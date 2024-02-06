All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresApril 9, 2021
Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said. In a news release Wednesday, his family added it's believed he now has Alzheimer's disease that has quickly progressed in the last few months...
Associated Press
Wildlife advocate Jack Hanna poses for a portrait with a serval cub Oct. 12, 2015, in New York.
Wildlife advocate Jack Hanna poses for a portrait with a serval cub Oct. 12, 2015, in New York.Dan Hallman ~ Invision/AP, file

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said.

In a news release Wednesday, his family added it's believed he now has Alzheimer's disease that has quickly progressed in the last few months.

The 74-year-old Hanna was director of the Columbus Zoo from 1978 to 1992 and still serves as its director emeritus.

"Dad advocated for improved wildlife habitats and focused on connecting the community with animals," the statement signed by his three daughters said. Hanna continued to be a spokesman for the Ohio zoo until he retired in 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hanna is also well-known for his live animal demonstrations on talk shows hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and James Corden, increasing the profile of the Columbus Zoo and leading to massive attendance increases over the years.

Hanna, who always wore khakis on every television appearance and in photos, hosted the popular syndicated TV show "Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures" from 1993 to 2008. He also hosted "Jack Hanna's Into the Wild," which started in 2007, and "Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown" until last year.

"While Dad's health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through," the statement said. "And yes, he still wears his khakis at home."

His family asked for privacy in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

"He has spent his life connecting people and wildlife because he has always believed that having people see and experience animals is key to engaging them in more impactful conversations," his family said. "Even though Dad is no longer able to travel and work in the same way, we know that his infectious enthusiasm has touched many hearts and will continue to be his legacy."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy