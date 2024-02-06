If you've been following this column for a while, it should come as no surprise I enjoy a good underdog story. Predictable has a place, but there's just something about being counted out that makes the comeback taste so much sweeter, or as in the case of brisket, that much more savory.
Historically, brisket was not a prime cut of meat and was thus more economical and accessible to poorer families. It required hours of marinating and smoking at low temperatures to break through the tough, fatty text to salvage something palatable.
My, how times have changed!
Despite originating as Jewish cuisine, brisket is now hailed as the "National Dish of Texas" and is a sought-after item on the menu of many respectable barbecue joints.
The summer sunshine had me craving brisket last Friday, so when a coworker recommended the Brisket Sammie at Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, I phoned in my order and headed straight there after work.
I spoke with the kitchen manager, Adam, about the process. He said they apply a house made dry rub before the brisket is hickory smoked for 12 to 14 hours. In true purist fashion, the only additions are salt, pepper, and garlic.
The result? I'd say it rivaled seeing the Northern Lights from my driveway later that evening. In fact, as much as I enjoyed Aurora, that brisket is what remains on my mind as something I'd like to experience again.
Let me tell you, words do not begin to do the MJB + S Brisket Sammie justice. I was in no way prepared for the full flavor experience. You know a brisket sandwich is good when you have to stifle the urge to grab the rich meat from between the slices of bread and enjoy them alone. I now understand why brisket in Texas is often served simply on a butcher paper-lined tray. Who needs fancy when you have all that flavor?
In fact, I was so speechless by the brisket, I thought I should sample another item to round out this review. I returned on Mother's Day and tried the Brisket Wontons. Another hit straight out of the ballpark. The brisket played a more subtle role as part of the cream cheese mixture wrapped in a golden crisp fried wonton served with a pineapple hoisin sauce for dipping.
Some things are just too good for words, they must be experienced. The brisket sammie at MJB + Smokehouse is one of those things.
If you missed the Northern Lights, I recommend you make a trip to MJB + Smokehouse for an equally spectacular experience.
