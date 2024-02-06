Celebrating a milestone birthday with food

Happy birthday to my husband Scott, who is turning 60 years old this weekend. Having a special, milestone birthday is certainly a cause for celebration, and no doubt that will include some of his favorite foods.
Over the 33 years we have been married, Scott's food preferences have changed a bit, like all of ours have. But overall, he still enjoys a nice, well-prepared steak, a variety of heavy appetizers as a meal, a hearty breakfast or a cold entree' salad for a meal and, of course, anything chocolate.
For today, I have found some new recipes that I think he will really enjoy, and we will look forward to making some of these for his birthday weekend meals. Maybe you will enjoy them, too!
Happy 60th Birthday, Scott!
Scott loves frozen Butterfinger pie, but I have shared that recipe with you before. This year I will make him this recipe with layers of crushed Oreos, cookies and cream ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream make this a perfect dessert for a special birthday!
In a medium size bowl add all but 2/3 cup of the crushed Oreos. Stir in the melted butter.
Transfer the Oreo and butter mixture to a 13 x 9-inch casserole dish, press into the pan.
Spread the softened ice cream over the crust and freeze for 2-3 hours.
Remove from the freezer and drizzle the warm fudge over the ice cream. Freeze 1 hour.
Add whipped topping over the fudge and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle remaining crushed Oreos overtop.
Freeze for 3-4 hours or overnight. Serve!
Note: This recipe will feed a lot of people. It's rich, so you don't need a huge slice.
Store covered in the freezer for 7 days. Add leftovers to a blender with some milk to make an Oreo milkshake!
Source: www.saltandbaker.com/oreo-ice-cream-cake/
Learn how to make the juiciest, most tender London Broil with this easy recipe! A simple marinade makes the beef extra flavorful for a main dish that's easy enough to make for a weeknight meal yet special enough to serve when you're having friends over for dinner.
To a mixing bowl, add olive oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, Montreal steak seasoning, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Whisk together. Add the beef steak to a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag and pour marinade over. Seal and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.
Take London Broil out of the marinade and let rest on the counter for 30 minutes. Heat oven broiler to 500 degrees.
Take the beef out of the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Discard the marinade. Place meat in a cast-iron skillet or broiler pan. Broil for 12 minutes, flip and broil for another 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove meat from pan, place on a cutting board, and rest for 10 minutes. Slice beef against the grain. Season with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and fresh cracked pepper. Serve with roasted red onions and a drizzle of lemon juice from seared lemons.
Meat Temperatures: 125 to 130 degrees is Rare, 135 degrees is Medium Rare, 145 degrees is Medium.
Seared Lemons and Onions: While meat is resting on the cutting board, place lemons and onions in the bottom of the cast-iron skillet or roasting pan. Place under broiler and cook for 3-5 minutes until charred.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/easy-marinated-london-broil-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR09ASG8p1lVLKN5FxMeFwysZP1dgVMPe3mFQAqXP6OGDCUAbC8gfut88hQ
I haven't made stromboli in a while, but recently Scott mentioned something to me about making it again. We like sausage, pepperoni and very thinly sliced onions in ours with dipping sauce on the side.
Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Line large, rimmed cookie sheet with parchment or spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray.
Spread pizza dough out on baking sheet to be approximately 10x16. Spread pizza sauce over 2/3's of the dough lengthwise, leaving a 3x16 rectangle of plain dough along one of the edges. Top sauce with half the grated cheese, salami and ham. Top with remaining cheese.
Brush the plain strip of dough with the egg. Fold in the sides about an inch and brush them with egg. Roll up like a jelly roll lengthwise starting along the long edge of dough topped with all the fillings and ending with the plain strip of dough on the bottom of the roll.
Brush the entire stromboli with egg and gently cut slats in the top of the dough every 1-2 inches. Sprinkle parsley and cheese over top and bake in the lower third of the oven for 8-10 minutes or until bubbly and golden.
Remove from oven, cool 5 minutes and slice into pieces. Serve with more pizza sauce.
Notes: If your stromboli burns before the inside is baked, your oven may run hot! Be sure to bake stromboli in the lower half of the oven for best results.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/how-to-make-stromboli/?fbclid=IwAR2XXIOAZJOjEpr_NoHWjTSvvoKFAQIYSe2sWOOG9tdUm_TwA8yCIfokynY
Scott really loves blueberries and blueberry pie, and this pie looks delicious not only because of the blueberries, but also because it's that combination of sweet and salty that looks so good! The pretzel crust and the homemade creamy blueberry filling is just perfect together!
Filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a deep pie plate with nonstick spray. Combine the crushed pretzels, butter, pecans, and 3 tablespoons sugar. Press into and up the sides of the pie plate to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely.
In a sauce pan over medium heat combine the blueberries, water, sugar, corn syrup, corn starch, salt and lemon zest. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook and stir just until thickened and the berries are starting to burst. This takes about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a glass bowl. Cover loosely and refrigerate until chilled.
In a mixing bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in the confectioner's sugar. Beat in the whipping cream and vanilla and beat on high until it forms stiff peaks. Gently fold in the blueberry mixture. Do Not Stir! Just fold in and leave it sort of swirled looking.
Pour into the pretzel crust. Cover and freeze for 3-4 hours. Remove from freezer about 20 minutes before serving.
Serve with additional whipped cream.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2014/07/blueberry-cream-pretzel-pie.html?fbclid=IwAR1pVeRNS55qkhO2O1t-NY3XswFWRJ8kHycwjdt84cwyOzq4S5s7evx7560
Scott often enjoys a bedtime snack and occasionally he mixes peanut butter and syrup or honey together for a couple of pieces of bedtime toast. This is a little different mixture that I will make for him to enjoy.
Combine sugar, water and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, mix in corn syrup, then bring to a simmer over low heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then remove from heat.
Stir in peanut butter and marshmallow creme, then mix in vanilla extract and maple extract, if using. Stir until just incorporated.
Let mixture cool and transfer to an air-tight jar or container to store in the refrigerator.
Serve with toast, English muffins or biscuits.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/amish-church-spread/?fbclid=IwAR2DvjZGIQxFVBkH0BNm2CBniMbFAipmg11WVI0-n-Thz6R2eETlTCtuFs8
In a medium size mixing bowl using an electric mixer cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, almond and vanilla until creamy around 1-2 minutes.
Add the half and half and both packages of pudding to the creamed cheese. Whip on medium-high speed for 2 minutes until fully combined and creamy.
In the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish arrange one layer of graham crackers breaking to fit as needed. Spread with 1/2 of the chocolate filling. Repeat ending with a third layer of graham crackers.
In a microwave safe dish melt together the chocolate chips and heavy cream. Heat in 20 second increments stopping to stir each time. Repeat until completely smooth then cool slightly.
Pour the slightly cooled ganache on top. Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.
To serve, top each piece with a dollop of chocolate whipped topping. Store leftovers chilled.
Place the cocoa and granulated sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Mix together the sugar and cocoa powder with enough heavy cream to form a paste. (This helps prevent lumps.)
Add the cocoa paste to the cream. Beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.
Chill until serving.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/death-chocolate-eclair-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2DvjZGIQxFVBkH0BNm2CBniMbFAipmg11WVI0-n-Thz6R2eETlTCtuFs8
Making juicy, tender pork has never been easier! Grilled Pork Tenderloin turns out perfectly every time all thanks to a simple marinade made with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic and herbs. Whether you're grilling on a summer evening with your family or entertaining friends, this delicious recipe is guaranteed to get rave reviews.
In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, Italian herb seasoning, Dijon mustard, honey salt, and pepper. Place prepared tenderloin in a sealable plastic bag. Pour 1/2 of the marinade over pork, seal bag and place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Heat grill to 400 degrees. Oil the grates or grill pan. Remove the tenderloin from the bag and place it on the grill. Grill the pork for 2-3 minutes per side then turn. Baste with remaining marinade after each turn. Continue to cook until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.
Remove the tenderloin from the grill and rest for 5-10 minutes.
Slice the pork tenderloin and serve.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/grilled-pork-tenderloin/
Like nachos, only better. This recipe is so much fun and easy to make! Make these Tater Tot Nachos for a quick appetizer or an unforgettable dinner!
Prepare tater tots according to package.
While they are baking, cooking your ground beef with a package of taco season, until beef is browned and cooked through. Set aside.
Once tots are done cooking, removed from oven (but keep oven on) and top with cooked beef and cheese. Pop back in the oven until cheese is melted. Removed from oven and top with sour cream, Pico de Gallo, olives and cilantro.
Source: www.familyfreshmeals.com/wprm_print/19900
The brown sugar creates a delicious sweet and savory flavor for this bacon wrapped shrimp!
Line a baking sheet with foil. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Wrap each piece of shrimp with 1/3 slice of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Place on the baking sheet.
Mix together the melted butter, brown sugar, and chipotle powder.
Brush each shrimp liberally with the butter mixture, using about 2/3 of it. Save the leftover butter mixture and set aside.
Bake for 15 minutes. Take the shrimp out of the oven and switch to broil.
Brush each shrimp one more time with the remaining butter mixture (stir before brushing).
Broil for 1-2 minutes or until bubbly. Serve and enjoy!
Source: www.thecookierookie.com/bacon-wrapped-shrimp-appetizers/#wprm-recipe-container-43082
Smoked eye of round roast is an incredible main dish to make for a barbecue.
Roast:
Horseradish Sauce:
Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees for 15 minutes with the lid closed.
Blot roast with a paper towel to dry. This will help the paste to adhere as it smokes.
Add olive oil, mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic cloves, shallot, peppercorns, sea salt, rosemary, and thyme leaves to a food processor or blender and blend into a paste, about 30 seconds.
Coat the roast with the paste.
Place roast directly onto the smoker grates. Smoke until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees. Cooking times may vary, so it is important to go by the temperature rather than the time. For me, this took just under 4 hours.
Remove the roast from the smoker and place it on a wooden cutting board. Drape a sheet of foil over the top and form into a tent over the roast. Allow the meat to rest for 30 minutes before slicing. The meats temperature will rise 7 to 10 degrees as it rests. Aim for medium-rare for this cut of meat as it can get tough if cooked too long.
Place the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Whisk until combined well.
Thinly slice the roast and serve it with horseradish sauce on the side.
Source: www.copykat.com/smoked-eye-of-round/?fbclid=IwAR0JaibotTn6FhU3ZZfx_kU0z8DR4JEeMfXE_s3wCI_TXFGXlImnpFFCRM8#recipe
For a delicious breakfast that is so easy to make, this Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast Casserole is perfect! Biscuit dough topped with browned breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, eggs beaten with milk, and peppered gravy, then baked until puffed up and bubbly. This is a great a way to start the day!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 Ã— 9-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat until completely browned. Drain off the fat and set the sausage aside.
Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces and spread over the bottom of the prepared pan in an even layer. Add the cooked sausage over the biscuit dough, then sprinkle the cheese over the sausage.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk; add salt and pepper to taste, then pour the mixture all over the casserole. Make the gravy according to the package instructions. Pour the prepared gravy over the whole casserole.
Bake the casserole for 40-45 minutes until puffed up and golden brown on top.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/biscuits-and-gravy-breakfast-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1pVeRNS55qkhO2O1t-NY3XswFWRJ8kHycwjdt84cwyOzq4S5s7evx7560
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.