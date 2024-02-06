Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said.

In a news release Wednesday, his family added it's believed he now has Alzheimer's disease that has quickly progressed in the last few months.

The 74-year-old Hanna was director of the Columbus Zoo from 1978 to 1992 and still serves as its director emeritus.

"Dad advocated for improved wildlife habitats and focused on connecting the community with animals," the statement signed by his three daughters said. Hanna continued to be a spokesman for the Ohio zoo until he retired in 2020.