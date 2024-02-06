All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesSeptember 11, 2021

Cape Central Class of 1971 to hold 50-year reunion

The Cape Girardeau Central High School class of 1971 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion the weekend of Sept. 24-25 to coincide with the Cape Central vs. Farmington football game. Bruce Nunnelly, graduate of 1971 and professional musician, will return to participate in playing the national anthem on saxophone for the football game on Friday...

Submitted story

The Cape Girardeau Central High School class of 1971 will hold its 50th anniversary reunion the weekend of Sept. 24-25 to coincide with the Cape Central vs. Farmington football game. Bruce Nunnelly, graduate of 1971 and professional musician, will return to participate in playing the national anthem on saxophone for the football game on Friday.

A meet and greet will start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the VFW Hall. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and after the meal there will be a special memorial to the 95 classmates that have passed away in the last 50 years. Nunnelly has made a slide show of the passed classmates and during this time he will play special music.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Everyone entering the event will be given a KN-95 equivalent face mask. The entire event center has been rented so there will be plenty of room to social distance and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer available.

For more information, contact Dan Niswonger at (573) 450-7012.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy