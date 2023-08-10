Catching the big one and other fun at the Downtown Farmers Market

It's that time of year again — back to school!

With all the big and little changes on the horizon, it can be easy to jump back into "Go! Go! Go!" mode leaving the relaxation of summer far behind.

Before you switch back into full steam ahead gear, I want to take a moment to gently remind you we only have a couple of months left to enjoy the Cape Riverfront Market before the season ends in October. To give you a little nudge of encouragement, here are a couple of favorites I found on a recent trip:

Hungry Bones

My plan for that particular Saturday was to meet up with a friend who was in search of a crepe for breakfast. What I found was fried catfish at 10 a.m. Catfish for breakfast? I admit, rules can play an important role in society. Rules are often a way to keep ourselves and others safe. Food rules? That is the perfect area of life for safe rebellion. As I approached the Hungry Bones table, the long lines made it clear I was not the only one rejecting social norms about which foods are appropriate at what time of day. Different strokes for different folks, right? One bite into the crisp, golden catfish and I was grateful I followed my instincts. The fries were deliciously seasoned, and I proudly admit I cleaned my plate. I even washed it all down with my favorite raspberry iced latte from Molon Latte, which seems an odd pairing, but don't knock it until you try it.

This salty, toasted goodness is perfection any time of year. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo