Dorothy Draper once said of her decorating projects, "I always put in one controversial item. It makes people talk."

The influential Manhattan interior decorator was known for her exuberant use of color and pattern, such as bold, black-and-white checkerboard, hot pink and crimson, lime green and blue. In her hands, stuffy chintz became flirty and vivacious.

That cheeky sense of fun is all over home decor these days, a counterpoint to the serenity of minimalism and neutral palettes.

New York-based designer, potter and author Jonathan Adler is known for playful accessories, like ceramic trinket trays in the shape of pouty lips or pill capsules, and storage jars printed with imagery that references mind-expanding substances. Brass and acrylic objets d'art and vessels include mustache, finger, hippo and talon shapes.

Yet Adler's serious about creating chic design.

Carefully curating dynamic accessories, textures, color and furnishings in the space keeps the look tasteful and stylish. Associated Press

"A lot of my stuff explores a hedonistic streak that I deny myself in real life. The wink in my work is just that -- a wink," he says. "My formula? Ninety-nine percent classicism, 1 percent witticism."

Maureen Stevens, an interior designer in Austin, Texas, seeks a similar balance. For a project in the city's Seaholm District, "the client wanted a boutique-hotel vibe with all the frills." Stevens clad some walls in cobalt and magenta, and then dressed the home with bold pops of pattern, curvy furniture, statement art, and velvet bar stools perched on hairpin legs. There's sex appeal, but it's infused with tasteful, thoughtful curation.

"I love a room of storytellers," she says. "Pieces that act as little mementos, curiosities and artifacts."

At last spring's Shoppe Object show in New York, designer Helene Ige of Los Angeles displayed a fanciful pillow collection that transected pop culture and traditional pattern, with foil-printed unicorns and saucy phrases on tapestry and toile backgrounds.