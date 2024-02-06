Changes in your household?: Tips for updating your insurance

The American household is changing. The typical single-family home has evolved in the 21st century.

Today, it's not uncommon for older parents to move in with their grown children, and with the combined rise in housing costs and debt from college loans, more college graduates are moving home with their parents. In fact, 47 percent of adults in their 40s and 50s either have a parent aged 65 or older living with them and are raising a child or financially supporting an adult child, according to the Pew Research Center.

Along with larger family meals and more loads of laundry, there are important insurance considerations that today's households need to consider. Making sure you are covered will go a long way to ensure the safety and financial well-being of your loved ones.

When your parents move in

You probably remember having a few "tough talks" with your parents when you were growing up. If your parent or an elderly relative is moving in with you, it's time to have another one of these talks.

One of the biggest points to discuss is finances, which includes insurance. You want to be sure your parents are up to date with their auto and life insurance premiums. And if your relative is bringing valuable possessions into your home, you may need to update your homeowners policy.

Also important is discussing potential long-term health care needs and discussing end-of-life wishes.