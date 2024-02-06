Cheshier to share story of hope at Sikeston First Assembly

SIKESTON, MO. -- A special guest will give hope through his testimony on Sunday at the Sikeston First Assembly of God.

Mikey Cheshier, will give his testimony of determination and survival at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17 at the Sikeston First Assembly of God Church, located at 306 S. Kingshighway.

In 1982, Cheshier was horribly burned in a gas fire while playing behind his house in Covington, Louisiana. Disfigured beyond recognition, he spent the next 60 days and more in various hospitals, even dying for a short time. After skin grafts, a tracheotomy, daily scrubbing of his wounds in bleach, over 20 surgeries and promise from his doctor he would never be normal again he was released.

As Cheshier was faced with trial after trial, he steeled himself to the world's cruelty and came to know God's love more acutely than he thought possible. Cheshier, who was also burned internally, was told he would never be as athletic as he was before being burned. But he proved people wrong by winning a college football scholarship, bench pressing 470 pounds, leg pressing 1,200 pounds and climbing Mount Kilamanjaro.

"God knows where I am, what I need, and when I need it," Cheshier says as a victory chant over all his trials.

In 2002, just two months after being married to his wife Shereen, Cheshier found out he had a lymphoma throughout his entire torso. A tumor 22 inches long, 16 inches wide, 8 inches deep and wrapped around his organs had invaded his body.