If you've been following this column for a while, it should come as no surprise I enjoy a good underdog story. Predictable has a place, but there's just something about being counted out that makes the comeback taste so much sweeter, or as in the case of brisket, that much more savory.

Historically, brisket was not a prime cut of meat and was thus more economical and accessible to poorer families. It required hours of marinating and smoking at low temperatures to break through the tough, fatty text to salvage something palatable.

My, how times have changed!

The brisket wontons provided a unique and enjoyable fusion of flavor. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Despite originating as Jewish cuisine, brisket is now hailed as the "National Dish of Texas" and is a sought-after item on the menu of many respectable barbecue joints.

The summer sunshine had me craving brisket last Friday, so when a coworker recommended the Brisket Sammie at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, I phoned in my order and headed straight there after work.

I spoke with the kitchen manager, Adam, about the process. He said they apply a house made dry rub before the brisket is hickory smoked for 12 to 14 hours. In true purist fashion, the only additions are salt, pepper, and garlic.