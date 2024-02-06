Brynn Myers: Oak Ridge High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Being able to attend the Intel International Science and Engineering fair because of my science-fair project. I met amazing people while I was there, many of them from foreign countries. It is truly a breathtaking experience to walk into a room with over 2,000 other students who are all there in the name of science.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian - Brynn Myers

Who is your role model and why: My middle-school English teacher, Linda Estes. She was one of the first teachers to push me to do more than I believed I could do. I have watched her go through hard times and come out of them on top. Watching her has made me realize that she is an inspirational woman and someone I can look up to.

Advice to underclassmen: Take advantage of every opportunity that you have and give it your all. You never know when you might meet awesome people or have the experience of a lifetime. Halfway doing work won't prepare you for the future, but pushing yourself will be extremely rewarding.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: wild, long, memorable.