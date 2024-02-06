By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Barbara Little, Cathy Graham, Brooke McFerron, Wilma McGuire, Rachel Reischman, Stephen Bentley, Kimberly Hester, Amanda Proctor, Larry Mott, Randy Coy, Kade Atkins, Sid Atkins, Marlene Powers, Brennan Robinson, Jimmy Blue, Carolyn Schott, Linda Wessel, Marc Sadler, Tina Horton, Corrie Montgomery, Angela Holland, Clay Moore, Becky Smith, Edward Renaud, Mark Schultz, Sara Grace Stagoski, Marilyn Lindy, Shelia Ottman, Carl Estes Jr., Victoria Viall, Sue Campbell, Karen Griffith, Mildred Chapman, Debbie Cook, Jordan White, Christy Seyer, Tripp Dacus, Laura Halter, Becky Hahn, Michael Nation, Clifford Barlow Jr., Ann Nordin and Dorothy Heuring.
Happy anniversary to Robert and Rosemary Ross, Jeremey and Mallory Dohogne, Mick and Linda Wessel, Gary and Betty Proffer and Dean and Shirley Sullinger.
We will enjoy a full moon this week and the first full moon of the first month of 2017 is often referred to as the Winter Moon, Cold Moon, Wolf Moon and Ice Moon.
The Chamber of Commerce meets at noon this Wednesday at city hall.
The chamber's trivia night is this coming Saturday at the VFW. Doors open at 5 p.m. with trivia starting at 6. Tickets are $15 per person and include food, drink and dessert, plus fun! There will be door prizes and prizes for best decorated table and top two-team winners. Call (573) 803-9987 for details. Proceeds benefit various chamber activities.
About the same time every day a ruby-crowned kinglet shows up on one of our window sills at our Dallas home. The 4-inch olive-gray-ish bird has two white wing bars and bright white eye rings. The kinglet winters in Texas and is a cute little thing, especially when this little male sees its reflection in the window. Thinking it is another male, the kinglet's crown turns bright red as it chirps and flits up and down.
After a successful birthday celebration, Richard is enjoying his gifts, one of which is the book "Show Me ... Natural Wonders" by Don Corrigan. I learned about this all-inclusive guide as a subscriber to River Hills Traveler -- another excellent resource for Missouri sights and activities.
Let the NFL playoffs begin! Dallas Cowboy fans cannot get enough of everything Cowboys! It was nice to see backup quarterback Tony Romo complete a touchdown pass in last Sunday's game. Rookie sensations Dak and Ezekiel, however, will be back on the field Jan. 15!
To back step a bit, Richard and I had a grand time in San Marcos on Christmas. Ruth's home was full of Christmas sounds and beautiful decorations. After hearing Ruth contemplate organizing her jewelry throughout the year, we gave her a jewelry case we bought at the Antique Centre' Mall in Benton. She in turn gave me a red lacquered jewelry case, which is further proof that sisters and best friends can communicate without saying a word.
The year of 2016 ended on a sad note with the passing of several famous people: the very talented and gifted George Michael and actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Some of those famous people left us much too soon, yet the reality we face is those people we admired, grew up with and read about in those movie magazines will eventually pass. My mother used to remind me that as much as we would like, no one lives forever. Yet, we grieve when they are gone and, certainly, no parent should have to bury their child.
Remember Photoplay, Modern Screen and Motion Picture magazines and the glossy 8x10 posters we could order of our favorite stars? And there were paper dolls. My sister Jo kept her collection of paper dolls in a big doll box; among them were Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. It is fun watching a young Debbie perform with Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in "Singin' in the Rain." A favorite song of my mother's, I was delighted, as was she, when I found an animated toy with that theme. Adorned in a yellow raincoat and hat, the upright dog with umbrella in hand sings the song, all the while tapping his foot. The toy has provided much joy!
As we embark on this new year, we wish you all good things. Regardless of what the year holds, the challenges and uncertainties we face, the heartbreaks we endure, we can be comforted knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the New Year's resolution -- a social media diet.
