peppermint candy and sea salt.
Place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes or until firm. Remove from cookie sheet and break into pieces (like peanut brittle). It also freezes well!
Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/white-chocolate-peppermint-bark-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1Omv2LyCem7C0wzF5Y2uInWSRpM3TMGNUKVGcgrCY1V_9YTZsXZx8Rk5s
Your friends will love this wrapped up as a gift. Make plenty as they will disappear in the blink of an eye.
Mix butter with dry ingredients - not the coconut. Add half and half. Add 1/2 tablespoon rum extract at the time and taste. Add only the amount of extract that suits your taste. The mixture must be slightly sticky.
Note, that various brands of rum extract have different strengths.
Roll in bite-size balls. Cover with coconut.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/lene-frost/coconut-cocoa-balls/other-snack?fbclid=IwAR2B028NQO4lOTXn583_wkyc2kQuB1Zvavoc6KpvVLHX-4q-AHLsWhPbHPo
This White Chocolate Peanut Clusters recipe just needs vanilla almond bark, salted peanuts, melted chocolate and sprinkles! A no-bake treat!
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Place vanilla almond bark in a medium-sized, microwave-safe bowl. Heat in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until completely melted. Once the candy coating is completely melted, stir in the peanuts. Place spoonfuls of the chocolate peanut mixture onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Chill and allow to harden.
Melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second intervals, stirring each time, until melted.
Drizzle melted chocolate over peanut clusters. Top each cluster with a few sprinkles.
Notes: These peanut clusters can be made on the stovetop or in a small slow cooker. Just gently heat up the almond bark until it has melted, stirring frequently. Then add in the peanuts and follow the directions as written.
Feel free to use any nut you want with these or mix it up. Pecans, macadamia, almonds and walnuts are all tasty options. I like to use the salted peanuts because it helps to slightly break up the sweetness of the chocolate.
Vanilla almond bark is just a vanilla candy coating. I'm not sure why it's called almond bark since there isn't any almonds in it. It is usually found in the baking aisle of your grocery store. It usually comes in blocks that you break up into pieces.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/white-chocolate-peanut-clusters-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR3yPsxr-J1Eh_BlC9EAh1F1fwal-eldrZI8m_NezYAPGgru_Pym9eYUWuQ
Move over, Rice Krispie Treats, there's a new dessert in town! These easy Scotcheroos combine the flavors of chocolate, peanut butter, and butterscotch in a soft, chewy, delicious treat that's guaranteed to be your new favorite!
In a large saucepan, combine the corn syrup and granulated sugar. Stir well to mix.
Heat on medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved and tiny bubbles begin to form. Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter.
Add the Rice Krispies to the peanut butter mixture and stir well to coat. Press firmly into a 9x13 inch pan.
Heat the chocolate chips and the butterscotch chips over medium heat (on the stovetop or microwave), stirring regularly, until completely melted.
Spread melted mixture evenly over bars in pan.
Allow top layer to harden before cutting.
Notes: Substitute white chocolate chips for semisweet. For even gooier bars, decrease the Rice Krispies to 5 cups. Substitute almond butter or any type of nut butter for the peanut butter. Substitute Corn Flakes or a different type of cereal. For less butterscotch flavor, use less butterscotch chips and more chocolate chips. Decorate them for the holidays with sprinkles or other decor.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/scotcheroos/?fbclid=IwAR1cqly3pWuM4sKvkAI5Knakfh4oOm4IdBHAev6PKcykRodSl-hUb2AjHU4
Buttery homemade caramel candies that will outshine any grocery store version!
Line an 8x8 pan with non-stick foil. Set aside.
Melt the butter in a heavy saucepan. Stir in the sugar, cream and corn syrup. Mix and bring to a gentle boil and stir until the sugar is melted.
Insert a candy thermometer and continue boiling over medium-low heat until the candy reaches 247-248 degrees. Stir occasionally. If you like your caramel slightly firmer, let cook to 250 degrees. This can take 45 minutes to an hour, so be patient.
Remove from the heat, add the vanilla and stir to combine. Pour into prepared pan.
Allow caramel to cool, then lift from the pan using the foil as a sling. Place on a cutting board and slice into 1-inch squares. Wrap in wax paper.
These freeze well.
Notes: Be very cautious as the boiling caramel is extremely hot and can burn your skin.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/soft-chewy-cream-caramels/?fbclid=IwAR0z6gF5IZCnmtUzB4Nu04EzDdNGs1JvLOND_M2an3EKUP2W63Uqa3mCLQE
This is a very good toffee recipe that we enjoy each year. Prepare to get lots of rave reviews!
Cover baking sheet with Silpat or lightly grease with Pam.
Cut butter into pieces and mix with sugar, corn syrup and water. Bring to boil over medium high heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Insert candy thermometer and allow to boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid turns amber and temperature reaches 290 degrees. Remove from heat immediately and add vanilla. Stir to combine and pour onto prepared sheet.
Allow to cool about a minute, then sprinkle with chocolate. Allow heat to melt chocolate, then smooth out with spatula. Sprinkle with nuts and gently pat down or lightly roll a rolling pin over so nuts adhere to chocolate. Chill for 2 hours, then break into small pieces. Store in refrigerator.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/english-toffee/
White Chocolate No Bake Cookies just the ticket for a quick and easy dessert. Great for any day of the week and delicious enough to add to your holiday cookie trays!
Heat butter, milk, sugar and white chocolate in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stirring until white chocolate chips and sugar are dissolved and mixture starts to bubble.
Stir in oats and toffee bits and cook about 1 to 2 minutes.
Carefully spoon onto a Silpat or wax paper to cool. Allow cookies to cool completely.
Store cookies in an airtight container.
Source: www.missinthekitchen.com/make-a-welcoming-entry-way-plus-white-chocolate-no-bake-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3IKcoDvz2AuAgGvL6gR_O1910n2j2q8DbpXDVcoJu8czzRfYD-bXyp0PA
These are the easiest treat to make but are such a nice addition to any sweets tray. They are so easy the children can assemble and feel like they are a part of the festivities.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread however many pretzels you want on the sheet. I use the square snap pretzels. Put a Rolo on top of each pretzel. Place in a preheated 300 degree oven for 3 minutes. Remove from oven and lightly push a pecan half onto the top of each turtle. Place baking sheet in the refrigerator for 30 to 45 minutes to harden. Remove and place in airtight container and store in a cool place.
Note: I toast my pecans first but you don't have to do this. If you want them toasted, dip pecan halves in melted butter and toast in a preheated 325 degree oven for 10 minutes.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/how-to-make-rolo-pretzel-turtles/?fbclid=IwAR0VsojEttpfkCa4dq4BfxeL8HqOsLouWOh-SaYKUa7iAiquDWBa4vYJLUc
These are so versatile and easy to make. You'll love these during the holidays.
Dissolve corn syrup and sugar in a saucepan on top of the stove. Add peanut butter and continue cooking on medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture just begins to bubble and boil. Remove from heat and pour over cornflakes. Stir until all flakes are covered.
Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper immediately. Let cool.
Optional additions: Butterscotch or miniature chocolate chips. Add a little cinnamon or cocoa to hot mixture. Add a teaspoon vanilla extract to mixture when you remove from stove. Drizzle melted dark or white chocolate over cookies and add sprinkles. Add chopped peanuts, pecans or walnuts. Add miniature marshmallows.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/cornflake-cookies-4-ingredients/
No Bake Haystacks are just the thing to satisfy your intense sweet tooth cravings. It's the ideal recipe for little hands to help, too!
Line counter with parchment paper or wax paper.
In a large saucepan, combine butterscotch morsels, peanut butter morsels, and white chocolate morsels. Heat on low, stirring constantly until smooth. Remove from heat and fold in peanuts and chow mein noodles. Stir until combined. Using a small cookie scoop (or two teaspoons), drop mixture onto parchment paper in small clumps.
Allow to set, about 15-30 minutes. Store in airtight container. I prefer to keep mine in the refrigerator. I love eating these chilled, it brings out the butterscotch flavor!
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/no-bake-haystack-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0RqKx_i278Z1169NzqrYeg0Yo7UCzWJmBoQ1IU_bqZ4meerp59q6Jk1XQ
If you love salted nut rolls, this fudge is for you!
Caramel Center:
Line a 9 x 13 inch pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.
In a large saucepan, combine sugar, butter, and 2/3 cup evaporated milk. Cook over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, be sure to stir occasionally to prevent burning. Bring to a boil and stir occasionally for 7 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in almond bark and marshmallow crÃ¨me until smooth. Stir in vanilla extract until well combined.
Pour half the fudge mixture into the bottom of prepared pan.
Caramel Center: Combine all the caramel center ingredients (except the peanuts) in a microwave safe bowl until smooth. Cook for 6 minutes in your microwave, removing and stirring every two minutes.
Pour over the fudge mixture, then spread peanuts over the top and lightly press them into the caramel mixture.
Pour the second half of the fudge mixture over top, and sprinkle with any remaining peanuts.
Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours, or until fudge is set. Cut into squares and serve.
Note: Lining your pan with easy release foil will make clean up super easy!
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/salted-nut-roll-fudge/?fbclid=IwAR3JnzqNOVhYgowSnTkCmipmdr8Q9XeGc0s8tPzcJdOjV3IM0izB2EbhkEo
Cinnamon sugar:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Spread crackers in an even layer on the baking sheet and set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt butter and brown sugar together. Stir continuously and bring to a boil. Boil for 1 minute and remove from heat. Stir in cinnamon and vanilla.
Immediately pour the candy mixture over the crackers and quickly toss to coat evenly and make sure none of the crackers overlap.
Bake for 10 minutes or until bubbly.
In a small bowl, mix the sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Evenly sprinkle the crackers with cinnamon sugar.
Allow to cool completely before breaking into pieces and serving.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/ritz-churro-bites/?fbclid=IwAR0-0kFrNvlMFRgujFmmNRj1VNO_nw-P_CLpv7ihWhF1p16V_Ii_hHoH3HQ
Need a quick and easy dessert for a small party or gathering? This is the recipe for you! Small Batch 3 Minute Cranberry Pistachio Fudge to the rescue. No one can resist the sweet allure of this incredibly easy fudge recipe.
Line a loaf pan (any size) with foil. Make sure to leave foil hanging over two sides of the pan for easy removal. If you are using non-stick foil, you're done. If not, lightly spray the foil with cooking spray.
Combine white chips, heavy whipping cream, and maple syrup or honey or vanilla extract in a medium-size microwave safe bowl.
Microwave for 30 seconds on high heat. Stir. Repeat until chips are melted and smooth.
Fold in dried cranberries and pistachios and spread the mixture evenly into the prepared pan.
Let cool for an hour or more on the counter or refrigerate for 20-30 minutes until the fudge has completely set up.
Remove the fudge from the pan using the foil as handles. Cut fudge into squares and serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/small-batch-3-minute-cranberry-pistachio-fudge/?fbclid=IwAR3mjjdV2WQXKymwA6VsoOA5LqmoV9vmtRMSkyFJNlEj0eFCKqCN4DGqyoU#recipe
Melt white chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in macadamia nuts, cranberries, and Rice Krispies. Spread to desired thickness on wax paper or parchment paper. Sprinkle with kosher salt. Cool at room temperature until set.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/white-chocolate-macadamia-cranberry-bark/?fbclid=IwAR3yPsxr-J1Eh_BlC9EAh1F1fwal-eldrZI8m_NezYAPGgru_Pym9eYUWuQ
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
