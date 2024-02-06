Cape woman keeps 2017 resolution and then some, loses 117 pounds

Like a lot of people, clothes were on Amy Essner's Christmas wish list this year.

Unlike others, however, her list was born of necessity. The need arose from losing 117 pounds in 2017, and her wardrobe is a work in progress.

"I'm working on it," Essner said. "I got to where I had to. I couldn't keep my pants up."

Essner entered the year with a familiar resolution, vowing to lose weight.

"I'm a good not-stick-to-my-resolution kind of person, if that makes sense," she said. "That's been probably my resolution every year."

However, this time she was resolute.

She entered the year 37 years old at 254 pounds, suffered from high blood pressure and knew the consequences. She had lost her grandfather, who was overweight, at the age of 51 after a stroke.

Essner said she has struggled with her weight ever since graduating from Puxico High School in 1997, and she had not seen a scale dip below 200 pounds in nearly 10 years, and that was despite having lap-band surgery three years earlier. The surgery ultimately had to be reversed after much stomach illness and the loss of just 30 pounds.

Her weight had reached an all-time high of 264 pounds in 2011, and for good reason: She was pregnant with her only child, daughter Emma.

As it turned out, Emma, the pride of her and husband Randy's lives, was a good reason for her mom's resolution and power to stick with it in 2017.

"My main reason to lose weight was for my family, my husband, my daughter," Essner said. "Because I want to be around and I want to be an active part in her life. ... There were some things I physically couldn't do, like climb around on playground equipment and things she wanted to do. The time had come."

Essner, a nurse, also received motivation from a co-worker, who had lost around 70 pounds on a diet. Essner said the woman not only looked better, but also noted she was feeling better. It gave Essner further incentive and confidence she could control her weight with the same plan.

The strategy included a daily habit of reporting her weight and logging what she ate, which included specific amounts of lean protein, vegetables and fruits laid out by the Becking Clinic. She also became mindful of drinking plenty of water, part of building better lifestyle habits, something which Eric Becking, the clinic owner, said is instrumental in weight loss, along with desire and support.

"No. 1 is there's got to be something deeper than just how you're looking," Becking said. "There's got to be a genuine, heartfelt need to get a result."

Rather than calling it a diet, he refers to it as a change of habits.

One of the habits Essner had to confront was eating, an essential to living but also one woven into other aspects of life. Food can be found at birthday parties, weddings and even funerals, and it's always in the kitchen. It was also something she said was like an addiction, "a substance" she turned to when she was upset.

Her awareness of her tendencies and situations that might trigger bad choices helped her stay on course, along with support.