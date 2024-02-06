All sections
FeaturesJune 8, 2017

Brynn Myers: Oak Ridge High School valedictorian

Parents: Brian and Tonya Myers Hometown: Oak Ridge Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University. I will be majoring in forensic chemistry and DNA analysis. High-school activities: Future Teachers of America, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, pep club, cheerleader, volleyball...

Southeast Missourian
Brynn Myers, 2017 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian, plans to major in forensic chemistry and DNA analysis this fall at Southeast Missouri State University.
Brynn Myers, 2017 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian, plans to major in forensic chemistry and DNA analysis this fall at Southeast Missouri State University.

Parents: Brian and Tonya Myers

Hometown: Oak Ridge

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University. I will be majoring in forensic chemistry and DNA analysis.

High-school activities: Future Teachers of America, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, pep club, cheerleader, volleyball.

Favorite high-school experience: Being able to attend the Intel International Science and Engineering fair because of my science-fair project. I met amazing people while I was there, many of them from foreign countries. It is truly a breathtaking experience to walk into a room with over 2,000 other students who are all there in the name of science.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian - Brynn Myers
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Oak Ridge High School valedictorian - Brynn Myers

Who is your role model and why: My middle-school English teacher, Linda Estes. She was one of the first teachers to push me to do more than I believed I could do. I have watched her go through hard times and come out of them on top. Watching her has made me realize that she is an inspirational woman and someone I can look up to.

Advice to underclassmen: Take advantage of every opportunity that you have and give it your all. You never know when you might meet awesome people or have the experience of a lifetime. Halfway doing work won't prepare you for the future, but pushing yourself will be extremely rewarding.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: wild, long, memorable.

