Fred Pennington never has forgotten the gesture of a neighbor while growing up in downtown St. Louis.

Pennington, now 62, was around age 10 and one of 12 children being raised by his mom, Ruby Mims, when the Weavers made a lasting impression.

Pennington's father, an alcoholic, was not involved in his life.

"My mother was a very spiritual Christian woman, but we didn't have a lot," Pennington said. "I didn't realize it at the time because I felt like we had everything we needed. I was fine. But we come up kind of rough."

The Weaver household was a little different -- mother, father, two daughters and one son all lived under one roof.

Peighton Robinson poses for a photo after the Heartland Dream Team's baked goods sale at St. James AME May 14 in Cape Girardeau. Fred Pennington (not pictured) is taking a group of local youths to Jefferson City this weekend. Andrew J. Whitaker

"You know, they were doing OK," Pennington said.

They approached Mims, known as Aunt Ruby to the neighborhood, one summer about her son, a boy who liked sports, music and stayed out of trouble. They wanted to send Fred to camp where he could canoe, fish and sleep outdoors.

"I'd never done nothing like that," Pennington said. "They just wanted to do it. They wanted to pay for it, and they paid for it. My mother let me go to that camp. I went to camp and I was doing stuff I never realized existed. ... It just opened up a whole new world for me. A lot of kids in my neighborhood didn't get anything like that; they just didn't because of their situation. They just weren't exposed to that stuff. These people put it in their heart to give me the opportunity to go."

This weekend, Pennington, along with four other members of the Heartland Dream Team, is overseeing 23 youths from the Cape Girardeau and Charleston, Missouri, areas on a four-day trip to St. Louis. The trip is part of the Youth Educational Adventures (Y.E.A), which is a yearlong mentoring program run by the Heartland Dream Team.

Informative visits to college campuses like Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis and Lincoln University in Jefferson City are central to the trip, but it also will include a day at Six Flags. It's broadening horizons with a touch of fun, and it's something Pennington is passionate about.

He speaks with an unfiltered energy, delivering his words with colorful conviction and urgency.

"We got to give these kids some hope, man," Pennington said. "To me, that's where it's at. Show them something else. I know we can't change the world, we can't change the whole neighborhood, but if we can get one or two there, one or two there, you know, to me it's worth it. And I know it works. It worked in my life.

"Now my mother had her foot on my neck, don't get me wrong, but stuff was still going on all around me, but I had other options, other outlets, other ways, and that's what we're trying to do here."

Pennington is a mover and a shaker, especially when it comes to youth. He's quick to reach across aisles to help provide the positive influences he thinks they need.

From left, O Ryan Gardener, Montell Jackson, Fred Pennington, Peighton Robinson and Ramona Bailey pose for a photo after their baked goods sale at St. James AME Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Fred Pennington is taking a group of kids to Jefferson City this upcoming weekend. Andrew J. Whitaker

He's served as a coach in church league basketball and Cape youth tackle football when his six children were growing up, and he was the person former U.S. Representative Bill Emerson turned to after being contacted by one of his former campaign staffers, Shawn Grindstaff, who started a group called Wyoming Lighthouse Incorporated while attending law school in Wyoming. The group wanted to host youths from Southeast Missouri for a week of activities.

Pennington became the point man, shepherding a couple trips to Wyoming, taking about 12 youths each time.

However, his passions made him want to reshape the trips.

He told himself, "This is cool, the nature thing is great, but now lets take some kids to find out about the history of this country, about what makes this country tick and all the museums and different stuff."