Playoffs begin

Let the NFL playoffs begin! Dallas Cowboy fans cannot get enough of everything Cowboys! It was nice to see backup quarterback Tony Romo complete a touchdown pass in last Sunday's game. Rookie sensations Dak and Ezekiel, however, will be back on the field Jan. 15!

Perfect present giving

To back step a bit, Richard and I had a grand time in San Marcos on Christmas. Ruth's home was full of Christmas sounds and beautiful decorations. After hearing Ruth contemplate organizing her jewelry throughout the year, we gave her a jewelry case we bought at the Antique Centre' Mall in Benton. She in turn gave me a red lacquered jewelry case, which is further proof that sisters and best friends can communicate without saying a word.

Losses in 2016

The year of 2016 ended on a sad note with the passing of several famous people: the very talented and gifted George Michael and actresses Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Some of those famous people left us much too soon, yet the reality we face is those people we admired, grew up with and read about in those movie magazines will eventually pass. My mother used to remind me that as much as we would like, no one lives forever. Yet, we grieve when they are gone and, certainly, no parent should have to bury their child.

Movie star memories

Remember Photoplay, Modern Screen and Motion Picture magazines and the glossy 8x10 posters we could order of our favorite stars? And there were paper dolls. My sister Jo kept her collection of paper dolls in a big doll box; among them were Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. It is fun watching a young Debbie perform with Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in "Singin' in the Rain." A favorite song of my mother's, I was delighted, as was she, when I found an animated toy with that theme. Adorned in a yellow raincoat and hat, the upright dog with umbrella in hand sings the song, all the while tapping his foot. The toy has provided much joy!

Final thoughts

As we embark on this new year, we wish you all good things. Regardless of what the year holds, the challenges and uncertainties we face, the heartbreaks we endure, we can be comforted knowing that we live in the greatest country in the world.

Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the New Year's resolution -- a social media diet.