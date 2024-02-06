Callery pear tree

It's the late 1940s. World War II has ended, the Baby Boom is in full swing, and incomes are rising, making first-time homeownership possible for many. Cars are being marketed to the masses, so folks can travel farther to work. The post-war expansion of American suburbia has begun.

Over the next 50 years, cookie-cutter homes on quiet, tree-lined streets become the epitome of success for those looking to escape crowded cities across America.

And the Callery pear, a non-native tree species introduced from Asia in the early 1900s, is often chosen to line those streets.

If you, too, have chosen the tree for your property, or inherited it from previous owners, you may now find yourself battling to control and maintain it.

Indeed, removal is difficult. But it is possible -- if performed in a very specific manner. And for those considering a new planting, there are plenty of suitable replacements.

Favored for its fast growth, tight habit, glossy leaves, beautiful white spring flowers, striking fall foliage and stress tolerance, the initially sterile "Bradford" cultivar was the darling of developers across much of the eastern, central and southern United States. When its weak branch structure was recognized as problematic, other, somewhat stronger cultivars, like "Cleveland Select" and "Aristocrat" were bred.

But there were other problems, not fully recognized until decades later when the different cultivars cross-pollinated and began producing fruit and dropping seeds.