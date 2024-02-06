Cape Central Class of 1971 to hold 50-year reunion

The Cape Girardeau Central High School class of 1971 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion the weekend of Sept. 24-25 to coincide with the Cape Central vs. Farmington football game. Bruce Nunnelly, graduate of 1971 and professional musician, will return to participate in playing the national anthem on saxophone for the football game on Friday.

A meet and greet will start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the VFW Hall. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and after the meal there will be a special memorial to the 95 classmates that have passed away in the last 50 years. Nunnelly has made a slide show of the passed classmates and during this time he will play special music.