Cape Girardeau and the prelude to the Civil War -- Part 1

The movement toward Civil War in Cape Girardeau began with the 1860 election. Two issues dominated the election: whether the federal government should allow slavery in territories when they applied for admission into the Union and secession. Four presidential candidates ran in 1860. John Bell headed the Constitutional Union Party ticket, which favored compromise and avoiding debates over slavery and secession. This party received 651 votes in Cape Girardeau County, the highest total of any ticket. The Democratic Party's standard bearer, Stephen A. Douglas, received 543 votes, and favored popular sovereignty on the slavery issue in the territories. John C. Breckenridge received 325 votes for the Southern Democratic Party, which was pro-slavery and favored slavery in the territories. Abraham Lincoln and the Republican Party received the lowest total in the county at 175 votes. Republicans opposed slavery in the territories but maintaining existing slave states.

Most voters in Missouri favored preservation of the Union, whether the government allowed slavery in territories or not. Nonetheless, Missouri's newly elected governor, Claiborne F. Jackson, and many state legislators favored secession. The General Assembly voted Jan. 16, 1861, to allow the election of delegates to a state convention from each senatorial district to determine Missouri's course regarding secession.

A large group of the citizens of Cape Girardeau met on Feb. 9 to consider the crisis. First, the Honorable N.W. Watkins, long-time Cape Girardeau County lawyer and state legislator, addressed the crowd. He advocated several resolutions, which the meeting unanimously adopted, opposing secession. This included an appeal to the North to repeal all laws that tended to nullify constitutional laws and compromises and an appeal to the South to stop "the work of revolution."