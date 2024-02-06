Celebrating a milestone birthday with food

Happy birthday to my husband Scott, who is turning 60 years old this weekend. Having a special, milestone birthday is certainly a cause for celebration, and no doubt that will include some of his favorite foods.

Over the 33 years we have been married, Scott's food preferences have changed a bit, like all of ours have. But overall, he still enjoys a nice, well-prepared steak, a variety of heavy appetizers as a meal, a hearty breakfast or a cold entree' salad for a meal and, of course, anything chocolate.

For today, I have found some new recipes that I think he will really enjoy, and we will look forward to making some of these for his birthday weekend meals. Maybe you will enjoy them, too!

Happy 60th Birthday, Scott!

Oreo Ice Cream Cake

Scott loves frozen Butterfinger pie, but I have shared that recipe with you before. This year I will make him this recipe with layers of crushed Oreos, cookies and cream ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream make this a perfect dessert for a special birthday!

39 Oreo cookies, crushed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1.75 quarts Cookies 'n Cream ice cream, softened

1 (24 ounce) jar of hot fudge, warm

8 ounces whipped topping, thawed

In a medium size bowl add all but 2/3 cup of the crushed Oreos. Stir in the melted butter.

Transfer the Oreo and butter mixture to a 13 x 9-inch casserole dish, press into the pan.

Spread the softened ice cream over the crust and freeze for 2-3 hours.

Remove from the freezer and drizzle the warm fudge over the ice cream. Freeze 1 hour.

Add whipped topping over the fudge and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle remaining crushed Oreos overtop.

Freeze for 3-4 hours or overnight. Serve!

Note: This recipe will feed a lot of people. It's rich, so you don't need a huge slice.

Store covered in the freezer for 7 days. Add leftovers to a blender with some milk to make an Oreo milkshake!

Source: www.saltandbaker.com/oreo-ice-cream-cake/

Easy Marinated London Broil Recipe

Learn how to make the juiciest, most tender London Broil with this easy recipe! A simple marinade makes the beef extra flavorful for a main dish that's easy enough to make for a weeknight meal yet special enough to serve when you're having friends over for dinner.

1 (2-pound) London Broil Beef Steak

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Montreal steak seasoning

1 clove minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon, quartered

1 small red onion, quartered

To a mixing bowl, add olive oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, Montreal steak seasoning, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Whisk together. Add the beef steak to a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag and pour marinade over. Seal and place in the refrigerator to marinate for 2 hours or overnight.

Take London Broil out of the marinade and let rest on the counter for 30 minutes. Heat oven broiler to 500 degrees.

Take the beef out of the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Discard the marinade. Place meat in a cast-iron skillet or broiler pan. Broil for 12 minutes, flip and broil for another 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove meat from pan, place on a cutting board, and rest for 10 minutes. Slice beef against the grain. Season with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and fresh cracked pepper. Serve with roasted red onions and a drizzle of lemon juice from seared lemons.

Meat Temperatures: 125 to 130 degrees is Rare, 135 degrees is Medium Rare, 145 degrees is Medium.

Seared Lemons and Onions: While meat is resting on the cutting board, place lemons and onions in the bottom of the cast-iron skillet or roasting pan. Place under broiler and cook for 3-5 minutes until charred.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/easy-marinated-london-broil-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR09ASG8p1lVLKN5FxMeFwysZP1dgVMPe3mFQAqXP6OGDCUAbC8gfut88hQ

Easy Stromboli Recipe

I haven't made stromboli in a while, but recently Scott mentioned something to me about making it again. We like sausage, pepperoni and very thinly sliced onions in ours with dipping sauce on the side.

1/2-pound pizza dough, store bought or homemade

1/2 cup pizza sauce

1 1/2 cups grated mozzarella cheese

9 slices salami

7 slices deli honey ham

1 egg, beaten

Dried parsley, optional

Parmesan cheese, optional

Extra pizza sauce for dipping, optional

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Line large, rimmed cookie sheet with parchment or spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray.

Spread pizza dough out on baking sheet to be approximately 10x16. Spread pizza sauce over 2/3's of the dough lengthwise, leaving a 3x16 rectangle of plain dough along one of the edges. Top sauce with half the grated cheese, salami and ham. Top with remaining cheese.

Brush the plain strip of dough with the egg. Fold in the sides about an inch and brush them with egg. Roll up like a jelly roll lengthwise starting along the long edge of dough topped with all the fillings and ending with the plain strip of dough on the bottom of the roll.

Brush the entire stromboli with egg and gently cut slats in the top of the dough every 1-2 inches. Sprinkle parsley and cheese over top and bake in the lower third of the oven for 8-10 minutes or until bubbly and golden.

Remove from oven, cool 5 minutes and slice into pieces. Serve with more pizza sauce.

Notes: If your stromboli burns before the inside is baked, your oven may run hot! Be sure to bake stromboli in the lower half of the oven for best results.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/how-to-make-stromboli/?fbclid=IwAR2XXIOAZJOjEpr_NoHWjTSvvoKFAQIYSe2sWOOG9tdUm_TwA8yCIfokynY

Blueberry Cream Pretzel Pie

Scott really loves blueberries and blueberry pie, and this pie looks delicious not only because of the blueberries, but also because it's that combination of sweet and salty that looks so good! The pretzel crust and the homemade creamy blueberry filling is just perfect together!

1/2 cup butter, melted (1 stick)

2 cups crushed pretzels

1 cup finely chopped pecans

3 tablespoons sugar

Filling:

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1 cup confectioner's sugar

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a deep pie plate with nonstick spray. Combine the crushed pretzels, butter, pecans, and 3 tablespoons sugar. Press into and up the sides of the pie plate to form a crust. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely.

In a sauce pan over medium heat combine the blueberries, water, sugar, corn syrup, corn starch, salt and lemon zest. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook and stir just until thickened and the berries are starting to burst. This takes about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a glass bowl. Cover loosely and refrigerate until chilled.

In a mixing bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until fluffy. Beat in the confectioner's sugar. Beat in the whipping cream and vanilla and beat on high until it forms stiff peaks. Gently fold in the blueberry mixture. Do Not Stir! Just fold in and leave it sort of swirled looking.

Pour into the pretzel crust. Cover and freeze for 3-4 hours. Remove from freezer about 20 minutes before serving.

Serve with additional whipped cream.

Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2014/07/blueberry-cream-pretzel-pie.html?fbclid=IwAR1pVeRNS55qkhO2O1t-NY3XswFWRJ8kHycwjdt84cwyOzq4S5s7evx7560

Amish Church Spread

Scott often enjoys a bedtime snack and occasionally he mixes peanut butter and syrup or honey together for a couple of pieces of bedtime toast. This is a little different mixture that I will make for him to enjoy.

3/4 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup marshmallow creme

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon maple extract, optional

Biscuits, English muffins or toast

Combine sugar, water and butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Once boiling, mix in corn syrup, then bring to a simmer over low heat. Cook for 1-2 minutes, then remove from heat.

Stir in peanut butter and marshmallow creme, then mix in vanilla extract and maple extract, if using. Stir until just incorporated.

Let mixture cool and transfer to an air-tight jar or container to store in the refrigerator.

Serve with toast, English muffins or biscuits.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/amish-church-spread/?fbclid=IwAR2DvjZGIQxFVBkH0BNm2CBniMbFAipmg11WVI0-n-Thz6R2eETlTCtuFs8

Death By Chocolate Eclair Cake

1 (24 ounce) package chocolate graham crackers

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 cup half and half

2 (3.9 ounce) boxes instant chocolate fudge or chocolate pudding

1 (12 ounce) package milk chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

1 (8 ounce) chocolate frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a medium size mixing bowl using an electric mixer cream together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, almond and vanilla until creamy around 1-2 minutes.

Add the half and half and both packages of pudding to the creamed cheese. Whip on medium-high speed for 2 minutes until fully combined and creamy.

In the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish arrange one layer of graham crackers breaking to fit as needed. Spread with 1/2 of the chocolate filling. Repeat ending with a third layer of graham crackers.