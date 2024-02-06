Celebrating an anniversary; husband's favorites

Scott and I will be celebrating our 29th wedding anniversary Sunday. We were married six months after he asked me to marry him, which was a very short time after we started dating. We had known each other and were just friends for about a year, having met at church when Scott started a singles and young adult Sunday school class. I vividly recall our wedding day was unseasonably warm for February and we ran the air conditioner in the church.

I am blessed beyond measure to have a Christian husband who has made his faith, our children and me his top priorities during this 29-year journey. It truly has been wonderful and I pray for many more years together.

Scott has so many favorite foods it would be impossible to share all of them with you, so I have selected just a few to share with you today.

Marinated Beef Flank Steak

1/4 cup oil

1/4 cup light soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons vinegar

3/4 to 1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon dehydrated onion

1 beef flank steak

Score flank steak just barely cutting the outer fibers in a diamond crisscross pattern. Place steak into a glass dish or zip-top bag. Combine all other ingredients and stir to combine.

Pour over steak. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

Grill steak over medium-hot coals for 8 minutes on each side, keeping just barely pink on the inside. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 10 minutes while loosely covered with foil. Slice on the bias, across the grain into thin slices.

Sausage Corn Chowder

1 pound breakfast pork sausage, mild or hot, according to taste

1 cup chopped onion

4 cups peeled and cubed potatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups water

1 (17 ounce) can creamed style corn

1 (17 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (12 ounce) can evaporated milk

In a pan, cook sausage and onion until browned. Drain on paper towel. Boil together water, potatoes and salt until tender. Add sausage to potatoes and water. Add remaining ingredients and warm through. If chowder is too thick, add a little of the juice from the drained canned whole kernel corn to thin down.

I always serve with apple cinnamon muffins with this chowder, as it is a perfect go-together with the pork sausage.

Dry Rub Oven Baked Chicken Wings

These really good baked chicken wings are made with the best dry rub for chicken.

8-10 chicken wings

2 tablespoons canola oil

Dry Rub:

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a wire rack in a baking sheet and grease it.

Combine ingredients for the dry rub in a small bowl and mix well.

Place chicken wings in a bowl and drizzle a little oil over them. Mix to make sure that each wing is evenly but lightly covered with oil. Rub each chicken wing with some dry rub all over.

Bake wings for 45-50 minutes. Wait until it cools enough and dig in. Serve with buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing to dip.

Pork Tenderloin Teriyaki

2 (9-12 ounce) pork tenderloins

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon dried minced garlic, or 1 clove fresh, minced

Bacon strips

Toothpicks

Place pork tenderloins in an airtight plastic bag. Combine remaining ingredients, except bacon, and pour over pork. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, or overnight. Remove tenderloins from marinade and wrap in bacon strips, securing with toothpicks at each new piece. Grill over medium-hot coals or gas fire for 18 to 25 minutes, brushing with marinade as desired. Internal temperature only needs to reach about 140 degrees. Remove to platter and cover with foil for at least 5 to 10 minutes. Slice diagonally into medallions and serve.

Shrimp Twice Baked Potatoes

These are a nice special occasion side or as the meal with a few extra shrimp added.

4 (6 to 8-ounce) russet potatoes, scrubbed and pricked all over with a fork

Vegetable oil, to coat potatoes

4 slices bacon

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

1 1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon salt, plus a pinch

4 green onions, thinly sliced, white and light green parts; dark green parts chopped, for garnish

1 cup grated Cheddar

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1/3 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Rub the potatoes with vegetable oil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake the potatoes until tender, about 1 hour.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the slices to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then crumble. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet.

Cut the shrimp into thirds. Reheat the bacon grease over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, Cajun seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the shrimp are opaque, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes.

When the potatoes are done, let them cool slightly (leave the oven on). Slice off the top third of each potato and carefully scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Scoop out the potato from the top third, and add that to the bowl, then discard the skin. Leave about 1/4-inch border of potato inside the skin. Mash the potato flesh with 1 teaspoon salt, the green onion, cheese, butter, sour cream, mayonnaise, and black pepper. Stuff the potato skins with the filling, mounding any extra on top.

Divide the shrimp on top of the potatoes and sprinkle with the crumbled bacon. Return the potatoes to the oven on the baking sheet and bake them until heated through, about 15 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven, sprinkle with the reserved chopped green onions and serve.

Oven Fried Potatoes