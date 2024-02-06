Cai receives Gold Cup Award

"This is a major accomplishment for each of our students," said Janet Presson, director of the studio. "The Gold Cup is more than a trophy. It recognizes years of hard work and dedication by the students and their music achievement. We are very proud of Donna and the many others who are working on earning their own awards in the coming year."

The Junior Music Festival was held Feb. 8, 2020. To receive a Gold Cup, students must perform a minimum of three years earning the top rating. A student can earn up to five Gold Cup awards.

Keyboards & Kindermusik Conservatory is owned by Don and Janet Presson.